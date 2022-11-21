For members
HEALTH
The vocab you need for a trip to the dentist in Germany
Going to the dentist can be daunting at the best of times and being unsure of the language can make things ten times worse. We’ve put together a guide of the German words and phrases you need to help take some of the pain away.
Published: 21 November 2022 13:29 CET
A dental assistant poses behind an artificial, oversized denture at a dental practice in Hanover. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Julian Stratenschulte
HEALTH
Flu season makes a comeback in Germany
For two seasons, the flu wave in Germany remained largely absent - but for the past few weeks higher-than-usual case numbers have been reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).
Published: 10 November 2022 10:36 CET
