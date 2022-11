Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and many Americans abroad are looking forward to a taste of home during the festive season.

If you’re spending your first festive season in Germany, have no fear: with a little effort it’s perfectly possible to create your own authentic Thanksgiving at home.

But perhaps the idea of sourcing for the all right ingredients for a home-cooked dinner makes you feel exhausted; or maybe you plan to celebrate with a large group.

So what are the options if you prefer to dine out? Whether you’re in a big city or tiny town, there are events scattered throughout the Bundesrepublik catering to Germany’s large American population.

Here are some of the events at restaurants (or even less common venues like museums and castles) where you can book a Thanksgiving dinner in Germany this Thursday November 24th, as well as the Friday and Saturday following it.

Berlin

Whether you fancy Thanksgiving ‘dinner’ at noon or 9pm, the Hard Rock Cafe is serving its special T-Day menu all day long- with the option for takeaway if you’d rather chow down in the comfort of your own home.

Hamburg

Hamburg’s Emigration Museum honours people who have sought out new homelands, so it’s only appropriate that this unique museum also is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. Starting at 6:30 pm, the feast will feature classic options like turkey and mashed sweet potatoes.

Munich

Thanksgiving is known for helping yourself to a second (or third) serving, and it is easy to do so at this decadent all-you-can-eat buffet overlooking the Eisbach river at Hilton Munich Park. The €69 price tag includes all the traditional fixings, plus beer, wine and live music.

Bad Kreuznach in Rhineland-Palatinate

Catering to a large number of American military personnel in the area, the American restaurant Jake & Son is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner starting at a traditionally early time of 3pm, and replete with turkey, stuffing, several sides and a German touch of Apfelkuchen.

Cochem (Rhineland-Palatinate)

What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving German-style than in a castle? Overlooking the scenic Mosel river, Burg Reichsburg is hosting a medieval-style Thanksgiving dinner in its knight’s hall, with entertainment and games to boot.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Nestled in the Bavarian Alps, the Edelweiss Lodge is also offering turkey and the works for guests and visitors alike. There is plenty of time to fill your plates, as the event starts at 2:30pm.

After-Thanksgiving events

Tübingen

Too busy with work to celebrate the holiday on Thanksgiving itself? If you live in or near this scenic city in Germany’s southwest, you can partake in a fancy feast on Friday evening at ​​Hotel Krone Tübingen with all the traditional dishes.

Bitburg (in Rhineland-Palatinate)

If you don’t want to miss out on cooking yourself this year, without being overwhelmed in putting together a multifaceted menu, the ‘Friendsgiving Potluck’ the Saturday following Thanksgiving is a great way to meet other Americans in Germany, or at least fellow fans of pumpkin pie.

