Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

HEALTH

The vocab you need for a trip to the dentist in Germany

Going to the dentist can be daunting at the best of times and being unsure of the language can make things ten times worse. We’ve put together a guide of the German words and phrases you need to help take some of the pain away.

Published: 21 November 2022 13:29 CET
A dental assistant poses behind an artificial, oversized denture at a dental practice in Hanover.
A dental assistant poses behind an artificial, oversized denture at a dental practice in Hanover. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

When you arrive at the dentist, you’ll usually be asked if you’re gesetzlich or privat versichert (if you have state or private health insurance) and asked to present your health insurance card. However, for most procedures, you will still have to pay something extra on top. 

The most common reason for a trip to the dentist (Zahnarzt) is having eine Vorsorgeuntersuchung (check-up) or a cleaning appointment (eine Zahnreinigung or eine Prophylaxe) which most dentists recommend having twice a year.

Most health insurers won’t reimburse the full cost of teeth cleaning – so make sure you check beforehand with your Krankenkasse which costs are covered.

In a cleaning appointment, the dentist will remove plaque (der Zahnbelag) and check the health of your teeth (die Zähne) and gums (das Zahnfleisch). If they tell you that they see Karies (tooth decay) then you may be told to come back for another appointment to get a filling (eine Zahnfüllung or eine Plombe).

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about making a doctor’s appointment in Germany

They will certainly remind you at the end of the appointment to use Zahnseide (dental floss) on a daily basis (täglich) and also recommend that you use Interdentalbürsten (interdental brushes) for cleaning in between the teeth.

In the chair

When you actually get into the hot seat, you will be usually asked to do certain things by your dentist or dental assistant (Zahntechniker) so they can do what they need to do.

The first thing you’ll usually be asked to do is ausspülen bitte – to rinse your mouth with mouthwash (die Mundspülung) usually in a plastic cup in a little sink next to the dental chair. They might ask you to keep the liquid in your mouth for a certain number of seconds until they tell you to ausspucken (spit it out).

A woman undergoes a dental examination. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Markus Scholz

When you’re lying down, you’ll inevitably be told Mund öffnen bitte or aufmachen bitte (open your mouth) and likewise, you might be asked to zumachen (close) your mouth at some point. Other typical instructions in the dentist’s chair are: Mundlocker lassen (relax your mouth), Kopf zu mir drehen (turn your head towards me) and Kinn nach oben (chin upwards).

Types of dental issues

There are numerous complaints that could compel you to pay a visit to the dentist, but one of the most common is having a filling (eine Zahnfüllung) or having a crown (eine Zahnkrone).Your health insurance will cover the cost of the most basic kind of material for filling up a cavity, but you will be presented with a price list (or if you aren’t – ask) for the different types of materials for crowns or fillings.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How dental care works in Germany

Another common complaint is having to have a tooth removed (eine Zahnextraction) – a particularly common procedure for a wisdom tooth (der Weisheitszahn). A more serious extraction procedure is a root canal treatment (eine Wuzelkanalbehandlung).

If you have this kind of procedure, you will normally be offered a local anaesthetic (örtliche Betäubung or Lokalanästhesie) and you may also need an X-Ray (ein Röntgen).

More useful phrases and vocabulary

Braces – (die) Zahnspangen

Sensitive teeth – empfindliche

ZähneTooth pain – (der) Zahnschmerz

Dentures – (die) ProtheseI have toothache when I chew/drink – Ich habe Zahnschmerzen beim kauen/trinken

I have light/strong pain on this tooth – Ich habe leichte/starke Schmerzen an diesem Zahn

My gums are inflamed – Ich habe eine Entzündung am Zahnfleisch

I am nervous about the treatment – Ich habe Angst vor der Behandlung

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

Flu season makes a comeback in Germany

For two seasons, the flu wave in Germany remained largely absent - but for the past few weeks higher-than-usual case numbers have been reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Published: 10 November 2022 10:36 CET
Flu season makes a comeback in Germany

The flu wave began in the week ending October 30th, according to the weekly report on acute respiratory diseases which RKI released Wednesday evening.

More than 2,100 cases of influenza have been reported so far this week – and a total of around 8,330 since the start of the season in October. A particularly large number of reports came from Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, according to the report. 

A total of 13 outbreaks with at least five cases were also reported, most of them at schools and Kitas.

READ ALSO: Colds and flu: What to say and do if you get sick in Germany

The report examined samples from people with acute respiratory illnesses, looking for various pathogens, such as rhinoviruses, Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19) and influenza. 

A “flu wave” is said to have begun when influenza viruses are detected in every fifth patient sample, wrote the RKI. 

“During the last few months, significantly more incidents of influenza were submitted to the RKI than in the pre-pandemic seasons around this time,” the report continued. 

This is probably due, in part, to the recommendation since the start of the pandemic that people with respiratory symptoms should also be tested for influenza viruses, wrote the RKI.

Unusually early start

According to the RKI, the annual flu wave in the years before coronavirus usually began in January and lasted three to four months. 

In the past two seasons, however, the pandemic and the measures taken against it had a major impact on the spread of influenza viruses: in the winter of 2020 and 2021, there was no flu wave worldwide, as is typically the case, stated the RKI. 

Many people could be experiencing ‘catch-up’ effects and getting sick now. Photo: Getty Images

And between 2021 and 2022, there was no wave on the usual scale in Germany either, with reporting figures only picking up somewhat after the Easter vacations and thus very late by the RKI’s definition.

Whether there could now be a severe wave is difficult to predict, wrote the RKI. 

READ ALSO: Working in Germany: The 10 rules you need to know if you fall ill

However, it is “conceivable” that the population is susceptible to the pathogens to an increased extent or in an increased proportion of the population, the RKI website states. 

Other experts in Germany have said they expected there to be so-called catch-up effects. That means that those who have not had a real flu for a while could now be due again.

Who is most likely to get the flu?

Adults usually only get the flu every few years anyway, the Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology, Carsten Watzl, recently told DPA.

“What is colloquially referred to as the flu is usually just a cold,” Watzl explained. “With influenza, you can lie flat for a week.” 

He said it’s likely that more younger children than usual are without immune protection after the past two winters of low flu occurrence – when it is also likely they missed their first flu infections.

In this group, however, the illness is usually not severe, he added.

According to the RKI, the number of infections during a flu epidemic is estimated at five to 20 percent of the population, which corresponds to about four to 16 million people in Germany. 

In other words, not every infected person falls ill. “The number of deaths can vary greatly in individual flu waves, from several hundred to more than 25,000 in the 2017/18 season,” the RKI noted. 

Flu vaccines are recommended in Germany for people over 60, pregnant women, the chronically ill, retirement and nursing home residents, and people at increased occupational risk, among others.

SHOW COMMENTS