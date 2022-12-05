Read news from:
Living in Germany: Pushback on dual citizenship plans, university ‘buddies’ and Stollen

From possibly the most German-sounding university introduction ever, to a heated ongoing debate about dual citizenship, here are the latest talking points about life in Germany.

Published: 5 December 2022 10:23 CET
Local bakers cut a giant Stollen on Saturday in Dresden for the city's famous 'Stollenfest'. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Kahnert

Pushback on citizenship plans

The German coalition government’s proposals to relax citizenship laws are in the spotlight once again this week – but not for a positive reason. In a last-minute debate called by the opposition conservatives (CDU/CSU), emotions ran high as politicians clashed on the proposals that would see naturalisation legislation changed to allow multiple citizenship and remove hurdles of becoming German.

Imogen Goodman wrote in her report that CSU politician Andrea Lindholz called the plans “irresponsible” and “unprofessional”. “I’m convinced that everyone that wants to become German should give up their previous citizenship,” Lindholz said, in response to the idea of allowing people in Germany to hold more than one nationality. The row has thrown doubt onto the changing legislation.

On our Germany in Focus podcast, Julie Schäfer, a citizenship lawyer and dual French-German citizen based in Düsseldorf, said she hoped the laws would be passed. Schäfer said the reforms “would be a great benefit”. “Especially because many people are seeking dual or even multiple citizenship because they still want to be part of their original country, where they were born or where they grew up. They do not want to lose their identity.”

Tweet of the week

The award for the most German-sounding thing this week (or possibly ever?) has to go to this tweet by a student. 

Where is this?

snow in Erfurt

Photo: DPA/Michael Reichel

There’s a real winter – and Christmas – feel in the air across Germany, with lots of snow forecast in the coming days. A coating of snow had already reached Erfurt, Thuringia, on Friday as seen here in this photo next to the central Christmas market. 

Did you know?

Stollen is a traditional Christmas snack in Germany. But did you know that it dates all the way back to the Middle Ages? During that time it was considered a fasting pastry in monasteries during Advent season. The recipe used to have very little ingredients (no butter, for example) and was a bit dry. It was only later that Pope Innozenz VIII allowed butter into the recipe. Nowadays, the cake contains dried candied fruits such as lemon or orange peels.

Some also have marzipan, and raisins. Another favourite twist on the recipe is filling Stollen with poppy seeds, which gives the dough a black, moist colour. These are all loaf-formed and covered in powdered sugar. The name of the cake is thought to come from miners who would take it with them underground as a food supply. In German mining tunnels are called ‘Stollen’.

Where do Germans move to?

Many of our members are foreigners who choose to call Germany home. But what do we know about the Germans who move outside the country? According to official figures from last year, around five million Germans currently live abroad. And most of the Germans who emigrate – perhaps unsurprisingly – don’t go too far. Switzerland is home to the most Germans who choose to leave their country.

About 17,000 Germans took up residence there in 2021. Next in line is Austria – another German-speaking country. Around 11,000 Germans chose to live and work there last year.

But it’s not just the German-speaking places that attract Deutschlanders. In third spot for Germans emigrating abroad in 2021 was the United States – 8,400 Germans moved there last year. Meanwhile, just over 6,000 Germans took up residence in Spain, while around 5,000 each opted for Turkey, France, the United Kingdom, and Poland. 

Tweet of the week

All eyes are on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar – but it’s more than football that’s in the news. The world is watching the various protests going on against Qatar, over its treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community. German football commentator Claudia Neumann made waves for her choice of rainbow clothing. 

Where is this?

Photo: DPA/Ilkay Karakurt

The Ludwigsburg pumpkin festival (Kürbisausstellung) is slowly coming to an end after months! So what happens to the pumpkins? Well, a big “pumpkin slaughter” takes place at the Blühende Barock gardens where enthusiasts salvage what they can. Meanwhile, the seeds are usually auctioned off. 

Did you know?

With inflation at over 10 percent, it’s no wonder that many people in Germany are being more careful with their spending. A new survey released this week from the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) found that 63 percent of consumers have cut back their spending. The survey also found that more Germans are making long-term changes to their lifestyle such as buying less clothes and repairing goods instead of buying new ones. However, did you know that Germany has a reputation for saving, and making items go further? In fact, Germans are known for being a nation of savers rather than investors.

The Local contributor Aaron Burnett wrote in a recent article on investing: “It’s even apparent in the language – the German word for “debt” is ‘Schuld,’ which also means ‘guilt.’ During the euro crisis, ‘austerity’ was often called ‘Sparpolitik’ in German newspapers, or “the politics of saving”. Meanwhile, many Germans keep most of their money in savings accounts and avoid maxing out credit cards. 

Germany is also known for its second-hand culture and strong recycling ethic. Second-hand shops or platforms for selling items are common. You’ll also find that people leave their old clothes or books on their doorstep in a box with ‘zu verschenken’ (to give away) written on a sign. People can look through the items and take anything they want at no cost. 

