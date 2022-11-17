For members
DISCOVER GERMANY
Seven unmissable German Christmas markets that open next week
Following two winters of fully or partially closed Christmas markets, Germany’s famous 'Weihnachtsmärkte' are opening their doors again this November - and are mostly free of restrictions. Here are seven you won't want to miss.
Published: 17 November 2022 17:52 CET
The illuminated entrance to Dresden's historic Striezelmarkt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Kahnert
For members
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
Where are Christmas markets around Germany already opening?
From Berlin to Duisberg, many of the Bundesrepublik's best Weihnachtsmärkte are already off to an early start. Here are some of the places to get in the holiday spirit barely post-autumn.
Published: 7 November 2022 17:20 CET
Updated: 12 November 2022 15:09 CET
Updated: 12 November 2022 15:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments