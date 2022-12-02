Read news from:
PODCAST: Will Germany’s planned citizenship reforms fail, and what are the best Christmas markets?

This week we talk about why Frankfurt is being ranked as one of the worst cities for expats, a new joyful German word (that Germans don't know), why citizenship law reforms are being slammed and what it means, and we profile some Christmas markets.

Published: 2 December 2022 09:31 CET
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany editor Rachel Stern and journalist Imogen Goodman as well as citizenship lawyer, Julie Schäfer, who is based in Düsseldorf. 

We start things off by talking about the German tradition of Nikolaustag and Krampus.

We then talk about the results of an InterNations survey that ranked Frankfurt as the second worst city for expats in 2022 out of 50 places. 

Next, we discuss a new German word invented by the New York Times that Germans weren’t previously aware of (but we’d love for it to be embraced). 

We talk about a turbulent week that’s seen Germany’s planned citizenship laws come under fire from the opposition – as well as within the coalition government. Imogen shares why this is happening now, and what it could mean for the future of the legislation.  

Plus we hear from expert Julie Schäfer, who works as an immigration lawyer in the German city of Düsseldorf, and is a dual French-German citizen.

Lastly, we get into a few Christmas markets around Germany that are worth checking out. 

We hope you're enjoying the Germany in Focus podcast.

PODCAST: The big problem with the German school system and can you pass a citizenship test?

This week we talk about train travel disruption and the new long-distance rail timetable, unemployment benefits, how the German school system impacts social mobility and our panelists try some German citizenship test questions.

Published: 25 November 2022 09:01 CET
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany editor Rachel Stern and journalist Aaron Burnett as well as freelance journalist James Jackson, who covers Germany and central eastern Europe.

We kick things off by talking about a how Germans mark the Advent tradition in the run up to Christmas.

We then talk about train disruption on various routes, particularly in North-Rhine Westphalia and on some long-distance rail services. 

Aaron then talks us through what we should know about the new Deutsche Bahn train timetable coming into force next month, while the panelists also share their tips on travelling by train in Germany during busy times. 

We give you an update on the stalled plans to overhaul the long-term unemployment benefits with a system called Bürgergeld – or citizens’ allowance. Plus we talk about the different kinds of unemployment benefits in Germany and who is entitled to him. 

We dig into how the education system works in Germany, looking at the different schools that pupils go to and the positives of it. We then hear from James Jackson who recently sparked a storm on social media when he called out the system for contributing to social inequality. 

Lastly, we put our panelists to the test by giving them five questions from a mock-up German citizenship test. Listen along and see if you know the answers – and check out our article with more questions here:

We hope you're enjoying the Germany in Focus podcast.

