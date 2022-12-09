Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Ampel

Here’s a word you’re likely to see both on a German driving test and in a newspaper’s political coverage.

Published: 9 December 2022 14:10 CET
German word of the day: Ampel
Photo credit: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

What does it mean?

Ampel simply means “traffic light,” “stoplight,” or “traffic signal.” It’s a feminine noun, so uses the article die when it appears by itself. Its meaning is simple enough, but its use has become more complicated in the last year or so. That’s due to Germany’s shifting political landscape.

How do you use it or where might you see it?

Ampel really can refer to something as simple as a road traffic light. Tourists visiting Germany also quickly become familiar with the Ampelmann – or “traffic light man” – the unique-looking red or green symbol at German traffic lights indicating whether it’s safe for pedestrians to cross the road.

Germany’s famous red “Ampelmann” at a traffic light. picture alliance / Candy Welz / Arifoto Ug/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | arifoto UG

Political journalists in Germany now regularly use Ampel to describe Germany’s current federal government – the Ampel-Koalition – or “traffic-light coalition,” which just marked its first year in office.

It’s named that way because of the colours each of the three parties use in their banners or campaign communication. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats use red. The SPD also governs with both the Greens – which unsurprisingly use Green – and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), which use yellow.

Members of Germany’s new ‘traffic light’ government brandish a coalition agreement, including plans to liberalise dual citizenship, in December 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

With the three party colours also being the three colours you find at a traffic light, political journalists now often use Ampelregierung – “traffic light government” – or even just Ampel, as shorthand when they want to refer to the entire government. That’s why you’re likely to see Ampel in a lot of political news pieces that have nothing to do with actual road traffic.

If you see Ampel in the news right now, it typically refers to Scholz’s current federal government. But the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate also currently has a traffic-light coalition in government at the state level.

You might have seen Ampel used like this lately:

So hat die Ampel an Zustimmung verloren – How the traffic light is losing in approval ratings

Was wurde aus den Versprechungen der Ampel – What became of the traffic light’s promises?

READ ALSO: One year on: Has Germany’s government kept its promises?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Umstritten

Not everyone agrees on everything - and there are some things almost nobody can agree on. If you find yourself dealing with the latter, you may need to make use of this German word.

Published: 7 December 2022 16:15 CET
German word of the day: Umstritten

Why do I need to know umstritten?

Because umstritten is a handy word that can be applied to multiple situations, but is especially useful when chatting about current affairs or the big social issues of our day. 

You’ll likely come across it while reading articles in German newspapers, or hear your German friends use it while setting the world to rights in the pub. 

What does it mean?

Umstritten is best translated as “controversial” or “disputed” in English. As usual in German, you can easily work out – and remember – what it means by breaking it down into smaller components. 

The first is the prefix um, which tends to mean “around”. Think of German words like umkehren, which means to turn around or reverse, or umarmen, which means to put your arms around someone (or hug them in other words!). 

The second component is the verb streiten, which means to argue. So something that’s umstritten is something that there are lots of arguments around, like a controversial new law, a social debate or a public figure. 

Use it like this: 

Die Pläne der Regierung waren hoch umstritten.

The government’s plans were highly controversial. 

Sein Erbe als Fußballtrainer ist immer noch umstritten.

His legacy as football manager is still disputed today. 

SHOW COMMENTS