TRAIN TRAVEL
What are my rights if a train is delayed or cancelled in Germany?
Experiencing delays and disruptions on the German rail network isn't uncommon, but not everyone is clued up on their passenger rights. We look at when you can claim compensation - and how much you could be entitled to.
Published: 18 November 2022 14:15 CET
A "train cancelled" notice appears on a sign at Essen Hauptbahnhof. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Roland Weihrauch
TRAIN TRAVEL
How a cargo train collision is causing travel disruption across Germany
Long-distance and regional rail routes have been severely affected by a major collision that occurred on Thursday. Here's how passengers across Germany are affected.
Published: 18 November 2022 10:37 CET
