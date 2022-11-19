Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

IMMIGRATION

‘We’ve made a community’: Who are the Brazilians in Germany and where do they live?

Germany’s Brazilian community has almost doubled in the last 10 years. We look at which places in Germany have the biggest Brazilian contingents - and what brought some of them here.

Published: 19 November 2022 08:00 CET
'We've made a community': Who are the Brazilians in Germany and where do they live?
Jorge Aun, originally from Sao Paulo, finishes a race in Berlin. Since 2012, Aun has lived in Berlin, Magdeburg, and Wuppertal. Photo: Jorge Aun

You might have noticed more places to get Brazilian food or might be overhearing a bit more Portuguese in German streets than you used to.

Germany’s Brazilian community has grown especially fast in the last 10 years and numbered over 50,000 people at the end of last year. That’s up from about 34,000 in 2011 and around double the 25,000 or so Brazilians who were living in Germany 20 years ago – according to official German statistics.

Brazilians are found in sizeable numbers just about everywhere in Germany today, with the largest overall communities making their homes in Bavaria, North-Rhine Westphalia, and Baden-Württemberg. About 9,800 Brazilians live in Bavaria, compared to about 9,200 in North-Rhine Westphalia and around 8,200 in Baden-Württemberg.

Relative to its share of the population though, you’ll find Germany’s largest Brazilian community in Berlin. Around 7,200 Brazilians were living in the capital at the end of last year.

Eastern German states tend to have the lowest Brazilian population, with just 350 living in Saxony-Anhalt.

Similar to our recently featured Indians in Germany, the country’s Brazilians tend to be millennials, with the biggest chunk being between 25 and 44 years-old.

But unlike Germany’s Indian community, where men outnumber women by around two to one, or the country’s almost perfectly gender-balanced 18,000 Canadians – Germany’s Brazilian community leans female. Almost two-thirds of all Brazilians living in Germany are women.

READ ALSO: Indians in Germany: Who are they and where do they live?

Love, friendship, and career: Why Brazilians come to Germany

In 2005 Paula da Silva Lima was at a party in her hometown of Fortaleza in northeast Brazil when a German intern walked in.

“There were so many people around and she just suddenly appeared and looked at me. Love at first sight,” she recalls. “It all started with love.”

They lived together in Fortaleza together for a while but, eventually, after two years, the internship ended and Paula’s girlfriend had to return to Germany.

“We kept in touch for a while, but it got to the point where I had to drop everything to come and live with her in Germany,” she says. “I had a stable life in Brazil. But love spoke louder.”

da Silva didn’t find herself without company from home for long though. Around the same time, her friend Fred Almeida Bessa moved from Fortaleza to Berlin as well to be with his German partner.

“I’m so comfortable living here,” Almeida Bessa says. “Every time I come back from vacation and see Berlin’s TV Tower, I think to myself ‘I am home!’”

Six years later, their childhood friend Filipe Macedo – a Spanish-Brazilian who had been working for a major European airline in Madrid – had to choose a new city to work in when the company shut down its Madrid base.

“I didn’t hesitate to come to Berlin,” he says. “I had always been fascinated with the city and had friends living here for years, so it was a natural choice.”

Friends Filipe Macedo and Paula da Silva, both from Fortaleza in northeast Brazil, on vacation together in Spain. Both are long-term Berlin residents. Photo: Filipe Macedo

“We’ve made a little community here,” says da Silva. “We’re always together, take care of each other.”

READ ALSO: Who are Germany’s foreign population and where do they live?

For both Daphnee Iglesias and Jorge Aun, now 36 and 38-years-old respectively, living in Germany was originally meant to be temporary. Having both come here to study, they both ended up staying. Iglesias because of career opportunities and Aun because he fell in love with and married his German husband.

“I can be whoever I want, professionally or personally speaking,” says Iglesias, originally from Goiania, who now lives and works in Bonn at a humanitarian organisation. “Work-life balance is so good you can actually make a living without killing yourself in the process.”

Daphnee Iglesias, originally from Goiania, now calls Bonn home. Photo: Daphnee Iglesias

“My husband is obviously the main reason for me to stay, but I enjoy my life quality in Germany more than I did in Brazil,” says Aun, originally from Sao Paulo, whose schooling and private sector jobs in Germany have seen him take up residence in Wuppertal, Magdeburg, and Berlin during the decade he’s lived here.

Dancer and Movement Coach Leonardo Rodrigues, now 42 and originally from Salvador in northeast Brazil, had been living in Austria before moving to Germany to take advantage of a stronger professional network and higher salaries. Rodrigues has lived in Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt, Nuremberg, Dresden, and Heidelberg, but will soon move to Mannheim.

