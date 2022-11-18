Read news from:
Austria
TRAIN TRAVEL

What are my rights if a train is delayed or cancelled in Germany?

Experiencing delays and disruptions on the German rail network isn't uncommon, but not everyone is clued up on their passenger rights. We look at when you can claim compensation - and how much you could be entitled to.

Published: 18 November 2022 14:15 CET
Train cancellations Essen
A "train cancelled" notice appears on a sign at Essen Hauptbahnhof. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Roland Weihrauch

According to the latest Deutsche Bahn statistics, one in four long-distance trains arrived at their destination late last year. While passengers on regional transport fared slightly better, more than one in twenty trains on the regional network also experienced delays.

While minor travel delays are a fact of life, more severe disruptions can ruin day trips, weekends away and visits to see family and friends. And when major incidents like national strikes and rail accidents occur, travel can become near impossible.

So, what do you do when you’re faced with a “Zug verspätet” (train delayed) sign – or, even worse, the dreaded “Zug fällt aus” (train cancelled) notification?

In most cases, you have a number of options. Here’s a rundown of the most important passenger rights you should know about and some tips for claiming compensation. 

What rights do I have if my train is delayed?

If you arrive at your destination more than an hour late, you should be entitled to compensation.

Delays of 60 minutes or more will get you a 25 percent refund on a single journey, while delays of 120 minutes or more will get you 50 percent of your money back. The price of a single ticket is calculated as half of your return ticket price. 

So if, for example, you’ve booked a return ticket for €80, you’ll get €10 compensation if the train’s delayed by at least 60 minutes on one of the journeys.

For season-ticket holders, like those with a weekly or monthly ticket or a Bahncard 100, Deutsche Bahn offers a lump sum per delay:

  • In regional and local transport: €1.50 (2nd class), €2.25 (1st class)
  • In long-distance transport: €5 (2nd class), €7.50 (1st class)
  • BahnCard 100: €10 (2nd class), €15 (1st class)

However, it’s important to note that DB doesn’t pay out claims of less than €4, so people with a local or regional season ticket will have to make several claims at once. 

Refunds are also capped at 25 percent of the price of your season ticket or pass, so if you experience numerous delays, you may not get a refund for all of them. 

Can I choose to take an alternative route?

If you train is delayed by more than 20 minutes, you’re well within your rights to seek out an alternative route to your destination or travel at a later time in the day. 

However, if you take a more expensive long-distance train, such as the ICE instead of the RE regional train, to complete your journey, you’ll need to first buy the more expensive ticket or pay a surcharge and then claim the costs back later. Note that this doesn’t apply to heavily discounted tickets, such as ‘Länder’ or ‘Schönes Wochenende’ tickets.

In some cases – like rail strikes – Deutsche Bahn will recommend travelling at a later date. This usually gives you the option to delay your journey by a week or so and travel on any train that doesn’t require a reservation until a certain date. This is usually only done in exceptional situations though, so it’s best to check with Deutsche Bahn before deciding to push your journey back. 

What happens if I decide not to travel?

In certain circumstances, you’ll be able to get a full refund for your journey if you choose not to travel.

If there’s more than a 60-minute delay on your route or your train is cancelled, you can abandon your journey and get your entire ticket price refunded. If you’re halfway through your journey and decide not to continue with it, simply return to the station you started at for a full refund. 

If you decide to only travel part of the way to your destination, you can get a refund for the stretch of the route you didn’t take. 

Are there different rules for international train journeys?

Generally, no, but it all depends on how you booked the tickets – and who from. On its website, Deutsche Bahn says that any tickets issued by them – including for international destinations – are eligible for compensation. 

In most cases, the same rules apply to international travel as they do to domestic travel. That means delays of 60 minutes or more entitle you to a 25 percent refund, while delays of 120 minutes or more entitle you to a 50 percent discount. 

Hamburg Central Station

Intercity trains wait on the platform at Hamburg Central Station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

Once again, if one part of a return journey is affected, you’ll receive 25 or 50 percent of half of the ticket price, which works out at 12.5 or 25 percent respectively. 

The rules are slightly different for people using a rail pass. Passengers travelling with a German Rail Pass are entitled to €5 (2nd class) or €7.50 (1st class) per delay, providing they’ve experienced at least three delays of 60 minutes or more since purchasing the pass.

Passengers travelling with an Interrail Germany Pass are entitled to €10 per delay, provided they’ve experienced at least two delays of 60 minutes or more while using the ticket. 

If you didn’t buy your ticket through Deutsche Bahn, you’ll need to contact your ticket vendor for compensation instead. 

Will Deutsche Bahn pay for taxis and overnight accommodation? 

