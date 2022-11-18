For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
UPDATE: How a cargo train collision is disrupting travel across Germany
Long-distance and regional rail routes have been severely affected by a major collision that occurred on Thursday, with disruption due to last until late November. Here's how passengers across Germany are affected.
Published: 18 November 2022 10:37 CET
Updated: 18 November 2022 15:02 CET
An aerial photo shows the impact of the collision between two cargo trains on Thursday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Bundespolizeiinspektion Hannover | ---
TRAIN TRAVEL
What are my rights if a train is delayed or cancelled in Germany?
Experiencing delays and disruptions on the German rail network isn't uncommon, but not everyone is clued up on their passenger rights. We look at when you can claim compensation - and how much you could be entitled to.
Published: 18 November 2022 14:15 CET
