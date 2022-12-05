For members
CHRISTMAS
9 magical ways to give your children the best German Christmas ever
From tasty Christmas sweets to make at home to very some unique winter wonderlands to visit, here are ten distinctly German ways to celebrate the holidays with your kids.
Published: 5 December 2022 15:30 CET
Santa greets children on November 15th, the opening day of his workshop in Himmelpfort. picture alliance/dpa | Gerald Matzka
CHRISTMAS
Everything you need to know about sending post in Germany this Christmas
Whether you're sending socks to a friend in London, or a Christmas wish list to Santa at the North Pole - here's what you need to know about sending packages from Germany this Christmas.
Published: 5 December 2022 13:53 CET
