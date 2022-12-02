PODCAST: Will Germany’s planned citizenship reforms fail, and what are the best Christmas markets?

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany editor Rachel Stern and journalist Imogen Goodman as well as citizenship lawyer, Julie Schäfer, who is based in Düsseldorf.

We start things off by talking about the German tradition of Nikolaustag and Krampus.

We then talk about the results of an InterNations survey that ranked Frankfurt as the second worst city for expats in 2022 out of 50 places.

Next, we discuss a new German word invented by the New York Times that Germans weren’t previously aware of (but we’d love for it to be embraced).

We talk about a turbulent week that’s seen Germany’s planned citizenship laws come under fire from the opposition – as well as within the coalition government. Imogen shares why this is happening now, and what it could mean for the future of the legislation.

Plus we hear from expert Julie Schäfer, who works as an immigration lawyer in the German city of Düsseldorf, and is a dual French-German citizen.

Lastly, we get into a few Christmas markets around Germany that are worth checking out.

We hope you’re enjoying the Germany in Focus podcast. Please let us know if you found it helpful or if you have any feedback by emailing [email protected]. And don’t forget to share it, leave a comment or give us a rating on whichever platform you listen on. Danke!