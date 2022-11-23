Read news from:
Germany players cover mouths in protest for World Cup photo

Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo before their World Cup opener against Japan on Wednesday in protest at FIFA's refusal to allow rainbow-themed armbands.

Published: 23 November 2022 16:43 CET
Manuel Neuer
German team captain Manuel Neuer wearing a One Love armband on November 16th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

Captains of seven European teams had planned to wear the anti-discrimination armbands during the tournament in Qatar as part of a campaign for diversity.

But they backed down over the threat of disciplinary action from football’s governing body, including yellow cards.

The rainbow armbands had been viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Germany’s football federation tweeted in English moments after the photo protest: “It wasn’t about making a political statement — human rights are non-negotiable.

“Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser did wear the “OneLove” armband as she watched the game sitting next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

She said FIFA’s ban was a “huge mistake”.

READ ALSO: German sports minister to attend World Cup amid human rights row

Not only players, but fans should also be allowed to show pro-LGBTQ symbols “openly”, Faeser told reporters in Qatar.

Supporters should “make a decision for themselves” about whether they wanted to wear the symbols, Faeser added.

The German government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said earlier in the day in Berlin that FIFA’s decision to bar captains from wearing the “OneLove” armbands was “very unfortunate”.

“The rights of LGBTQ people are non-negotiable,” Hebestreit said at a regular press conference.

Security staff at the World Cup have ordered spectators to remove items of clothing featuring rainbow logos.

Underlining tensions at the tournament over the issue, Belgium’s Jan Vertonghen said on Tuesday that he was “afraid” to talk about human rights. Vertonghen, speaking on the eve of Belgium’s opening game against Canada later Wednesday, said he did not feel comfortable.

“I’m afraid if I say something about this I might not be able to play tomorrow,” the defender said.

“It’s an experience I’ve never felt in football before. I feel controlled. I’m afraid to even say something about this.

“We’re just saying normal things about racism and discrimination and if you can’t even say things about it, that says it all.

“I want to appear on the pitch tomorrow, so I’ll leave it at that.”

POLITICS

Supermarket chain REWE ends German team ties over World Cup armband row

German supermarket chain REWE said Tuesday it was ending its partnership with the German football association with immediate effect over what it described as FIFA's "scandalous attitude" in an escalating row over diversity.

Published: 22 November 2022 13:33 CET
Updated: 22 November 2022 14:46 CET
The company had already decided in October not to extend its cooperation with the team, but now said it was bringing forward its exit.

“Following the current decisions of FIFA and the statements by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the company feels required to clearly distance itself from FIFA’s stance and to waive its advertising rights from the
contract with the DFB, especially in the context of the World Cup,” it said.

Qatar’s laws against homosexuality have been a long-running controversy in the build-up to the World Cup. The tournament’s host has also come under sustained fire over its human rights record, including its treatment of
foreign workers.

Captains of several European nations, including Germany, had pledged to wear a “OneLove” armband during the World Cup as part of a campaign to promote inclusion.

But they have backed down, saying FIFA “threatened on-field sanctions” that could see players wearing kit that was not approved — including the rainbow-themed armband — shown the yellow card.

READ ALSO: German football bars boycott ‘unacceptable’ Qatar World Cup

‘Caving’

Meanwhile, Infantino has blasted the “hypocrisy” of Western critics of Qatar’s human rights record.

REWE said it was making its albums with player cards free and will donate takings thus far from the promotion.

Separately, German sportswear giant Adidas, a major sponsor of several teams, also urged sports to be “open to all”.

“We support our players and teams as they work towards positive change,” said spokesman Oliver Brueggen. “Sport provides a stage for important issues. It is essential to continue the discussion.”

Germany’s activist football fan culture has been particularly outspoken about the World Cup, with supporters of several high-profile clubs including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin and St Pauli urging boycotts.

Some football pubs across the country are also sitting out the event. Germany’s 2014 World Cup winning captain Philipp Lahm has said Qatar should never have been allowed to host the tournament and vowed to stay away.

But Germany’s own team was also drawing fire for failing to take a stronger stand, with another former captain Michael Ballack hitting out at them and other European teams for “caving in” following FIFA’s warning.

The European heavyweights are key in the tournament, he said, “without them, we wouldn’t have a World Cup and an event”.

“They have the opportunity to make a statement,” said Ballack. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is expected to attend Germany’s opening match against Japan on Wednesday.

Recalling the decision to name Qatar as host of the World Cup, she has said “it would be better that tournaments are not awarded to such states”.

READ ALSO: German sports minister to attend World Cup amid human rights row

