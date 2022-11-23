For members
‘Double processing time’: Austria and Germany fear non-EU travellers face border delays
Germany, Austria and another of other countries in Europe's Schengen area admit they fear delays and insufficient time to test the process ahead of new, more rigorous EU border checks that will be introduced next year, a new document reveals.
Published: 23 November 2022 16:33 CET
Rail travel chaos looms in Germany’s most populous state
Construction works and staff sickness mean rail passengers in North Rhine-Westphalia are in for a difficult few weeks. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 21 November 2022 16:31 CET
