Seven unmissable German Christmas markets that open next week

Following two winters of fully or partially closed Christmas markets, Germany’s famous 'Weihnachtsmärkte' are opening their doors again this November - and are mostly free of restrictions. Here are seven you won't want to miss.

Published: 17 November 2022 17:52 CET
Dresden Striezelmarkt
The illuminated entrance to Dresden's historic Striezelmarkt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Kahnert

While some are limiting their opening hours in order to save on electricity costs, it’s again possible to gather in a group with a steaming glass of Glühwein, or sift through the many stands selling homemade goods and sweets, be it Lebkuchen (gingerbread) or gebrannte Mandeln (roasted almonds, usually laced with cinnamon and sugar).

While some Christmas markets have become more commercial in recent years (we don’t recommend to head to Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz as your only Weihnachtsmarkt stop), there are still many that retain a traditional character, serving up local specialties in a gemütlich (cozy) atmosphere. 

Here are seven of our top recommendations of top markets starting the week of November 21st.

Streizelmarkt, Dresden, November 23rd-December 24th

No Christmas Market list would be complete without the Streizelmarkt – Germany’s oldest Christmas market in the “Florence on the Elbe”.

This market, situated in Dresden’s charming city centre, first took place in 1434, and since then it has acquired quite a reputation. The ancient festival is home to the tallest Christmas pyramid in the world, as well as its largest nutcracker.

Amongst the dozens of traditional stands, visitors to this market must also indulge themselves with a Dresdner Christstollen: the famous fruit loaf that is baked according to a traditional recipe with chopped dried and candied fruits, nuts and spices and dusted with powdered sugar.

Visitors can also take a ride on the historic Ferris wheel and gaze down upon the lovingly decorated huts of the Striezelmarkt.

Mainzer Weihnachtsmarkt, November 24th-December 24th

Recently crowned Germany’s ‘most dynamic city’, Mainz also boasts a fascinating history stretching back over a thousand years. It is also known for one of Germany’s most charming old towns, making it the perfect setting for this market. 

Visitors can’t miss the eleven-metre high, ornately decorated Christmas pyramid, which lights up the entrance. Just a few steps away, hand-carved, life-size nativity figures glow in front of the Gotthard Chapel of the famous St. Martin’s Cathedral.

Medieval Market and Christmas Market, Esslingen, November 22nd-December 22nd

The Medieval Market and Christmas Market in Esslingen in Baden-Württemberg, with its backdrop of medieval half-timbered houses, offers visitors a trip back in time, with traders and artisans showing off their goods from times gone by.

The stands show off the wares of pewterers, stonemasons, blacksmiths, broom makers and glass blowers, as well as some old-fashioned merchants selling fun themed goods like drinking horns and “potions” in bottles. 

Esslingen Christmas market

Crowds of visitors peruse the stalls at Esslingen Christmas market. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Jan-Philipp Strobel

Christkindlesmarkt, Augsburg November 21st to December 24th

With its origins in the 15th century, the Christkindlesmarkt in Augsburg is one of the oldest in Germany, and the Renaissance town hall provides a particularly beautiful backdrop to this winter wonderland.

As well as a wide variety of stands selling handcrafted nicknacks and tasty treats, the Augsburg market also has some especially magical features, including the “Heavenly Post Office,” and “Fairytale Lane”: an animated fairytale depicted in ten scenes in decorated shop windows around the marketplace.

Maritime Christmas Market on the Koberg, Lübeck, November 21st-December 30th

Centred around the gothic, middle-aged church of St. Jacob, this market in the so-called “Christmas city of the north” celebrates the city’s historical sea-faring residents by creating a cosy harbour atmosphere with old wooden barrels, nets and a stranded shipwreck as well as a Ferris wheel with an unforgettable view of Lübeck’s old town and harbour.

Culinary stands offer visitors sweet and savoury dishes, and beverages such as hot lilac punch, mulled wine and, of course, rum.

Erfurter Weihnachtsmarkt, November 22-December 22nd

It may come as a surprise to some that this Christmas market in the lesser known eastern German state of Thuringia consistently tops lists of the country’s (and even Europe’s) best Christmas markets. 

The enchanting Erfurter Weihnachtsmarkt encompasses over 200 stands, many of which sell local culinary specialties such as the Thüringer Bratwurst. There’s also a particularly large selection of arts and crafts, be it pottery or folk art from the nearby Ore Mountains. Kids will especially enjoy riding on the glowing Ferris wheel with its panoramic views of the Medieval Old Town. 

