WEATHER

Surviving winter: 8 tips for enjoying the cold like a true German

Germany's first snow is set to fall on Friday, which means it's time to buckle up for the dark, cold German winter. Here are some tips for getting through the season with a smile on your face.

Published: 17 November 2022 17:23 CET
Updated: 17 November 2022 19:20 CET
Running in the frost in Germany
A jogger runs in the morning frost in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Warnack

When asked what the toughest thing is about adapting to life in Germany, most expats will mention the long, icy winters. As December approaches, temperatures can suddenly drop dramatically into the minus degrees, replacing the golden autumn sunshine with damp, gloomy skies.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the average winter temperature in 2021/22 was a chilly 3C, though it’s not unusual for the mercury to drop below zero – especially in the mountainous south. To make matters worse, during the shortest winter days people have to make do with just seven hours of daylight and an interminable 17 hours of darkness.

All of these factors combined can make the German winter feel like something of an endurance test. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is estimated to affect around a third of northern Europeans, and Germans are certainly no stranger to a case of the winter blues.

But if you’re already dreading the next three months of misery, it’s important to realise there are things you can do to make winter much more bearable. From embracing the festive season to concocting comforting beverages, these tips should help make the coldest months a little bit less dark.

1. Dress for the season

To master the art of winter, it’s important to first master the art of practical clothing. 

The ability to dress for all weather conditions is a source of national pride for Germans: in fact, they go about picking their seasonal-wear with such specificity that it’s not unusual to hear categories of clothing like Übergangsjacke, a special “bridging” coat to tide you over from autumn to winter or winter to spring. 

Though all of this can feel a bit intimidating, dressing for cold weather is really not that tricky – and once you’ve found a warm coat and a sturdy pair of winter boots, you’ll never go back. 

One of the best tips for dressing for winter is to follow the onion principle and wear as many layers as you can. Thermal leggings and tops are an ideal base layer, followed by warm trousers, long-sleeved tops, knitwear and a decent coat that’s long enough to cover your legs. 

Of course, a decent pair of gloves, a scarf and a hat are also essential when the temperature drops, as are thick socks and a hardy pair of boots. 

2. Learn to cook German comfort food 

Many of Germany’s traditional dishes are perfectly suited to cold winter days, when stodgy comfort food is a must. 

If you’re stuck indoors on a frosty evening, it could be the perfect time to try your hand at a few German dishes, whether it’s a hearty lentil casserole, Käsespätzel or roast pork with dumplings and red cabbage. 

German Christmas dinner

A traditional German Christmas dinner with goose and red cabbage. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Deutsches Tiefkühlinstitut e.V. | Deutsches Tiefkühlinstitut e.V.

A good place to start is to think of a German meal you’ve enjoyed in the past and see if you can find a recipe for it online. Once you perfect some of your favourite side dishes like Bratkartoffel (roast potatoes) and Sauerkraut, you can even start getting creative and inventing dishes from scratch.

Alternatively, check out some of our recent articles on the best German seasonal food for inspiration. 

3. Enjoy some festive activities 

Though it can be hard to find the motivation to get out and about, there’s absolutely no need to go into hibernation over winter. As the days get shorter and darker, numerous festivals and cultural events start springing up all over Germany – not to mention the Christmas markets.

At the start of December, Dresden holds its annual Stollenfest in homage to one of Germany’s most famous Christmas treats. Not only can you see masterful bakers at work, but you can also sample some of the delicious marzipan-filled cake washed down with a warming glass of Glühwein.

In Hamburg, an array of folk festivals – including the Winter Fair and the Dom Fair – kick off in winter time, drawing millions of visitors to the northern city-state. With food stalls, fairground rides, music and fireworks, the fairs have something for the whole family and are an ideal excuse to experience the romance of Hamburg harbour in wintertime. 

Tollwood winter festival 2021

The art installation “Phoenix” on display at Munich’s Winter Tollwood Festival in 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

If you’re nowhere near the north, don’t despair: Munich’s Tollwood Winter Festival runs for a full month during November and December. Here, you can catch music, circus and theatre performances or simply soak up the atmosphere and enjoy some delicious German street food. 

Alongside the big events, getting out to your local Christmas market or to see a concert with friends can be a great way to beat the winter blues. We’ll keep you updated on all the best things going on each month around Germany.

4. Get out in the daytime 

This may sound simple, but when the daylight hours are limited, it’s important to make the most of them. In the shortest days of December, it tends to get light around 7 or 8am, while the sun sets around 4:30pm, which means you’ll need to be strategic about when you get out and about.

One simple way to get some natural light and exercise is to bike to work each morning. It may seem unappealing on a chilly day, but you’ll warm up quickly once you get going and may enjoy it more than being crammed onto a bus with the other commuters.

Another option is to try and get out for a jog or a long walk on your lunchbreak, so you don’t find yourself accidentally missing the daylight hours while stuck at your desk. Or be sure to get out into the countryside each weekend for a rejuvenating hike followed by a hearty lunch.  

5. Find your favourite winter sport 

There’s a reason that winter sports are so popular in Germany. From the Harz mountains in the north to the Bavarian alps in the south, there are countless places to enjoy skiing and snowboarding when the temperature drops. 