Leonardo Rodrigues, originally from Salvador in northeast Brazil, has lived in Berlin, Cologne, Nuremberg, Dresden, Frankfurt, Heidelberg, and Mannheim during his almost 20 years here. Photo: Leonardo Rodrigues

“I definitely feel more socially included in Germany than I did in Austria,” says Rodrigues. “I’ve also been living in amazing cities, all very distinct from each other with beautiful monuments and amazing diversity.”

READ ALSO: Canadians in Germany: Who are they and where do they live?

The complex relationship with home

All the Brazilians we spoke to admit feeling serious trepidation around the recent elections that saw Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva squeak out a razor-thin victory over the incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Iglesias says being physically far away has helped her manage the stress political disagreements sometimes put on the relationship she has with her family in Brazil. “Sadly being near or far doesn’t always make a difference,” she says. “The country is very polarised and people do not want to have constructive discussions or listen to each other. Even casting my vote here felt bittersweet. I can help my country by doing that but many of my countrymen have told me I shouldn’t care because I left.”

“I felt safer here,” admits Aun. “The debate on the streets or even in Brazilian workplaces got very toxic during this last election.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets new Brazilian President-Elect Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva in Egypt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

At the same time, like any of us who live away from where we grew up, there are things Brazilians in Germany miss about home too.

“The nature in Brazil, especially the Cerrado waterfalls. And food. I miss fruits that really taste like fruit,” says Iglesias.

“My family in Brazil is rather large! I miss my family’s parties, especially at Christmas,” says Almeida Bessa.

“I miss being able to look out at the sea every day,” says Rodrigues.

“I miss the heat,” says da Silva. “But technology has made communication with family a lot easier than it used to be. Now we have multiple ways to send messages, make calls, and videoconference. I speak with my family in Brazil almost every day.”

READ ALSO: Where in Germany do all the British citizens live?

Adapting to life in Germany

Da Silva says she likes “how many people are punctual and organised”.

“What I don’t like sometimes is how impolite people can be, especially in services,” adds da Silva. “The supermarket can be a gruff place, for example.”

For others, it’s about the German system. “The social security in Germany, says Macedo. “Yes, taxes are high but there’s an incredible return and amount of security you get from that. I also feel very safe here. Crime is obviously very high in Brazil.”

Fred Almeida Bessa has lived in Berlin since 2006. Photo: Fred Almeida Bessa

The biggest challenge for many though – is German itself.

“You verbalise things in German in a very different way than you do Portuguese, so that’s challenging,” says Almeida Bessa. “But I also like to discover and understand more about the language and some cultural attributes.”

READ ALSO: The seven stages of learning German every foreigner goes through

Are you a Brazilian in Germany? Tell us what you miss about your home country, and if you have any tips for Brazilian home comforts by emailing us: [email protected] or leaving a comment.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

GERMAN CITIZENSHIP

HISTORY: What’s behind the push to reform dual citizenship laws in Germany?

Germany is set to change its nationality law to allow dual citizenship without restrictions in early 2023. The path here has been long, and often fraught with controversy. We look at the highlights.

Published: 8 November 2022 17:14 CET
Updated: 13 November 2022 09:04 CET
HISTORY: What's behind the push to reform dual citizenship laws in Germany?

Germany has long had fairly strict limits to holding dual or multiple citizenship when compared to other countries.

At the moment, a German citizen is only allowed to hold another citizenship if
they were born to a German parent while possessing the other nationality at the time they were born, if the other nationality is from another EU country, or if they receive special permission from the German government to keep both at the time they apply.

If these conditions aren’t met, a naturalising German generally has to renounce their other citizenship. If naturalising abroad, a German citizen currently has to give up their German passport.

The Bundestag is set to debate a law changing this in December, with parliamentarians telling The Local they expect the new rules to pass by July. For many living in Germany, it marks the beginning of the end of a long wait.

For some who’ve been here for decades, it’s been a very long wait.

German citizenship is based largely on jus sanguinis, or ‘right of blood,’ which sees citizenship passed down from parent to child. That’s different to most of North and South America, which use jus soli, giving citizenship to anyone born in the country.

READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: German Bundestag to debate law allowing dual citizenship in December

When my own mother was born in Canada, she obtained Canadian citizenship, despite the fact that her parents were both Germans that hadn’t yet naturalised as Canadians. The same does not automatically happen with children born in Germany to non-German parents.

READ ALSO: Do all children born in Germany automatically receive German citizenship?

In a rather cruel historical turn, Germany’s citizenship law saw my German-born grandparents give up their German passports when they became Canadian. My mother and I, both born in Canada to a German parent, continue to hold both – something long denied to many others.

