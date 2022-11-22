Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Germany ‘to borrow over €45 billion’ in 2023 to combat energy crisis

Germany will have to take on more debt than expected in 2023 to combat an energy crisis that has left Europe's biggest economy facing "great economic uncertainty", Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Tuesday.

Published: 22 November 2022 12:00 CET
Germany 'to borrow over €45 billion' in 2023 to combat energy crisis
Christian Lindner (FDP) speaking in the Bundestag on Tuesday. Christian Lindner (FDP) speaking in the Bundestag on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

The government now expects new net borrowing next year to climb to €45.6 billion, more than double the €17.2 billion initially estimated.The budget plan will be discussed in the Bundestag lower house of parliament this week and is set to be approved on Friday.

“We are in a time of great economic uncertainty,” Lindner told public broadcaster ARD.

Industrial powerhouse Germany, which was heavily reliant on Russian gas imports before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, has been hit hard by soaring energy prices and a cut in Russian deliveries.

The government expects the German economy to tip into recession next year and shrink by 0.4 percent.

Lindner nevertheless stressed that Germany would return to the constitutionally enshrined “debt brake” in 2023, which limits annual new borrowing to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product.

The government had lifted the debt brake at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to cushion the blow from shutdowns.

READ ALSO: Debt-adverse Germany to take on new borrowings to soften pandemic blow

But reinstating the debt brake has been a priority for Lindner, a fiscal hawk from the pro-business FDP party who came into office last December.

To help steer Germany through the fallout from Russia’s war without upsetting Lindner’s commitment to the debt brake, the government has announced “special funds” considered separate from the regular federal budget.

One of them is €100 billion fund to modernise the German military, the other is a €200 billion support package to help shield households and businesses from higher energy costs.

READ ALSO: German households to receive relief for gas costs ‘starting in January’

Both will be financed by taking on new debt. Critics including opposition parties have decried the separate funds as a fiscal sleight of hand.

But Lindner on Tuesday defended his 2023 budget, which will total around €476 billion, as “solid” and said there “was no alternative”.

The government’s council of economic advisors suggested earlier this month that Germany should temporarily raise taxes on higher earners to help finance the new spending.

But Lindner again ruled out any tax hikes.

“That would be extremely risky from an economic point of view and would be to the detriment of jobs and investment,” he told ARD.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

German gas reserves 100 percent full following mild autumn

Germany said Tuesday its gas storage facilities were now completely full, helped by a spell of unseasonably warm weather, as the country readies for a winter deprived of Russian energy.

Published: 15 November 2022 14:46 CET
German gas reserves 100 percent full following mild autumn

“The total storage level in Germany stands at 100 percent,” the Federal Network Agency said in a daily update. It added that some storage sites were physically capable of holding more gas and that stockpiling “can continue even when the level is 100 percent”.

Europe’s largest economy, which for years was heavily reliant on Russian gas imports, has been scrambling to bolster its reserves after Russia cut deliveries in the wake of its February invasion of Ukraine.

The German government had aimed to have its gas storage sites 95 percent full by November, but it reached the target ahead of time in mid-October.

READ ALSO: How Germany became ensnared by Russian gas

The better-than-expected savings drive was partly down to government efforts to find alternative supplies, especially through imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from countries such as Norway and the United States.

Companies and consumers have also heeded government pleas to reduce consumption, made easier by mild autumn weather which has delayed the traditional start of the heating season.

Recent gas use has been “below the average consumption of the last four years” due to temperatures that were 1.9 degrees Celsius (35.4 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than in previous years, the Federal Network Agency said.

READ ALSO: ‘A glimpse into our climate future’: Germany logs warmest October on record

Because some storage sites were physically capable of holding more natural gas, stockpiling “can continue even when the level is 100 percent”, it added.

New LNG terminal

The milestone came on the same day that Germany inaugurated its first floating LNG terminal, in the northern port of Wilhelmshaven, seen as a key step towards offsetting some of the lost Russian imports.

READ ALSO: First German port for natural gas imports to go into operation

The first deliveries are scheduled to arrive in December.

Klaus Mueller, the head of the Federal Network Agency, on Twitter hailed the “double success” for Germany’s energy security.

“Wilhelmshaven LNG jetty is ready & gas storage facilities are full to bursting. This is the result of good political decisions,” he tweeted.

“We need this momentum now for the expansion of renewables & their grids.”

SHOW COMMENTS