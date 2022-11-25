Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

Climate change the ‘biggest worry’ for people in Germany

According to a new Forsa poll, fears about climate change are one of the most common sources of worry for Germans - followed by the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices.

Published: 25 November 2022 11:54 CET
Power plant in Bavaria
Steam rises from a nuclear power plant in Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Armin Weigel

According to the opinion survey conducted at the beginning of November, 59 percent of Germans are worried that climate change will have an increasingly frequent and stronger impact on everyday life – for example, through extreme weather events and natural disasters.

Just over half – or 53 percent – were worried that the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine would spread to other countries or even lead to a third world war. Meanwhile, 52 were worried that their own financial situation will be worsened by the high cost of electricity and energy products.

Following the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines earlier this year, 51 percent of respondents said they feared that cyberattacks could hit other parts of Germany’s critical infrastructure in the future.

Alongside high energy prices, the general cost of living was also a concern for many, with 44 percent saying they worried about their financial health and the soaring cost of groceries.

Finally, 42 percent were kept awake by the prospect that Germany could run out of gas for households and businesses this winter. Germany managed to fill its gas storage facilities to 100 percent ahead of the heating season, but experts have warned that reducing consumption will still be necessary.

No pandemic fears

The latest survey marks a noticeable shift in public opinion since 2020 and 2021, when the Covid pandemic was still a dominant fear in people’s minds. 

Since then, climate fears, the war in Ukraine, and the cost of living appear have taken over as the biggest topics troubling the population. 

The Forsa poll was commissioned by civil servants’ association DBB, who warned that the public were losing trust in the protective function of the state. 

Ursula Silberbach, who is currently seeking re-election as chair of DBB, expressed alarm at the results.

“I think neither the traffic light coalition nor the opposition have understood how serious the situation really is,” she told DPA.

The union leader, whose organisation represents public service workers, called for a special fund and investment plan to improve the infrastructure and equipment of public service. 

CLIMATE CRISIS

Flights disrupted as climate activists blockade Berlin Airport runway

BER Airport temporarily closed both its runways Thursday afternoon as climate protestors breached secured areas.

Published: 24 November 2022 19:07 CET
Flights disrupted as climate activists blockade Berlin Airport runway

Several flights scheduled to either take off or land at the Berlin-Brandenburg Airport starting at around 16:00 Thursday afternoon were disrupted after “Letzte Generation” or “Last Generation” activists gained access to the airport runway and began livestreaming their demonstration. 

The video shows activists cutting through a fence to access the runway, where they held up placards demanding a nationwide €9 “climate ticket” for public transport and a speed limit on Germany’s famous Autobahn. The controversial protest group has became widely known after throwing mashed potatoes a Claude Monet painting in Potsdam’s Barberini Museum back in October.

After airport staff became aware of the breach, BER Airport temporarily shut down and police arrived on the scene a short time later.

The protest sent flights to and from Berlin’s only airport into turmoil, with forced to circle in the air until getting clearance to land. 

Local reader Neil Tarrant was on a plane from Copenhagen to Berlin at the time.

“Around halfway through the flight, the plane turned around and we went back to Copenhagen. The captain explained we didn’t have enough fuel to circle over BER while waiting to see what would happen,” Tarrant tells The Local. “It’s been a long day. But my fellow passengers seem pretty positive, even joking about it. This might turn into a three-hour delay or so though.”

Officials aren’t so relaxed.

Brandenburg’s Interior Minister Michael Stübgen told Der Tagesspiegel: “It’s a serious criminal offence that, in the worst case, also endangers human life,” he told the newspaper. “Anyone who intentionally puts others in danger for their worldview is not an activist, but a criminal.”

“Democratic norms and institutions have no meaning for this organization,” Berlin police union Benjamin Jendro said, adding that imprisonment for the activists was on the table.

At the time of writing, flights were once again able to land and take off from BER. However, authorites at the airport warned of continued delays. 

“Flight operations have resumed on both runways,” they wrote in a passenger update on the BER website. “However, there are still delays. We ask for your patience.”

Live updates to flight schedules can be found on the airport website. 