The author’s grandparents, Elsie and Erich Gasch, dressed for the 1969 Calgary Stampede. That same year, they relinquished German nationality to naturalise as Canadians. Photo: Gasch and Burnett family

Germany’s so-called Gastarbeiter, or “guest worker,” generation has been particularly affected. Following the country’s Wirtschaftswunder – or “economic miracle” that saw robust growth in Germany’s immediate post-war years, foreign workers were brought in to address labour shortages.

Hailing largely from Turkey, politicians thought guest workers would eventually leave Germany again after a few years. When they stayed, German society kicked off a debate on dual nationality its 1914 citizenship law was ill-equipped to handle.

The Ford plant in Cologne was one of the first places to employ Turkish ‘guest workers’ in the early 1960s. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Ford-Werke GmbH | Ford-Werke GmbH

The debate would last for decades.

READ ALSO: INTERVIEW: ‘Germany must finally allow dual or multiple citizenship’

1990-2000: Reforms give Gastarbeiter children right to dual citizenship – with a big catch

By the 1990s, many children of the guest worker generation had been born and educated in Germany, and worked in Germany while still holding foreign – often Turkish citizenship – and not German citizenship. A 1993 legislation finally allowed people resident in Germany for at least 15 years to naturalise as German. The catch though, is that becoming a German by choice then required the naturalising person to give up any other nationalities they might have. Many opted not to.

In 1999, the centre-left Red-Green coalition first introduced a measure of jus soli citizenship for children born in Germany to non-German parents – and crucially, a proposal to allow dual citizenship. It met with fierce opposition from German conservatives.

The opposition Christian Democrats, later headed up by future Chancellor Angela Merkel, collected five million signatures on a petition to quash the dual citizenship proposal. Posters for the petition read ‘Yes to integration, no to dual citizenship!’

A CDU poster in 1999’s Hesse state vote reads: ‘Yes to integration, no to dual citizenship’ Photo: picture-alliance / dpa | Arne_Dedert
 

In addition to millions of signatures, the petition proved to be a polarising issue in the 1999 state election in Hesse, which saw the state CDU topple the Social Democrats and the SPD lose is majority in the Bundesrat.

The federal coalition was then forced to agree to a watered down reform that saw many conditions attached – with the dual citizenship proposal removed entirely. First, non-German parents had to have been resident in Germany for at least eight years for their children to be entitled to German citizenship. Next, at age 23, the children would then need to choose between keeping German citizenship or any other nationality they may have been born with.

Then 22 year-old student Gökben Akgül poses with her Turkish and German IDs in Wuppertal in 2014. Many dual Turkish-Germans must currently choose which nationality to keep by their 23rd birthday. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Bernd Thissen

The 1999 reform also reduced the time required for naturalisation from 15 years to eight and allowed dual citizenship with other EU countries. It remains the basis for many German citizenship rules today.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about applying for German citizenship

2008-2013: The Merkel years see racism allegations and a hard ‘Nein’ to citizenship reform

The Merkel years saw repeated attempts to liberalise parts of Germany’s nationality law – all of which were repeatedly quashed by the ruling CDU.

In 2008, Berlin and Bremen, cities with large immigrant communities that are federal states in their own right, brought a motion before Germany’s upper house, the Bundesrat, to stop people born in Germany with dual citizenship from having to choose which passport they wanted to keep at age 23. Conservatives quashed the motion without debate. Two years later, Brandenburg would join Berlin and Bremen in filing another Bundesrat motion – but, once again, the proposal never got off the ground.

From the mid-2000s to 2017, every party in the Bundestag other than the CDU – including its various coalition partners – broke with the conservatives over dual citizenship and demanded the law be changed. Current German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, then SPD parliamentary leader, said in 2011 the requirement to choose nationalities was a mistake his party made that needed to be corrected.

In 2013, Merkel’s own Justice Minister, Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger of the liberal Free Democrats, called for the law to be changed.

Less than a week later, the Greens would push yet another Bundesrat motion to get rid of the requirement to choose which citizenship to keep while then Chancellor Angela Merkel was on a state visit to Turkey. There, Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan even publicly demanded that Merkel drop her opposition to dual citizenship. At Erdogan’s public encouragement, Turkey even began reissuing Turkish passports to those who had given them up to remain German.

Cem Özdemir, then Green Party Chair, pickets CDU headquarters in 2013 with other Green protestors, demanding the right to dual citizenship. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Michael Kappeler

Yet, Merkel’s CDU would not budge.

