Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

GERMANY IN FOCUS

PODCAST: A coup plot, and how is Germany helping with bills in December?

This week we talk about an alleged plot to overthrow the German government, a year of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, why Berlin street names are being changed, support to pay heating bills, Ukrainian refugees in Germany and tips on visiting the Bundesrepublik this Winter.

Published: 8 December 2022 18:04 CET
PODCAST: A coup plot, and how is Germany helping with bills in December?

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and journalist Aaron Burnett as well as Olga Kravchenko, a refugee from Donbas, Ukraine, based in Cottbus, eastern Germany.

We start off by discussing a major news story that broke this week about an alleged coup plot in Germany.

We then talk about Olaf Scholz’s busy first year as German Chancellor – and we dissect what the coalition government has achieved (and where they haven’t hit the mark). 

We talk about the significance of a campaign that led to Berlin changing two street names to honour those who stood up against German colonialism. 

Next, we discuss how the German government is supporting consumers by paying their gas bills in December, and what people should be aware of.

We talk about reported record figures on migration to Germany in 2022, fuelled by refugees arriving from Ukraine. We look at how that compares to the 2015 crisis, and how authorities are coping at the moment. Plus we hear from Olga Kravchenko – a refugee from Ukraine in Germany – who shares some of the challenges she’s faced this year. 

Finally, we share some tips on what you should know if you’re visiting Germany this winter, whether it’s about the best food to eat, the weather or the Glühwein deposit rule.

We hope you’re enjoying the Germany in Focus podcast. Please let us know if you found it helpful or if you have any feedback by emailing [email protected]. And don’t forget to share it, leave a comment or give us a rating on whichever platform you listen on. Danke!

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

GERMANY IN FOCUS

PODCAST: Will Germany’s planned citizenship reforms fail, and what are the best Christmas markets?

This week we talk about why Frankfurt is being ranked as one of the worst cities for expats, a new joyful German word (that Germans don't know), why citizenship law reforms are being slammed and what it means, and we profile some Christmas markets.

Published: 2 December 2022 09:31 CET
Updated: 4 December 2022 07:50 CET
PODCAST: Will Germany's planned citizenship reforms fail, and what are the best Christmas markets?

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany editor Rachel Stern and journalist Imogen Goodman as well as citizenship lawyer, Julie Schäfer, who is based in Düsseldorf. 

We start things off by talking about the German tradition of Nikolaustag and Krampus.

We then talk about the results of an InterNations survey that ranked Frankfurt as the second worst city for expats in 2022 out of 50 places. 

Next, we discuss a new German word invented by the New York Times that Germans weren’t previously aware of (but we’d love for it to be embraced). 

We talk about a turbulent week that’s seen Germany’s planned citizenship laws come under fire from the opposition – as well as within the coalition government. Imogen shares why this is happening now, and what it could mean for the future of the legislation.  

Plus we hear from expert Julie Schäfer, who works as an immigration lawyer in the German city of Düsseldorf, and is a dual French-German citizen.

Lastly, we get into a few Christmas markets around Germany that are worth checking out. 

We hope you’re enjoying the Germany in Focus podcast. Please let us know if you found it helpful or if you have any feedback by emailing [email protected]. And don’t forget to share it, leave a comment or give us a rating on whichever platform you listen on. Danke!

SHOW COMMENTS