For members
IMMIGRATION
‘We’ve made a community’: Who are the Brazilians in Germany and where do they live?
Germany’s Brazilian community has almost doubled in the last 10 years. We look at which places in Germany have the biggest Brazilian contingents - and what brought some of them here.
Published: 19 November 2022 08:00 CET
Jorge Aun, originally from Sao Paulo, finishes a race in Berlin. Since 2012, Aun has lived in Berlin, Magdeburg, and Wuppertal. Photo: Jorge Aun
For members
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
HISTORY: What’s behind the push to reform dual citizenship laws in Germany?
Germany is set to change its nationality law to allow dual citizenship without restrictions in early 2023. The path here has been long, and often fraught with controversy. We look at the highlights.
Published: 8 November 2022 17:14 CET
Updated: 13 November 2022 09:04 CET
Updated: 13 November 2022 09:04 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments