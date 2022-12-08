PODCAST: A coup plot, and how is Germany helping with bills in December?

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and journalist Aaron Burnett as well as Olga Kravchenko, a refugee from Donbas, Ukraine, based in Cottbus, eastern Germany.

We start off by discussing a major news story that broke this week about an alleged coup plot in Germany.

We then talk about Olaf Scholz’s busy first year as German Chancellor – and we dissect what the coalition government has achieved (and where they haven’t hit the mark).

We talk about the significance of a campaign that led to Berlin changing two street names to honour those who stood up against German colonialism.

Next, we discuss how the German government is supporting consumers by paying their gas bills in December, and what people should be aware of.

We talk about reported record figures on migration to Germany in 2022, fuelled by refugees arriving from Ukraine. We look at how that compares to the 2015 crisis, and how authorities are coping at the moment. Plus we hear from Olga Kravchenko – a refugee from Ukraine in Germany – who shares some of the challenges she’s faced this year.

Finally, we share some tips on what you should know if you’re visiting Germany this winter, whether it’s about the best food to eat, the weather or the Glühwein deposit rule.

