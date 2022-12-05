Read news from:
Everything you need to know about sending post in Germany this Christmas

Whether you're sending socks to a friend in London, or a Christmas wish list to Santa at the North Pole - here's what you need to know about sending packages from Germany this Christmas.

Published: 5 December 2022 13:53 CET
An employee from the Hildesheim Himmelsthür Christmas post office shows letters to Santa Claus.
An employee from the Hildesheim Himmelsthür Christmas post office shows letters to Santa Claus. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

Don’t leave it to the last minute

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, parcel delivery services in Germany will be in full swing. According to the Federal Association of Parcel and Express Logistics (BIEK) there will be around 20 million shipments a day over the Christmas period.

Therefore all major postal services recommend that their customers send off their standard shipments as early as possible. If you want to be absolutely sure that your parcel will arrive on time before the festive season, you shouldn’t wait until the last day. 

Compare Prices

There are numerous postal services operating in Germany and their delivery prices differ. Some services calculate the price for a package by weight, while others do this by size. So if, for example, you’re sending a small, heavy gift, a different provider may be cheaper than if you’re sending a large, light box.

Franking your shipment online and printing out your own parcel label can also save you money. Some companies pick up parcels from home on request – but this costs a few euros extra. Comparison websites, such as Paketda and Packlink can help you find the cheapest rates.

Avoid the queues

Deutsche Post offices can get very full just before Christmas, but many smaller stores also accept parcels on behalf of DHL. Queues and waiting times are usually shorter in smaller shops and customers can find drop-off points near them on the DHL website. Hermes and DPD also offer a dense network of acceptance points, mostly small stores, kiosks or petrol stations, especially in cities.

Make sure you’ve packaged everything correctly

To make sure your gifts arrive safely, make sure the address is correct and visible. Don’t forget to remove any old barcodes from previous packages and avoid the temptation to decorate the postal package with bows or decorations, as these can get tangled in sorting machines and tear the packages.

A parcel deliverer sorts and clears parcels into a delivery vehicle at a Deutsche Post DHL delivery base. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

If you’re sending packages to the UK, you will have to fill out an extra customs declaration form. You can find out everything you need to know about sending parcels to the UK here

Deadlines

All the major postal services have specific deadlines for different destinations, which we have listed below. Bear in mind that delivery times could be subject to delays in the destination country.

Deutsche Post and DHL

Christmas cards, letters and postcards being sent within Germany need to be sent before the mailbox is emptied (this is usually written on the postbox) on December 22nd if you want them to reach their destination by December 24th. For parcels, the deadline is earlier: they should be posted by December 20th.

Shipments to Germany’s neighbouring countries of Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxemburg and Austria must be on their way by December 15th and packages to France and Italy must be sent by December 14th. For all other European countries (including the UK), the deadline is December 12th for normal shipping and 13th for premium shipping.

Anyone wishing to send a parcel to a recipient outside Europe needs to get their package sent much earlier. The normal shipping deadline of November 29th has passed but, for an additional charge, packages can still be sent by Tuesday, December 6th.

DPD

DPD promises to deliver domestic parcels by Christmas Eve if they are handed into the parcel shop by 12 pm on December 21st at the latest. For the Prio and Express variants, the latest delivery date is December 23rd, also at 12 pm. For shipments to other European countries, the deadline is December 17th at 12 pm.

For shipping outside of Europe, you can find the latest possible shipping time using the transit time calculator on the DPD website.

Hermes

Hermes aims to deliver shipments within Germany before Christmas if they are handed in by 12 pm on December 21st. The last date for shipments to other EU countries varies between December 12th (for packages to Greece, for example) and December 20th (for packages to Austria), depending on the destination country. A detailed overview can be found on the parcel service’s website.

UPS

Parcels without an express option should be posted by 12 pm on December 20th at the latest in order to be delivered within Germany by Christmas Eve.

With the express option, the parcel can also be delivered on December 22nd until 6pm and, for those who have left it to the very last minute, UPS Express Saturday Delivery parcels can be sent until 6pm on December 23rd.

For standard shipping within Europe, delivery times for packages range from 1 day (to Austria and Italy for example) to more than 3 days (to the UK, Spain and Portugal). Packages picked up by Monday, December 19th at 6pm, will usually arrive by Saturday, December 24th.

You can find out more precise delivery times and costs can be determined using the delivery calculator on the UPS website

GLS

For those using the parcel service GLS, the deadline for shipments within Germany is December 21st at 12 noon and for neighbouring EU countries, December 20th at 12 pm.  The deadline for shipping to other European countries is December 19th at 12 pm.

ENERGY

Germany should ditch Christmas lights this year, says environmental group

Germany should go without Christmas light displays this year due to the Ukraine war and subsequent energy crisis, as well as the climate emergency, according to a high profile environmental group.

Published: 26 September 2022 10:06 CEST
Germany should ditch Christmas lights this year, says environmental group

German cities and towns are already discussing how to cut back on energy usage during the festive season as the country grapples with fears over a gas shortage and rocketing energy costs. 

Now Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe or DUH) – has said that businesses and households should massively cut down on lighting further in view of the energy crisis – and to protect the environment. 

“This winter, it should be a matter of course to do without Christmas lights in cities as well as those in houses and apartments,” DUH managing director Jürgen Resch told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

“In view of the war in Ukraine, the energy shortage, but also for reasons of climate protection, we should pause for a moment,” said Resch.

Environmentalists see the crisis as an opportunity for looking at sustainability and species conservation.

He pointed to the scale of electricity used for light displays during the Christmas season. “Private lighting alone causes electricity consumption of over 600 million kilowatt hours per year – as much as a medium-sized city with 400,000 inhabitants consumes in a year,” Resch said.

“Add to that the potential savings from not having Christmas lights in our cities and towns.”

Resch suggested a different approach this year. “Perhaps this can be reduced to one illuminated tree per community,” he said.

“Consciously doing without (lights) here – saving and showing solidarity – that could make this Christmas season a very special one.”

The German government has called on people to cut down on energy consumption as Russia continues to squeeze the supply. 

As The Local has been reporting, districts across the country are considering how to save energy during the darker months. 

Many regions are cutting down on lighting displays or getting rid of ice rinks. 

According to a survey by the trade association, lots of retailers are planning to ditch lights this year because of the sharp rise in electricity costs.

Vocabulary 

Christmas lights – (die) Weihnachtsbeleuchtung 

Climate protection – (der) Klimaschutz

Electricity consumption – (der) Stromverbrauch

Illuminated/lit up – beleuchtet

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