Christmas market Erfurt

Erfurt’s Christmas market in 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Martin Schutt

Nürnberger Christkindlesmarkt, November 25th-December 24th

One of the oldest and most famous Christmas markets in the world, this market is practically synonymous with the Christmas season in Germany. Numerous stands sell local woodcrafts as well as the two sweets the city is known for: Lebkuchen gingerbread and Spekulatius almond cookies, in addition to many other delicacies. There’s also a special market for children, which includes a carousel and steam train. 

If you make it for the opening day, you can see the market’s namesake Christkind give an opening speech and gift-giving ceremony.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Where are Christmas markets around Germany already opening?

From Berlin to Duisberg, many of the Bundesrepublik's best Weihnachtsmärkte are already off to an early start. Here are some of the places to get in the holiday spirit barely post-autumn.

Published: 7 November 2022 17:20 CET
Updated: 12 November 2022 15:09 CET
Where are Christmas markets around Germany already opening?

Some people are rubbing their eyes in disbelief: a full 44 days before Christmas Eve, Duisburg in North-Rhine Westphalia will open its large Christmas market in its scenic city centre along the Rhine River on Thursday November 10th. 

This marks an earlier opening date than ever before – one day before St. Martin’s Day or the start of the Carnival season on November 11th, 17 days before the first Advent on November 27th and one month and two weeks before Christmas Eve itself.

Smaller markets such as the “City-X-Mas” at Frankfurt‘s Opernplatz, the Winter World at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin or the Bayreuth Winter Village even opened their doors in October.

In the Steele district of Essen, a market has already been serving steaming Glühwein and other holiday goodies since November 3rd.

In Hamburg the Wandsbeker Winterzauber has been in full swing since November 4th, as has the ‘Weihnachts-Rummel’ along Berlin’s Frankfurter Allee.

In the Ruhr region, people like to get off to a particularly early start. Duisburg is followed on November 11th by Oberhausen with its “Bergweihnachtsmarkt,” “Santa’s Village” and “Wichtelmarkt,” and on November 12th by Essen’s 50th International Christmas Market. 

Other cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, such as Bochum, Dortmund and Düsseldorf, will start their Christmas markets on November 17th, with Bonn trailing close behind for an opening on November 18th.

Hamburg’s Santa Pauli Christmas market on the Reeperbahn will also light up its many holiday huts from November 14th.

Visitors to Hamburg’s newly opened Christmas market toast with Glühwein. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

Breaking with tradition 

Traditionally, Christmas markets in German-speaking countries usually open after Totensonntag (the last Sunday before Advent commemorating the dead), which falls on November 20th in 2022.

The popular markets in Frankfurt, Berlin, Heidelberg, Lübeck, Bremen, Mannheim, Münster and Munich‘s Christkindlmarkt, for example, all open on November 21st.

The Christmas market at the Cologne Cathedral also does not officially open until the 21st.

Both the Erfurt Christmas Market and the Historic Market in front of Hamburg City Hall kick off on November 22nd. 

Stuttgart‘s Christmas Market and Dresden‘s Striezelmarkt start on November 23rd, Mainz‘s on the 24th and Rothenburg ob der Tauber‘s and Nuremberg‘s world-famous Christkindlesmarkt on November 25th.

Overall, there is a trend to no longer close markets before Christmas Eve, but to keep them open past New Year’s Eve or even well into January.

In the Christian community, the expansion of the Advent season and the Christmas market hustle and bustle into the so-called month of mourning in November has been met with criticism. 

But that barely bothers many people in Germany, who are increasingly breaking with the church, anymore.

“In fact, we’ve never started as early as this year,” Alexander Klomparend, head of communications at Duisburg Kontor GmbH, told DPA.

fire artist at a Berlin Christmas market

A fire artist at the opening of a Berlin Christmas market this past weekend. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Cutting costs amid the energy crisis

Following the corona crisis, Christmas markets are facing an energy crisis this year. Many have announced more efficient or less lighting, as well as sometimes shorter daytime opening hours.

In view of the energy crisis following the Russian war in Ukraine, the organisers of the Duisburg Christmas market were glad to have started using LED lights a while ago, Klomparend explained. In addition, he said, some further energy-saving measures have been taken.

“We’ll do without the ice rink as an energy guzzler and we’ll adjust the switching times of the lighting to the twilight accordingly – in other words, we don’t just turn on lights at 2pm,” Klomparend told DPA. “At 10pm, they are then consistently switched off as well.”

“Lights are enormously important and the Christmas markets create a fundamental sense of community,” he continued. “We want to let the city shine against all odds. We want people to feel as good as they used to.”

