Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

Germany’s Habeck to promote green production with ‘climate-protection contracts’

Germany plans to promote climate-friendly production by offering so-called 'climate-protection contracts' to industrial firms next year, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Sunday.

Published: 4 December 2022 18:33 CET
German Economy Robert Habeck addresses the media in Berlin
German Economy Robert Habeck addresses the media in Berlin on November 21, 2022. Habeck wants to introduce 'climate-protection contracts' for industry next year. Photo: Tobias Schwarz / AFP

The state funding would support companies in transitioning towards cleaner production and the use of hydrogen, encouraging the development of a marketable “green industry”.

“With the climate protection contracts, we are opening a new chapter, with Germany taking on a pioneering role,” Habeck told Germany’s Funke Media Group newspapers, which had sight of the draft directive on the agreements

Climate-friendly production processes are often so costly that companies cannot afford to switch to them.

Habeck wants to compensate large companies with high CO2 emissions for the additional costs they will incur in changing their production processes to lower emissions, thereby bringing new climate-friendly technology to market more quickly.

The proposed climate protection contracts would see both investment and operating costs subsidised over a period of 15 years.

However, not all industrial firms will be eligible. The contracts are intended to finance a few selected large production facilities in a targeted manner. This should, at the same time, drive the transformation of the entire industry.

Once green production becomes cheaper than conventional production, subsidised companies would then pay their additional income to the state.

“Climate protection contracts are therefore a very efficient funding instrument that makes transformative technologies calculable for investors and financiers and, at the same time, prevents the state from continuing to provide funding when it is no longer necessary,” the draft directive stated.

To be eligible for support, the company must exclusively use electricity from renewable sources in its production processes; hydrogen usage must meet strict criteria.

Habeck aims for the funding guidelines to come into force in the first half of 2023.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MILITARY

Concerns mount about Germany’s F-35 jet purchase plan

Germany's defence ministry has raised serious concerns about the planned purchase of US-made F-35 fighter jets, part of the country's military modernisation drive, according to documents seen by AFP.

Published: 4 December 2022 17:57 CET
Concerns mount about Germany's F-35 jet purchase plan

Berlin announced in March it would buy 35 of the warplanes made by Lockheed Martin to replace its ageing Tornado fleet, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the defence ministry has raised concerns about “delays and additional costs” in the nearly 10 billion euro ($10.5 billion) purchase, according to a classified letter to parliament’s budget committee.

Risk factors range from upgrading work needed at air fields that will host the F-35s, to security requirements, and potential problems with approval for flight operations in Germany, it said.

A defence ministry spokesman said there would “close cooperation” and “clarification” of issues with parliament.

There will be an emergency meeting Monday at the defence ministry, which will be attended by budget committee members from the three parties in Germany’s ruling coalition, parliamentary sources told AFP.

The committee is supposed to release the first tranche of funds for the project on December 14.

The document seen by AFP was prepared by the finance ministry for the committee, and was based on assessments from the defence ministry.

According to the document, it is doubtful whether the necessary upgrades to Buechel air base, which will host the jets, can be completed by 2026, when delivery is set to begin.

The current timeframe is “highly ambitious”, it said. In addition, the security requirements from the US side are complex, which could lead to further delays and cost increases, it said.

There is also a danger that approvals for flight operations for the F-35s in Germany cannot be secured on time as necessary documents are not available, it said.

This would mean that flights could only be operated with restrictions, said the document.

It pointed to other factors that could lead to cost increases, including inflation, fluctuations in the exchange rate between the dollar and the euro, and rising production costs.

The cost of the jets is to come from a planned 100 billion euro investment in the armed forces, unveiled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a bid to overhaul Germany’s underfunded military.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last week that he wants the contract for the F-35s, considered the world’s most modern combat aircraft, finalised by the end of this year.

SHOW COMMENTS