In 2008, the SPD’s Sebastian Edathy, then chairing the Bundestag’s Interior Committee, went so far as to accuse his CDU coalition partner of “biologism and racial ideology” for wanting to ditch even the 1999 reform in favour of a largely bloodline-only citizenship law.

“That would drag us back to the 19th century,” Edathy told the Die Welt newspaper at the time. “The time is ripe to rid the multiple nationality discussion of ideology and to search for pragmatic solutions.”

2016-2020: Brexit sparks British race to become German

Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016 put many of the 107,000 Brits living in Germany in a race against time.

With Germany then allowing dual citizenship generally only to people naturalising from other EU countries, a vote to leave the EU would legally mean that Brits becoming German after Brexit would have to renounce their British passports.

Following the referendum vote, Berlin was slow to make guarantees as to what rights Brits would enjoy in Germany after Brexit, with EU governments waiting to see what London would do for UK-resident EU nationals.

Lawyers initially wrangled with the question of whether a Brit who applied to become German before Brexit but only received a German passport after Brexit would have to renounce British nationality.

The uncertainty kickstarted a flood of citizenship applications from Brits. In 2016, there was 361 percent increase in the number of British citizens naturalising as German. German citizenship applications in 2016 and 2017 shot up fivefold. The years immediately after the Brexit vote saw Brits second only to Turks as the nationality most often naturalising as German.

Dual British and German nationality

A dual British and German national holds up their passports. Under proposed new rules, Brits will be able to take on German citizenship after living in Germany for five years, while retaining UK nationality. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Holger Hollemann

Eventually, lobbying efforts by the British in Germany group allowed Brits applying to become German to retain their UK nationality if they applied before the end of the transition period on December 31st, 2020.

Under the current rules, Brits applying to become German from 2021 onward still generally have to renounce British nationality to become German, with the UK having legally left the EU.

READ ALSO: TEST: Could you pass the German citizenship exam?

2019-2021: Germany makes it easier for descendants of Nazi victims to reclaim citizenship

German citizenship has generally allowed dual citizenship by birth, even if it has forced many who become German by choice to choose. After WWII, Germany made it possible for people – typically Jews – who had their citizenship revoked during the Nazi years to reclaim it. This right also passed to their descendants, but had many loopholes – particularly people tracing their German ancestry through their mothers.

In 2019, the federal government clarified many of these loopholes, and eased the German language requirements for people claiming citizenship this way – even generations later.

READ ALSO: ‘We reclaimed what was taken from my Jewish grandparents – German citizenship’

2021-present: Progressive ‘traffic light’ coalition opens way for dual citizenship

Up until only a few months before the 2021 federal election, polls still gave Germany’s conservative Christian Democrats a diminished, but still clear lead. As the race tightened, it became clearer that there was a possibility of forming a federal governing coalition without the CDU – long since the major opponent of citizenship reform.

Germany’s SPD-led ‘traffic light’ coalition with the Greens and FDP negotiated a reform to dual citizenship restrictions in their coalition agreement – signed just before the new government took office in December 2021.

Members of Germany’s new ‘traffic light’ government brandish a coalition agreement, including plans to liberalise dual citizenship, in December 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Local readers described the change as ‘long overdue,’ although the government initially gave no indications as to when exactly it would get around the changing the law, leaving many waiting ‘in limbo.’

“The longer it takes for reform to happen, the more impact this will have on my professional and personal lives,” Kirstin Sharpin, a professional soprano holding UK and New Zealand citizenship, told The Local at the time. “Applying immediately would mean opening a huge can of worms and huge legal fees in an attempt to retain my current citizenships, both of which are vital to my work.”

READ ALSO: ‘I finally feel at home’: How Germany’s planned changes to citizenship laws affect foreigners

Finally, in October 2022, The Local first confirmed that the German Interior Ministry would present a draft law for the Bundestag to debate in December 2022. The ministry and parliamentarians from all three government parties have since confirmed to The Local that the new law will allow dual citizenship in both directions, although a requirement to choose may still be put in place for grandchildren of people naturalising as German, if they have claim to another citizenship.

For Filiz Polat, Migration and Integration Speaker for the Greens in the Bundestag, the new law also carries an important historical meaning.

“We are ending the gradual erosion of citizenship law and building on the first major reform under the Red-Green coalition in 2000, which broke with the tradition of the Wilhelmine Reich and Citizenship Act for the first time,” she told The Local.

“And more than 20 years after that unspeakable Doppelpass (dual passport) campaign, naturalisation for everyone will finally be possible, accepting multiple citizenship. This is long overdue.”

If the Interior Ministry presents the law by December, as planned, parliamentarians expect the new rules to pass by summer 2023.

SHOW COMMENTS