Germany reaches agreement on Bürgergeld – with a couple of catches

Members of Germany’s traffic light coalition government and the opposition Christian Democratic Union party have reached an agreement in the dispute over plans for a new citizens‘ income. There will be tougher sanctions against benefit recipients and fewer discretionary assets.

Published: 22 November 2022 16:54 CET
Johannes Vogel (FDP), First Parliamentary Secretary of the FDP parliamentary group, Katja Mast (SPD) First Parliamentary Secretary of the SPD parliamentary group, and Britta Haßelmann, Bundestag parliamentary group leader of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, give a statement on the issue of a citizen's income.
Johannes Vogel (FDP), First Parliamentary Secretary of the FDP parliamentary group, Katja Mast (SPD) First Parliamentary Secretary of the SPD parliamentary group, and Britta Haßelmann, Bundestag parliamentary group leader of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, give a statement on the issue of a citizen's income. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Last week, the German government’s plans to reform unemployment benefits with its new “Bürgergeld”, or citizens’ income, proposals were blocked in the Bundesrat.

The legislation was held up mostly by members of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) which had been strongly opposed to the proposals for a six-month Vertrauenszeit (trust period) in which benefits claimants would not incur sanctions, as well as to the amount of assets recipients would be able to hold on to.

On Tuesday, politicians from the traffic light coalition parties and the CDU/CSU reached a compromise on the proposed reforms which means that some of the key measures will be scrapped.

No trust period

The CDU/CSU was able to push through its demand for more sanctions for recipients and the six-month trust period will now be scrapped completely.

Instead, it will be possible to enforce benefit sanctions from the first day of an unemployment benefits claim if recipients don’t apply for a job, or fail to turn up for appointments at the job centre, for example.

The CDU and CSU also demanded that unemployment benefits recipients be allowed to keep less of their own assets when they receive state benefits. The original plan had been for assets worth up to €60,000 to be protected for the first two years, but the compromise reached has knocked this down to €40,000 for one year – during which time benefits recipients will not have to use up their savings.

Following the announcement of the agreement, Green Party later Britta Haßelmann said “I regret it very much”. According to Haßelmann, the trust period was the core of the reform designed to stop people from having to take up “just any job”.

Other traffic light colleagues were more optimistic, however. Katja Mast from the SDP spoke of a “workable compromise in the spirit of the matter,” while FDP Parliamentary Secretary Johannes Vogel said that it had succeeded in “making a good law even better”.

CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz, meanwhile, sees the compromise as a great success for his party, though he also praised the willingness of the parties in the government to reach an agreement.

“The coalition was very quick and – to my surprise – very largely willing to make compromises here,” Merz said. 

What happens next?

Tomorrow, the Mediation Committee of the Bundestag and Bundesrat will meet to discuss the proposals. If the agreement is confirmed, the welfare reform could clear the final hurdle when it is voted on Bundesrat again at the end of the week. According to the federal government’s plans, if it’s approved, Bürgergeld will come into force in January and replace the current Hartz IV system. 

For members

WORKING IN GERMANY

What employees in Germany need to know about Weihnachtsgeld

When winter rolls around, many workers in Germany can look forward to a special Christmas bonus from their employer. But who's entitled to it - and how much should it be? Here's everything you need to know about 'Weihnachtsgeld'.

Published: 16 November 2022 18:14 CET
Updated: 20 November 2022 09:33 CET
What employees in Germany need to know about Weihnachtsgeld

OK, so what’s Weihnachtsgeld?

Weihnachtsgeld – or Christmas money – is an annual bonus that gets paid out to employees each winter. In Germany, it’s one of the most popular ways to reward and compensate employees, and around 55 percent of German workers receive it on top of their salary each year.

It was originally designed to help employees cover the additional costs of buying Christmas gifts, but these days bosses use it as a way to motivate employees throughout the year, or simply as an additional perk of the job. 

The likelihood of getting Weihnachtsgeld depends on the type of contract you’re on, the region you live in and even your gender. In western German states, around 59 percent of employees get a Christmas bonus, while just 39 percent of employees in former East German states are lucky enough to get a payout. Similarly, while 57 percent of men receive Weihnachtsgeld, just 51 percent of women do. 

People with long-term contracts are also more likely to be treated to some extra spending money at Christmas: 56 percent of permanent employees get Weihnachtsgeld in Germany, while just 45 of those on short-term contracts do. 

As an alternative to Weihnachtsgeld, employers may choose to pay what’s known as Urlaubsgeld – or holiday pay. This is sometimes paid out along with the salary when the employee takes annual leave, or at another set time of year. 

I didn’t get a bonus this year – am I entitled to one?

You may well be – but the legal situation is a little complicated. Essentially, German labour laws don’t mandate that employees have a right to receive Weihnachtsgeld, but in some cases you could still be entitled to it.

The most common ways that workers can claim a Christmas bonus are as follows:

  • Through a collective agreement negotiated by your trade union
  • Through a company agreement between the workers’ council and employer 
  • If entitlement to a bonus is written in your contract 
  • If your employer has repeatedly given Christmas bonuses in the past 

According to German law, when an employer pays Weihnachtsgeld for at least three years in a row, the entitlement to an annual bonus is considered an unwritten part of the contract. That means that if your boss usually pays out an annual bonus and suddenly decides not to, you may still have a claim to the additional cash. 

Another important thing to note is that employees should be treated equally when it comes to any Christmas bonus payouts. In other words, an employee can’t be excluded from recieving Weihnachtsgeld unless there is a legally valid reason for doing so. 

If your contract or a collective agreement entitles you to Weihnachtsgeld, it’s important to check the terms and conditions carefully. That’s because some companies may require you to continue working there for a set period of time after recieving your bonus – so leaving before a set date could cause you to lose your entitlement to the money. 

How much should Weihnachtsgeld be? 

The amount of Weihnachtsgeld employees can get isn’t defined by law, but it’s often calculated as a proportion of an employees’ salary and may also relate to the amount of time you’ve spent at the company.

According to Federal Office of Statistics, workers in Germany who have a collective agreement will receive €2,747 for their Christmas bonus this year on average – 2.6 percent higher than the average payout last year. 

Frankfurt Christmas shopping

A man carries a wrapped present through the centre of Frankfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

However, there are significant differences between different industry sectors. At a time when fossil fuel prices are soaring, workers in the crude oil and natural gas sector have enjoyed the highest bonuses of around €5,504 on average, followed those in the petroleum and coking sector who netted an average bonus of €5,450. On the other end of the scale, employees who work in recruitment got an average of just €327 on top of their usual salaries. 

Collective agreements negotiated by trade unions will often lay out what percentage of an employee’s salary should be paid as a bonus at different stages of their employment. In most cases, employees who’ve been at a company for six months will get 25 percent on top of their normal monthly salary, which is increased to 35 percent after a year, to 45 percent after two years and to 55 percent after three.

When can people expect their bonus?

Different companies may choose to do things in different ways, but traditionally Weihnachtsgeld is paid out at the end of November along with your salary.

This is to ensure that people can use the extra cash to start buying Christmas presents and enjoying the festive season in December. 

Is there anything else I should know?

It’s important to remember that Weihnachtsgeld counts as taxable income, so you should see all the usual reductions for income tax and social contributions on your payslip along with details of the bonus. 

