Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPORT

‘We deserved it’: German fans reckon with early World Cup exit

After Germany crashed out of the World Cup earlier than expected, fans shared their disappointment.

Published: 2 December 2022 09:54 CET
Germany's players (from left) Armel Bella-Kotchap, Kai Havertz, David Raum, Christian Günter, Leon Goretzka and Niklas Süle sit on the bench after the match against Costa Rica in Qatar.
Germany's players (from left) Armel Bella-Kotchap, Kai Havertz, David Raum, Christian Günter, Leon Goretzka and Niklas Süle sit on the bench after the match against Costa Rica in Qatar. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

In a quickly-emptying east Berlin bar, Eric Warncke is “disappointed” by Germany’s shock exit from the World Cup, but says he already suspected it might happen.

After a surprise 2-1 loss in the opening game to Japan, the team left themselves a hill to climb to make it through to the knockout round in Qatar.

A tense 1-1 draw against Spain gave them hope of qualification, but the Spaniards’ own defeat at the hands of the Japanese Thursday sealed the Germans’ fate despite a turbulent 4-2 win over Costa Rica.

“Nobody expected Japan to beat Spain, but in the end we were knocked out deservedly,” Warncke, 27, says.

To his mind, there are “too few characters, too few leaders” in Hansi Flick’s squad compared with the previous sides.

Germany used to pride itself on being a “tournament team”, which always had a chance of winning World Cups.

“Individually they are all good players, but it’s not a team,” he says, lamenting the disappearance of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski, who lifted the trophy in 2014.

Like him, his friend Rico Wagner, 23, summed up the feeling: “Disappointed, but we also deserved it”.

People watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, on December 1, 2022.

People watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, on December 1, 2022. Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

Viewing figures

After a rollercoaster game in which Germany first seemed to be going through, then did not and finally could not do enough despite a late push, the
fans in the bar showed their frustration.

Even before the TV commentator confirmed Japan’s win and Germany’s exit, crying “this is a debacle, this is a disaster,” some fans grabbed their coats and headed for the door.

READ ALSO: German fans lukewarm on World Cup

 The full-time whistle, when it came, was met with angry shouts.

Germany should have made it “to the quarter finals, definitely”, says Levent Lanzke, 41.

“On paper it was possible, but Japan turned up. Costa Rica, too,” he said with a shrug.

“Put it this way, I don’t begrudge Japan,” he said.

“The enthusiasm was already really low,” said Sebastian Fichte, 48, reflecting on the controversial host nation Qatar and the decision to move the tournament to the European winter months from its traditional summer slot.

Concerns over human rights in Qatar have dogged preparations for the tournament and sparked calls by some of Germany’s football fan clubs to boycott games.

When football’s world governing body FIFA threatened teams with disciplinary action if they wore a rainbow armband to show support for diversity and inclusivity, the German players posed for a photo with their hands over their mouths. The message was clear — they had been gagged.

Viewing figures for Germany’s games so far have been well below their usual levels.

But Fichte says he will not be boycotting the rest of the World Cup despite Germany’s exit.

Likewise, another fan, 43-year-old Michael Schreiber, says: “I’ll watch a game or two. Definitely. I get excited about good games most of all.”

By Sebastien ASH

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPORT

‘Very restrained’: German fans lukewarm on World Cup

Jens Mueller has been following World Cups since the 1970s and says he has never seen "so little enthusiasm" from fellow Germans for their team at a major tournament.

Published: 30 November 2022 09:27 CET
'Very restrained': German fans lukewarm on World Cup

The mood would usually be “a bit more euphoric”, the 58-year-old says at a small, crowded Berlin pub where he watched Germany snatch a crucial draw against Spain on Sunday.

“It’s very restrained and I am used to it being different,” he says.

Not just in pubs, but at home too, viewership numbers suggest that football-mad Germany has had so far a muted response to the one of the most controversial World Cups in history.

Concerns over human rights in host nation Qatar, including over the treatment of migrant workers, have dogged preparations for the tournament and sparked calls by some of Germany’s football fan clubs to boycott games.

The timing of some matches — with Germany’s opener against Japan at 2:00 pm on a weekday — and the European winter have ruled out boisterous, beer-fuelled outdoor viewing, including at the traditional gathering point for such occasions, the capital’s Brandenburg Gate.

A row over a dropped plan by Germany’s captain Manuel Neuer to wear a rainbow armband in support of LGBTQ rights further soured the mood, as accusations flew at home against the squad for failing to take a firmer stand against FIFA’s threat of disciplinary action.

When Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 win at their opening game, the team came under renewed fire for failing to focus on matters on the bus.

“I know not everyone is behind us,” striker Kai Havertz said after the Japan shocker.

READ ALSO: Living in Germany: World Cup rainbows, pumpkin slaughter and a nation of savers

‘Everything is possible’

With fears rising of a repeat of their campaign in Russia 2018 when Germany unceremoniously crashed out in the group stage, the team resuscitated their chances of making it through with a draw against Spain — a game watched by 17 million at home.

The audience was significantly up from the first Japan v Germany match, which drew just 9.23 million.

But viewership for the crunch match in a Sunday evening primetime slot still fell way short of the last World Cup in Russia — when 26 million on average tuned in for each of Germany’s three group games.

On the streets of Berlin, residents appear to confirm the negative vibes around this World Cup.

“Generally I won’t follow the World Cup in Qatar simply because I don’t approve of it,” says Angelika Bock, 46.

Like her, Tobias Kliegel, 42, says he won’t be watching because he “rejects the awarding of the competition to Qatar” and because “it’s an inappropriate time in winter when Christmas is coming”.

“I’m not in the mood for this at all,” he says.

Scores of bars that would normally do good business during a football tournament have sensed the disaffection and decided against showing the games,

Bar owner Birgit Arndt, 65, has decided to keep screening the matches from Qatar.

“I love it when football fans come here and are nice to each other and know that it’s about the game and not any power struggles,” she says.

After the full time whistle in the Spain game the mood changed at little. Bernhard Gwosdz, 55, was celebrating an “exciting” performance from his team and said he was “very optimistic about the next game”.

Gwosdz is watching every game he can, but he too admits he finds the World Cup’s staging in the Gulf state “problematic”.

While it comes down to a “personal decision” for Mueller, he says he can understand why others are boycotting the tournament.

But he believes that the resistance of German fans who have so far shunned the tournament could start to weaken if they do advance.

“By the semi-final at the latest everything is forgotten. Then it’s just about the World Cup.

“I think Germany will qualify in second (from the group) and after that everything is possible,” says Müller.

By Sebastien Ash

SHOW COMMENTS