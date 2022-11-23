For members
EXPLAINED: How employees in Germany can take twice as many holidays in 2023
2023 comes with an especially large number of public holidays falling during the week. Here's what they are and how to make the best of them.
Published: 23 November 2022 08:47 CET
Photo: picture alliance/dpa/CosmosDirekt / Adobe Stock | CosmosDirekt
Will immigration reform be enough to combat Germany’s worker shortage?
Despite record levels of immigration, Germany still faces a huge worker shortage. Federal Labour Minister Hubertus Heil has put forward plans to reform immigration law and, the government has approved a new Skilled Worker Strategy.
Published: 18 October 2022 17:10 CEST
Member comments
Not sure I understand why Buß- und Bettag gets lower case lettering than all the other public holidays?