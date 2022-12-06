Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

German police probe fatal knife attack on schoolgirl

On Tuesday, investigators continued to look for clues behind a knife attack on two schoolgirls in Baden-Württemberg on Monday in which one died from her injuries.

Published: 6 December 2022 11:33 CET
German police probe fatal knife attack on schoolgirl
Candles and flowers were set out on the crime scene on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

According to police, a 27-year-old man attacked two girls on the street with a knife as they walked to school Monday morning in the small town of Illerkirchberg near Ulm.

A 14-year-old had to be resuscitated at the scene before she was taken to a hospital and died hours later. A 13-year-old was seriously hurt, but not with life-threatening injuries.

Google Maps shows the town of Illerkirchberg, which has a little over 5,000 residents, and sits on the border with Bavaria.

A police spokesman said the man had probably injured himself with the knife – although it remains unclear if it was intentional – before fleeing back to the refugee home where he was staying.

He was taken to a hospital where he remains under police monitoring.

“We will fully investigate this terrible act,” announced Thomas Strobl, Baden-Württemberg’s Interior Minister on Monday. “We are deeply affected…when the life of an innocent child is so brutally taken.”

The crime has taken on a political dimension because the suspect is an asylum seeker from Eritrea. Several politicians from Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) used the crime to question the country’s immigration policies. 

In the statement, a police spokesperson asked people “not to harbour general suspicions against strangers, or asylum seekers in general, or to encourage or support such suspicions.”

She said she was aware “that events of this kind stir up fears and emotions.”

Authorities say they continue investigating why the attack occurred and if the suspect knew the two girls beforehand.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

German jailed for life in double police murder

A German man was given a life sentence on Wednesday for shooting dead two police officers to escape being caught for illegal game hunting during a routine traffic check.

Published: 30 November 2022 14:01 CET
German jailed for life in double police murder

The regional court in Kaiserslautern found 39-year-old Andreas Schmitt guilty of the killings in January this year, which sent shockwaves across Germany.

His co-defendant, referred to by the court as Florian V., was found guilty of abetting illegal poaching.

The 33-year-old was in the car with Schmitt when the officers discovered dead game in the boot, investigators said.

“We are all to this day horrified that a supposed routine control could turn into a fatal incident,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement after the verdict.

READ ALSO: German prosecutors say poaching led to double police murder

The victims were a 24-year-old woman police officer still in training and her colleague, a 29-year-old man.

The young woman was killed by a single shot to the head, while the man was shot four times, investigators said.

The officers were able to report that they were checking a suspicious vehicle and that shots were being fired before radio contact broke off.

When backup arrived, the woman was already dead and the man fatally injured. The perpetrators had fled the scene.

The crime in the Kusel district of Rhineland-Palatinate state triggered a major manhunt, with police deploying helicopters and sniffer dogs, sealing off roads and warning local residents not to pick up hitchhikers.

SHOW COMMENTS