What’s more, enjoying a winter hobby can totally shift your perspective about winter. Instead of looking ahead with a sense of dread, you may find yourself getting excited about the start of the new ski season and counting the days until you can hit the slopes once more.

Winter hiking in Germany

Winter hikers ascend a snow-capped mountain in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Kleinwalsertal Tourismus eGen | Martin Erd

Not all winter sports need to be money or labour-intensive, either. In recent years, ice dipping has become a major trend, with adventurous types heading out to local lakes to lower themselves into the freezing water for a minute or two.

Though this may sound about as pleasant as a kick in the teeth, many ice-dippers say the natural high you get more than makes up for a few seconds of discomfort. Aside from energising you for the day ahead, a minute or so in cold water also delivers numerous health benefits, from boosting your immune system to protecting against Alzheimer’s. 

6. Embrace Gemütlichkeit 

Forget the Danish Hygge: in Germany, it’s all about Gemütlichkeit. This charming word encapsulates that feeling of being warm and cosy – especially on a cold day. 

To get through this winter season, we recommend setting yourself up for maximum Gemütlichkeit. That might mean digging out some cosy blankets or knitwear from the cellar, making a soothing winter playlist or simply snuggling up on the sofa with a good book each evening.

It may also mean decorating your home with things like fairy lights and evergreen branches for the festive season, or brewing up some hot beverages like Glühwein, spiced apple cider or a cinnamon latte. 

Not everyone’s definitely of peak Gemütlichkeit will be the same, so you may want to experiment to see what it means for you.

7. Head to the sauna 

Germans love their saunas, and for good reason: there’s nothing quite like a blast of intense heat to help you unwind and soothe any winter aches and pains.

If the cold is getting you down, make like a German and pencil in some time at your local sauna and steam room. You’ll usually find these at gyms and swimming pools, but there are also stand-alone saunas like Gewölbe Sauna in Berlin – a traditional East German sauna room that even has its own little bar. 

A relaxing sauna room in Germany.

A relaxing sauna room in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Harvia | Kristian Tervo

To really treat yourself, a thermal spa is the way to go. These unique spas use extremes of heat and cold to stimulate the senses and leave you feeling refreshed and aglow. You can find these all over Germany, often housed in opulent classical surroundings, like the Roman-inspired Carolus Thermen in Aachen.

8. Take care of your health 

As if the grey skies and drizzle weren’t enough, the winter months also mark the start of cold and flu season in Germany – and with Covid-19 still part of everyday life, there’s an even greater chance of falling ill.

For that reason, looking after your health and well-being in the winter months is super important. 

Many people in northern Europe suffer from vitamin D deficiencies over winter due to the lack of natural sunlight, which can have a huge impact on your mood. Taking supplements can help with this, as well as so-called light therapy boxes or SAD lamps, which replicate natural light in your home. 

Meanwhile, staying hydrated and taking vitamin C and zinc supplements can help boost your immune system, while getting out for walks in nature will do wonders for your mental health. 

WEATHER

‘A glimpse into our climate future’: Germany logs warmest October on record

October 2022 marks the warmest October month since records began, according to the latest data from the German Weather Service (DWD).

Published: 1 November 2022 10:13 CET
'A glimpse into our climate future': Germany logs warmest October on record

With an average of 12.53C, the temperature just barely breaks the October record set in 2001 of 12.5C. In Germany, both temperatures and precipitation have been continuously recorded since 1881.

“We have experienced an October with temperatures more like May…It’s a glimpse into our climate future,” said DWD press spokesman Uwe Kirsche. 

With an average temperature of 12.53 degrees, this year’s October is reportedly 3.53 degrees higher than temperatures recorded in the international reference period between 1961 to 1990.

According to the DWD, the four warmest October months in the last 140 years all fall in this millennium (2001, 2006, 2014, and 2022).

“The fact that the extremely warm October months are accumulating is a clear indication of climate change,” said meteorologist Andreas Friedrich.

A sunny flower field on Monday in Wiefelstede, Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

However, October 2022 began with comparatively cool temperatures and the highest temperatures were reached only at the end of the month, especially in southern Germany.

The mercury reached its peak on October 28th with a sizzling 28.7 degrees in Müllheim near Freiburg.

The highest October temperature since recording began was also clocked in this town, situated in the southwest state of Baden-Württemberg on October 7th, 2009, at 30.9 degrees.

The lowest October temperature was recorded in Karlshagen, east of Greifswald in Mecklenburg-Western Pommerania, on October 20th at -2.3C.

“Usually, warm October values are measured at the beginning of the month,” Friedrich said. 

The fact that such high temperatures were logged later in the month, and with values over 25C, is already very rare, he added.

Is Germany getting sunnier?

This year’s summer was also particularly warm: With an average temperature of 19.2C, it marks one of the four warmest since 1881.

And with almost 820 hours of sunshine, it was also the sunniest summer since 1951, which is when DWD began recording sunshine duration.

More autumnal weather is expected in Germany starting Tuesday, with highs ranging from 14 to 19C.

While temperatures in the first half of November are set to be warmer than average, according to DWD forecasts, they are expected to drop by the end of the month.

Vocabulary

indicator – (das) Indiz

gather/record – erfassen

average temperature – (der) Temperaturdurchschnitt

precipitation – (der) Niederschlag

to become more frequent – sich häufen

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

