When will Germany’s €49 ticket start?

Following the popularity of the €9 train ticket over the summer, the German federal and state governments finally agreed on a successor offer at the beginning of November.
The travel card – dubbed the “Deutschlandticket” – will cost €49 and enable people to travel on regional trains, trams and buses up and down the country.
There had been hopes that the discount travel offer would start up in January 2023, but that now seems very unlikely.
READ ALSO: What you need to know about Germany’s €49 ticket
Martin Burkert, Head of the German Rail and Transport Union (EVG) now expects the €49 ticket to be introduced in the spring.
“From our point of view, it seems realistic to introduce the Deutschlandticket on April 1st, because some implementation issues are still unresolved”, Burkert told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. The Association of German Transport Companies, on the other hand, considers the beginning of March to be a realistic start date.
The only thing that seems clear regarding the start date is that it will be launched at some point in 2023.
Why the delay?
Financing for the ticket is continuing to cause disagreements between the federal and state governments and, from the point of view of the transport companies, financing issues are also still open.
Burkert from EVG said that the federal government should be prepared to provide more than €1.5 billion for the ticket if necessary.
“Six months after the launch of the Deutschlandticket at the latest, the federal government must evaluate the costs incurred to date with the states and, if necessary, provide additional funding,” he said.
READ ALSO: OPINION: Why Germany’s €49 travel ticket is far better than the previous €9 ticket
Meanwhile, Deutsche Bahn has warned that the network is not prepared to cope with extra demand.
Berthold Huber, the member of the Deutsche Bahn Board of Management responsible for infrastructure, told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that a big part of the problem is the network is “structurally outdated” and its “susceptibility to faults is increasing.”
Accordingly, Huber said that there is currently “no room for additional trains in regional traffic around the major hub stations” and, while adding more seats on trains could be a short terms solution, “here, too, you run up against limits,” Huber said.
Member comments