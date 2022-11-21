Read news from:
Austria
LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: English language skills, social mobility and the origins of Christmas markets

From how social mobility is linked to the German school system to the fascinating origins of Christmas markets, we rounded up some of the biggest talking points about life in Germany.

Published: 21 November 2022 10:24 CET
People visit the Christmas market in Trier on its opening day of November 19. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Harald Tittel

How well do Germans speak English?

A survey released this week found that Germans have some of the highest levels of proficiency in English around the world. According to the 2022 EF English Proficiency Index, Germans have a “very high proficiency” in English and are ranked 10th place in the world. The ranking is based on test results of more than two million adults in 111 countries and regions.

Germany scored 613 points out of a total of 700 possible points in the index. The Netherlands took the top spot with 661 points. It’s interesting to note how regions vary when it comes to English skills, according to the index. For instance, the study found the best English speakers in Germany, on average, were in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

The cities of Karlsruhe and Munich came in first and second place at the city level. The lowest scores in Germany were recorded in the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Brandenburg, while Berlin and Frankfurt – despite being very international places – scored the lowest in Germany at the city level.

In our experience, Germans often speak exceptional English and that can often make it a bit tricky when you’re trying to practise your German language skills. But there are major differences depending on geographic, demographic and social factors. Check out our Germany in Focus podcast this week where we discuss this study in the last segment. 

Tweet of the week

This tweet by James Jackson created a bit of a storm this week as he shared his opinion on social mobility and how it’s linked to the German school system. What do you think? Check out our article on schools in Germany here, and we’ll look into this topic in more detail in future coverage.

Where is this?

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

This is of course the city of Bremen – and the famous ‘Town Musicians of Bremen’ statue inspired by the German fairy tale published by the Brothers Grimm. The Christmas market in the centre of Bremen opens on November 21st.

Did you know?

With major world events causing uncertainty and the dark winter nights drawing in, we’re all in need of some cheering up. And that’s where German Christmas markets come in, with some of them opening up in November. But did you know that the origin of these markets date all the way back to the late Middle Ages?

Around 1250-1500 AD is when Wintermärkte – winter markets – started being held across the German speaking parts of Europe and the Holy Roman Empire, including eastern regions of France.The outdoor markets were practical – they meant villagers could stock up on supplies for winter in a central location. By the 14th century, stall holders began selling other products like roasted nuts and toys for children. The markets then started lining up with the four weeks of Advent season in the run up to Christmas, cementing them as Weihnachtsmärkte.

The market in Dresden, known as the Dresdner Striezelmarkt after the nickname of the city’s speciality Stollen cake, is considered the first documented Christmas market in Germany, with historians tracing it back as early as 1434. Glühwein, snacks and cute stalls? It’s easy to see why these markets are such a hit even in modern times. 

LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Battles over Bürgergeld, rolling the ‘die’ and carnival lingo

From the push to reform long-term unemployment benefits to the lingo you need to know as Carnival season kicks off, we look at the highlights of life in Germany.

Published: 14 November 2022 09:54 CET
Deadlock looms as debates over Bürgergeld heat up 

Following a vote in the Bundestag on Thursday, the government’s planned reforms to long-term unemployment benefits are one step closer to becoming reality. Replacing the controversial Hartz IV system, Bürgergeld (or Citizens’ Allowance) is intended to be a fair bit easier on claimants.

Not only will the monthly payment be raised from €449 to €502, but jobseekers will also be given a grace period of two years before checks are carried out on the size of their apartment or savings of up to €60,000. The system will also move away from sanctions with a so-called “trust period” of six months, during which benefits won’t be docked at all – except in very extreme circumstances. 

Speaking in parliament, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) said the spirit of the new system was “solidarity, trust and encouragement” and praised the fact that Bürgergeld would help people get back into the job market with funding for training and education. But not everyone is happy about the changes. In particular, politicians from the opposition CDU/CSU parties have responded with outrage at the move away from sanctions.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz has even branded the system a step towards “unconditional Basic Income” and argued that nobody will be incentivised to return to work. 

The CDU and CSU are now threatening to block the Bürgergeld legislation when it’s put to a vote in the Bundesrat on Monday. With the conservatives controlling most of the federal states – and thus most of the seats in the upper house – things could get interesting. Be sure to keep an eye out for our coverage in the coming weeks to see how the saga unfolds. 

Tweet of the week

When you first start learning German, picking the right article to use can truly be a roll of the “die” – so we’re entirely on board with this slightly unconventional way to decide whether you’re in a “der”, “die”, or “das” situation. (Warning: this may not improve your German.) 

Where is this?

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

Residents of Frankfurt am Main and the surrounding area will no doubt recognise this as the charming town of Kronberg, which is nestled at the foot of the Taunus mountains.

This atmospheric scene was snapped on Friday morning, when a drop in temperatures saw Kronberg and surrounding forests shrouded in autumnal fog.

After a decidedly warm start to November, the mercury is expected to drop into single digits over the weekend. 

Did you know?

November 11th marked the start of carnival season in Germany. But did you know that there’s a whole set of lingo to go along with the tradition? And it all depends on where you are. First of all, the celebration isn’t called the same thing everywhere. In the Rhineland, it’s usually called Karneval, while people in Bavaria or Saxony tend to call it Fasching. Those in Hesse and Saarland usually call it Fastnacht. 

And depending on where you are, there are different things to shout. The ‘fools call’ you’ll hear in Cologne is “Alaaf!” If you move away from Cologne, you’ll hear “Helau!” This is the traditional cry in the carnival strongholds of Düsseldorf and Mainz, as well as in some other German cities.

In the Swabian-Alemannic language region in the southwest of the country, people yell “Narri-Narro”, which means “I’m a fool, you’re a fool”. In Saarland at the French border, they shout “Alleh hopp!”, which is said to originate from the French language. 

Lastly, if someone offers you a Fastnachtskrapfe, say yes because it’s a jelly-filled carnival donut. And if you’re offered a Bützchen? It’s your call, but know that it’s a little kiss given to strangers!

