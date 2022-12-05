Parents in Germany to receive early Kindergeld payments in December

Christmas can be an expensive time, especially if you have children. But this December, Kindergeld – child benefits payments – will be landing in parents’ bank accounts earlier than usual to help buy gifts and groceries for the festive season.
The good news is that all families will have received the money by mid-December – around a week earlier than usual.
For technical reasons, child benefits won’t be paid out to all parents on the same day. The family benefits office will transfer the monthly benefits in staggered amounts.
To find out when child benefits will be paid in December 2022, you need to know the final digit of your children’s child benefit number. Those with a final digit of 0 will receive their child benefit payment at the beginning of the month, while payments for children with the final digit 9 will be made last. No money is paid out on weekends.
Here are the child benefit payment dates for December 2022:
Final digit of child
Support number Payment Date
0 December 5th
1 December 6th
2 December 7th
3 December 8th
4 December 9th
5 December 12th
6 December 13th
7 December 14th
8 December 15th
9 December 16th
Child benefit to increase from January
The December payment will be the last payment made at the old rates. Currently, parents receive €219 per month for the first and second child, €225 for the third and €250 for the fourth.
From January, this will become standardised and families will receive €250 monthly for each child, regardless of how many children they have. This was an initiative of the traffic light coalition government to provide a relief measure for families.
