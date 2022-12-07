Read news from:
Parents can’t be denied Kita spot due to low staff, German court rules

As nurseries around Germany struggle to find enough workers to cater to demand, a court has ruled that parents shouldn't be turned away simply on the basis of low staff.

Published: 7 December 2022 15:39 CET
Children in a Kita
Children work on a drawing together in a Kita. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Stiftung Haus der kleinen Forscher | Christoph Wehrer

Reduced Kita (daycare) capacity due to a shortage of staff is not a valid reason to deny parents a spot there, the Administrative Court (VGH) of Baden-Württemberg in Mannheim declared.

They said that municipalities should be able to grant a temporary exception when a Kita is overcrowded in order to fulfil the “legal right to a spot.”

Since 2013, all children in Germany have been entitled to a daycare place from the age of one. However, the country faces a growing shortage of spots, especially in western Germany.

The complainants, whose child turned four in December, had applied through the district of Böblingen to find their four-year-old daughter a part-time spot in the Kita for five hours a day. The Kita had to be accessible within 30 minutes by public transport.

Yet the district refused, citing “full capacity” at all of the local Kitas. It could not fulfill the parents’ wishes due to a shortage of skilled workers to tend to their children.

However, after the parents sought legal help, VGH ruled that the entitlement to a Kita place had to be fulfilled “by means of a temporary exceptional approval for overcrowding in individual cases”.

The Mannheim judges acknowledged the difficulties in providing daycare places. But even in the case of a shortage of skilled workers or other difficulties, there is a legal entitlement and the district needed to make an offer to the parents

Despite staff shortages, Germany has pushed to improve the carer: child ratio through its ‘Good Kita Law’. The current countrywide average for children aged 0-3 is 3.8 per carer and 8.1 for ages 3-6, but the numbers vary widely state to state.

In 2020, there were 3.6 children per carer in western Germany, and 5.7 in eastern Germany for the age group between 0 and 3 years old. 

Vocabulary

Legal right – (der) Rechtsanspruch

Shortage of skilled workers – Fachkräftemangel 

Overcrowding: (die) Überbelegung

Child:carer ratio: (der) Betreuungsschlüssel 

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

FAMILY

Parents in Germany to receive early Kindergeld payments in December

To help families in Germany struggling to pay for Christmas amidst the high cost of living, child benefits payments are arriving early this December.

Published: 5 December 2022 10:19 CET
Updated: 5 December 2022 11:23 CET
Parents in Germany to receive early Kindergeld payments in December

Christmas can be an expensive time, especially if you have children. But this December, Kindergeld – child benefits payments – will be landing in parents’ bank accounts earlier than usual to help buy gifts and groceries for the festive season.

The good news is that all families will have received the money by mid-December – around a week earlier than usual. 

For technical reasons, child benefits won’t be paid out to all parents on the same day. The family benefits office will transfer the monthly benefits in staggered amounts.

To find out when child benefits will be paid in December 2022, you need to know the final digit of your children’s child benefit number. Those with a final digit of 0 will receive their child benefit payment at the beginning of the month, while payments for children with the final digit 9 will be made last. No money is paid out on weekends.

Here are the child benefit payment dates for December 2022:

Final digit of child

Support number                Payment Date

0                                              December 5th

1                                              December 6th

2                                              December 7th

3                                              December 8th

4                                              December 9th

5                                              December 12th

6                                              December 13th

7                                              December 14th

8                                              December 15th

9                                              December 16th

Child benefit to increase from January

The December payment will be the last payment made at the old rates. Currently, parents receive €219 per month for the first and second child, €225 for the third and €250 for the fourth.

From January, this will become standardised and families will receive €250 monthly for each child, regardless of how many children they have. This was an initiative of the traffic light coalition government to provide a relief measure for families.

