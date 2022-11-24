Read news from:
GERMANY AND POLAND

Poland asks Germany to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Poland's defence minister has asked Germany to ship a Patriot surface-to-air missile defence system intended for Poland to Ukraine instead to help defend itself against Russia.

Published: 24 November 2022 15:57 CET
Germany's Patriot missile defence system
Germany's Patriot missile defence system at a military training ground in Schwesing, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Axel Heimken

The offer follows a deadly missile blast in a Polish village last week that Warsaw believes may have been a stray Ukrainian air defence missile launched against a barrage of Russian strikes.

“I have asked Germany to send the Patriot system offered to Poland to Ukraine where it could be installed on their western border,” Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter late on Wednesday.

“This would allow Ukraine to protect itself against incurring more casualties and blackouts and reinforce the security of our eastern border,” he said.

READ ALSO: Germany offers to aid Polish air patrols after rocket strike

The German government earlier this week said it had reached an agreement to help Poland protect its skies following an explosion near the Ukrainian border which killed two people.

Poland and NATO have said the blast was probably caused by a stray Ukrainian air defence missile launched against a Russian strike but have said Moscow is ultimately responsible.

Germany has already sent Patriot air defence units to Slovakia, where Berlin hopes to keep them deployed until at least the end of 2023.

ENERGY

Uniper rescue to cost Germany an extra €25 billion euros

Troubled gas giant Uniper on Wednesday said the German government would need to spend an additional €25 billion under a planned nationalisation to stave off the firm's collapse in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Published: 23 November 2022 13:28 CET
The German government agreed in September to nationalise the debt-laden company after Moscow’s closure of a key gas pipeline and sky-high energy prices left Uniper facing bankruptcy.

But the initial €8 billion cash injection from the government “will not be sufficient to stabilise Uniper”, the company said in a statement.

Another capital increase to the tune of €25 billion will be needed to help cover “the enormous additional costs of the Russian gas cuts that continue to be primarily borne by Uniper”, CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said.

The revised figure comes after Berlin scrapped a controversial plan to make German consumers pay a gas levy to help importers cope with rising prices, which would have covered some of Uniper’s costs.

READ ALSO: Germany reaches deal to nationalise troubled gas giant Uniper

The government will finance the rescue out of a €200 billion “special fund” designed to cushion the impact of the energy crisis on households and businesses.

Uniper said it would ask shareholders to formally approve the rescue deal on December 19th.

As Germany’s biggest gas importer, Uniper has been hit especially hard by the fallout from the Ukraine war, which forced it to buy gas at significantly higher prices on the open market.

It has reported a €40 billion net loss for the first nine months of the year, one of the biggest losses in German corporate history.

Germany’s government stepped in to save the company on fears that its collapse could endanger gas supplies and wreak havoc on Europe’s biggest economy.

Germany, which was heavily reliant on Russian gas imports before the war, has raced to find alternative suppliers and fill reserves before the colder winter weather arrives.

The country announced last week that its gas storage facilities were 100 percent full.