There are two situations where Deutsche Bahn has to provide an alternative form of transport: if the scheduled arrival time is between midnight and 5 am and the expected delay at the destination station is at least 60 minutes, or if the last scheduled connection of the day is cancelled and it’s no longer possible to reach the destination station by midnight without taking a bus or taxi.

If the firm doesn’t do this — if it’s the middle of the night, for example — you can get a taxi yourself and then get the railway to reimburse the costs, up to a maximum of €80.

If a train is cancelled or delays mean it’s no longer possible or reasonable to continue the journey that day, the railway has to provide customers with overnight accommodation or reimburse “reasonable accommodation costs” later.

If offered, passengers have to use the accommodation offered by the DB before looking for a hotel themselves, though.

Region al train in Magdeburg

A regional train pulls in to Magdeburg station at night. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Peter Gercke

What’s the best way to claim compensation?

Since June 2021, customers who experience delays have been able to submit their claim via the DB Navigator app in a few clicks.

Alternatively, you can submit an online claims form. Full instructions on how to do this can be found on the Deutsche Bahn website here

How is compensation paid out? 

You can choose whether you’d like a voucher or the money back.  

What type of rail transport do these rules apply to? 

You can claim refunds or compensation for delayed or cancelled journeys on any Deutsche Bahn passenger services, including long-distance trains, regional trains and local S-Bahn trains.

Germany’s passenger rights regulations also apply to other service providers such as FlixTrain, who provide a full rundown of their policies here

TRAIN TRAVEL

How a cargo train collision is causing travel disruption across Germany

Long-distance and regional rail routes have been severely affected by a major collision that occurred on Thursday. Here's how passengers across Germany are affected.

Published: 18 November 2022 10:37 CET
What’s going on?

On Thursday morning, two large cargo trains collided on a stretch of rail track between Wolfsburg and Hannover. According to a spokesperson from the fire brigade, the first freight train had stopped at a signal near the town of Gifhorn when the second train ploughed into it from the back.

It’s still unclear what caused the incident. Both of the train drivers were injured, with the second being taken to hospital. 

The force of the impact ripped out the overhead lines and at least two carriages transporting propane gas were overturned, while two further carriages were derailed. 

It caused highly explosive propane gas to leak out of the carriages, meaning emergency services have so far been unable to start clearing the area. 

The accident occurred in a relatively remote stretch of woodland and police say residents of Gifhorn won’t be affected. However, the location of the incident on one of the busiest stretches of Germany’s rail network means that it has had a significant impact on train services. 

Which routes are affected? 

As a result of the collision, a significant portion of the railway track between Wolfsburg and Lehrte has been cordoned off, which means numerous services have had to be diverted.

These include long-distance trains travelling from North-Rhine Westphalia to Berlin via Hanover, trains from Switzerland to Berlin via Frankfurt and services between Amsterdam and Berlin. 

According to the latest Deutsche Bahn information, the following journeys are affected:

ICE trains from Hamm and Münster to Berlin via Hanover: Trains from Hamm or Münster to Berlin will be diverted and will make a stop at Stendal rather than Wolfsburg. This is expected to add at least 90 minutes to the travel time for passengers travelling from Münster and at least 60 minutes to the travel time for passengers travelling from Hanover. 

ICE trains from Switzerland to Berlin via Frankfurt: ICE trains from Switzerland to Berlin will be diverted and will no longer stop at Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe, Göttingen and Wolfsburg. Alternatively, passengers can exit the train at Erfurt and Halle.

IC trains from Amsterdam to Berlin via Hanover: IC trains between Amsterdam and Berlin will terminate in Hanover. Passengers travelling onwards to Berlin can change to the diverted ICE train, which stops at Stendal rather than Wolfsburg. Those travelling on to Wolfsburg can take the RE35 between Stendal and Wolfsburg. This journey is expected to take around an hour.

IC trains from Leipzig to Hanover via Magdeburg: IC trains will no longer be running between Leipzig and Hanover. Passengers should take alternative routes via Stendal, Halle or Berlin. 

Trains from Berlin to Göttingen are also affected by the track closure. Deutsche Bahn says passengers will be able to take an alternative ICE train to Erfurt and then change to the RE1 to Göttingen, which takes around one hour and 40 minutes. 

Between Berlin and Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe, the railway recommends using long-distance intercity trains and changing at Eisenach or Fulda.

How long will the disruption last?

According to Deutsche Bahn, routes will be affected in the area until at least Sunday, but disruption could well continue into next week.

That’s because emergency services still have to wait until the propane gas tanks are completely empty before they can access the area. 

People travelling on any of the disrupted routes should keep an eye on the Deutsche Bahn website or DB Navigator app for updates. You can also find alternative routes by running your start and end destination through DB’s journey planning tool online.

The Local has also contacted Deutsche Bahn to ask if affected passengers will be able to delay their journeys or seek compensation. 

