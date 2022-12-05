Read news from:
CHRISTMAS

9 magical ways to give your children the best German Christmas ever

From tasty Christmas sweets to make at home to very some unique winter wonderlands to visit, here are ten distinctly German ways to celebrate the holidays with your kids.

Published: 5 December 2022 15:30 CET
Santa greets children on November 15th, the opening day of his workshop in Himmelpfort. picture alliance/dpa | Gerald Matzka

Get boots ready for St. Nikolas

In Germany, there’s a gift-giver even more famous than Santa Claus. On the evening of December 5th, kids set out their shoes (traditionally boots) in order to get them filled with sweets and sometimes other small goodies for Nikolaustag on December 6th. Kids polish their footwear to show they’ve been good, as legend (especially in southern Germany) has it that naughty kids might be paid a visit by Nikolas’ not-so-friendly helper Knecht Ruprecht.

READ ALSO: Why is Nikolaustag celebrated before Christmas in Germany?

Christmas markets

Christmas in Germany is practically synonymous with world-famous Weihnachtsmärkte. Beyond browsing booths – many of which also sell handmade children’s toys and clothes – and looking at lights, kids can sample a variety of sweets or keep warm with the non-alcoholic Glühwein equivalent, Kinderpunsch, or Heißer Kakao. Many larger Christmas markets also feature special areas for kids with mini-train rides or a carousel for the whole family. 

READ ALSO: Seven unmissable German Christmas markets

Make Christmas cookies

From Vanillekipferln (vanilla crescent-shaped sweets) to Lebkuchen there is a long list of traditional German Christmas cookies, or Weihnachtskekse, most easy to make at home with your little ones. Also referred to as ‘Plätzchen’, you can also roll out dough to squeeze into special holiday shapes with cookie cutters (or Ausstechförmchen) sold everywhere, including German supermarkets. If you need to roll out the dough, look for a Nudelholz – which literally means noodle wood but is a rolling pin. 

READ ALSO: 10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter

Send a letter to Santa 

Of course, Santa is real – he even has a workshop in Germany where he answers letters. Known in German as the Weihnachtsmann (Christmas man), Santa Claus situates himself every year in the east German village of Himmelpfort (literally ‘gate of heaven’) to answer children’s letters and address their wish lists. With the help of 20 angelic helpers, the holiday team actually sends back responses to those who write to their address of An den Weihnachtsmann, Weihnachtspostfiliale, 16798 Himmelpfort. Be sure to include a return address, and send your letter by the third Advent (Sunday, December 11th) to get a guaranteed response. 

An employee from the Hildesheim Himmelsthür Christmas post office shows letters to Santa Claus.

An employee from the Hildesheim Himmelsthür Christmas post office shows letters to Santa Claus. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

Get (or make) an Adventskalender 

As families around Germany count down to Christmas, it’s a common tradition to turn to this special calendar. Each day, children open a door and receive a little chocolate or other sweets. Many families make their own, but there is no shortage of store-bought ones, even with dog or cat treats in case your fur child also wants in on the fun.

Get a Nutcracker (or watch the play)

Now known worldwide, the wooden Nussknacker figurine is a German invention which dates back to the 13th or 14th century. Keeping them in your home is said to bring good luck, and your kids will get a kick (or crack) out of using them to break apart walnuts. If you’re near the Erzgebirge, you can also pay a visit to Europe’s only Nutcracker Museum. Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” ballet also enjoys a December-long run in many parts of Germany.  

Go ice skating 

When temperatures dip, Germans can’t get enough of this icy activity. Many of the outdoor rinks are situated right next to Christmas markets and blast holiday tunes, such as a very iconic one next to Berlin’s glowing Neptune Fountain. For the ultimate skating experience, those in southern Germany can check out an outdoor rink with spectacular views of the Heidelberg castle towering above.

Decorate your home

Even before the first day of Advent, many Germans are already decking out their humble abodes with Weihnachtsschmuck, or Christmas decorations. But as electricity prices skyrocket, note that there are many alternatives to lights, such as bright red candles and wreaths. In Germany, it’s also not common practice to decorate the tree until at least the week (and sometimes even night) before Christmas.

Candles decorate a Christmas tree in a living room. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand
 

Join the Sternsinger on Three Kings’ Day

Known as Epiphany in English, it’s especially common practice in southern Germany to celebrate Tag der Heilige Drei Könige, which falls after Christmas and New Year’s, on January 6th, 2023. If you’re in the states of Saxony-Anhalt, Baden-Württemberg or Bavaria, or one of Germany’s Catholic communities, you’ll see Sternsinger who go door to door, collecting money for charity. If your children are interested in participating, contact your local Catholic congregation, many of whom organise singing groups leading up to the day. 

READ ALSO: Three Kings’ Day: What you should know about Germany’s public holiday in three states

CHRISTMAS

Everything you need to know about sending post in Germany this Christmas

Whether you're sending socks to a friend in London, or a Christmas wish list to Santa at the North Pole - here's what you need to know about sending packages from Germany this Christmas.

Published: 5 December 2022 13:53 CET
Don’t leave it to the last minute

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, parcel delivery services in Germany will be in full swing. According to the Federal Association of Parcel and Express Logistics (BIEK) there will be around 20 million shipments a day over the Christmas period.

Therefore all major postal services recommend that their customers send off their standard shipments as early as possible. If you want to be absolutely sure that your parcel will arrive on time before the festive season, you shouldn’t wait until the last day. 

Compare Prices

There are numerous postal services operating in Germany and their delivery prices differ. Some services calculate the price for a package by weight, while others do this by size. So if, for example, you’re sending a small, heavy gift, a different provider may be cheaper than if you’re sending a large, light box.

Franking your shipment online and printing out your own parcel label can also save you money. Some companies pick up parcels from home on request – but this costs a few euros extra. Comparison websites, such as Paketda and Packlink can help you find the cheapest rates.

Avoid the queues

Deutsche Post offices can get very full just before Christmas, but many smaller stores also accept parcels on behalf of DHL. Queues and waiting times are usually shorter in smaller shops and customers can find drop-off points near them on the DHL website. Hermes and DPD also offer a dense network of acceptance points, mostly small stores, kiosks or petrol stations, especially in cities.

Make sure you’ve packaged everything correctly

To make sure your gifts arrive safely, make sure the address is correct and visible. Don’t forget to remove any old barcodes from previous packages and avoid the temptation to decorate the postal package with bows or decorations, as these can get tangled in sorting machines and tear the packages.

A parcel deliverer sorts and clears parcels into a delivery vehicle at a Deutsche Post DHL delivery base. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

If you’re sending packages to the UK, you will have to fill out an extra customs declaration form. You can find out everything you need to know about sending parcels to the UK here

READ ALSO: Christmas travel between Germany and the UK: What am I allowed in my suitcase?

Deadlines

All the major postal services have specific deadlines for different destinations, which we have listed below. Bear in mind that delivery times could be subject to delays in the destination country.

Deutsche Post and DHL

Christmas cards, letters and postcards being sent within Germany need to be sent before the mailbox is emptied (this is usually written on the postbox) on December 22nd if you want them to reach their destination by December 24th. For parcels, the deadline is earlier: they should be posted by December 20th.

Shipments to Germany’s neighbouring countries of Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxemburg and Austria must be on their way by December 15th and packages to France and Italy must be sent by December 14th. For all other European countries (including the UK), the deadline is December 12th for normal shipping and 13th for premium shipping.

READ ALSO: 9 things to know if you’re visiting Germany in December

Anyone wishing to send a parcel to a recipient outside Europe needs to get their package sent much earlier. The normal shipping deadline of November 29th has passed but, for an additional charge, packages can still be sent by Tuesday, December 6th.

DPD

DPD promises to deliver domestic parcels by Christmas Eve if they are handed into the parcel shop by 12 pm on December 21st at the latest. For the Prio and Express variants, the latest delivery date is December 23rd, also at 12 pm. For shipments to other European countries, the deadline is December 17th at 12 pm.

For shipping outside of Europe, you can find the latest possible shipping time using the transit time calculator on the DPD website.

Hermes

Hermes aims to deliver shipments within Germany before Christmas if they are handed in by 12 pm on December 21st. The last date for shipments to other EU countries varies between December 12th (for packages to Greece, for example) and December 20th (for packages to Austria), depending on the destination country. A detailed overview can be found on the parcel service’s website.

UPS

Parcels without an express option should be posted by 12 pm on December 20th at the latest in order to be delivered within Germany by Christmas Eve.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The rules around returning Christmas gifts in Germany

With the express option, the parcel can also be delivered on December 22nd until 6pm and, for those who have left it to the very last minute, UPS Express Saturday Delivery parcels can be sent until 6pm on December 23rd.

For standard shipping within Europe, delivery times for packages range from 1 day (to Austria and Italy for example) to more than 3 days (to the UK, Spain and Portugal). Packages picked up by Monday, December 19th at 6pm, will usually arrive by Saturday, December 24th.

You can find out more precise delivery times and costs can be determined using the delivery calculator on the UPS website

GLS

For those using the parcel service GLS, the deadline for shipments within Germany is December 21st at 12 noon and for neighbouring EU countries, December 20th at 12 pm.  The deadline for shipping to other European countries is December 19th at 12 pm.

