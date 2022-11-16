Read news from:
What employees in Germany need to know about Weihnachtsgeld

When winter rolls around, many workers in Germany can look forward to a special Christmas bonus from their employer. But who's entitled to it - and how much should it be? Here's everything you need to know about 'Weihnachtsgeld'.

Published: 16 November 2022 18:14 CET
Christmas bonus payment
Small presents lie on top of a pile of euro notes. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska

OK, so what’s Weihnachtsgeld?

Weihnachtsgeld – or Christmas money – is an annual bonus that gets paid out to employees each winter. In Germany, it’s one of the most popular ways to reward and compensate employees, and around 55 percent of German workers receive it on top of their salary each year.

It was originally designed to help employees cover the additional costs of buying Christmas gifts, but these days bosses use it as a way to motivate employees throughout the year, or simply as an additional perk of the job. 

The likelihood of getting Weihnachtsgeld depends on the type of contract you’re on, the region you live in and even your gender. In western German states, around 59 percent of employees get a Christmas bonus, while just 39 percent of employees in former East German states are lucky enough to get a payout. Similarly, while 57 percent of men receive Weihnachtsgeld, just 51 percent of women do. 

People with long-term contracts are also more likely to be treated to some extra spending money at Christmas: 56 percent of permanent employees get Weihnachtsgeld in Germany, while just 45 of those on short-term contracts do. 

As an alternative to Weihnachtsgeld, employers may choose to pay what’s known as Urlaubsgeld – or holiday pay. This is sometimes paid out along with the salary when the employee takes annual leave, or at another set time of year. 

I didn’t get a bonus this year – am I entitled to one?

You may well be – but the legal situation is a little complicated. Essentially, German labour laws don’t mandate that employees have a right to receive Weihnachtsgeld, but in some cases you could still be entitled to it.

The most common ways that workers can claim a Christmas bonus are as follows:

  • Through a collective agreement negotiated by your trade union
  • Through a company agreement between the workers’ council and employer 
  • If entitlement to a bonus is written in your contract 
  • If your employer has repeatedly given Christmas bonuses in the past 

According to German law, when an employer pays Weihnachtsgeld for at least three years in a row, the entitlement to an annual bonus is considered an unwritten part of the contract. That means that if your boss usually pays out an annual bonus and suddenly decides not to, you may still have a claim to the additional cash. 

Another important thing to note is that employees should be treated equally when it comes to any Christmas bonus payouts. In other words, an employee can’t be excluded from recieving Weihnachtsgeld unless there is a legally valid reason for doing so. 

If your contract or a collective agreement entitles you to Weihnachtsgeld, it’s important to check the terms and conditions carefully. That’s because some companies may require you to continue working there for a set period of time after recieving your bonus – so leaving before a set date could cause you to lose your entitlement to the money. 

How much should Weihnachtsgeld be? 

The amount of Weihnachtsgeld employees can get isn’t defined by law, but it’s often calculated as a proportion of an employees’ salary and may also relate to the amount of time you’ve spent at the company.

According to Federal Office of Statistics, workers in Germany who have a collective agreement will receive €2,747 for their Christmas bonus this year on average – 2.6 percent higher than the average payout last year. 

Frankfurt Christmas shopping

A man carries a wrapped present through the centre of Frankfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

However, there are significant differences between different industry sectors. At a time when fossil fuel prices are soaring, workers in the crude oil and natural gas sector have enjoyed the highest bonuses of around €5,504 on average, followed those in the petroleum and coking sector who netted an average bonus of €5,450. On the other end of the scale, employees who work in recruitment got an average of just €327 on top of their usual salaries. 

Collective agreements negotiated by trade unions will often lay out what percentage of an employee’s salary should be paid as a bonus at different stages of their employment. In most cases, employees who’ve been at a company for six months will get 25 percent on top of their normal monthly salary, which is increased to 35 percent after a year, to 45 percent after two years and to 55 percent after three.

When can people expect their bonus?

Different companies may choose to do things in different ways, but traditionally Weihnachtsgeld is paid out at the end of November along with your salary.

This is to ensure that people can use the extra cash to start buying Christmas presents and enjoying the festive season in December. 

Is there anything else I should know?

It’s important to remember that Weihnachtsgeld counts as taxable income, so you should see all the usual reductions for income tax and social contributions on your payslip along with details of the bonus. 

MONEY

EXPLAINED: Will Germany’s controversial Bürgergeld still come into force?

On Monday, the German government's plans to reform unemployment benefits were blocked in the Bundesrat. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 15 November 2022 10:39 CET
EXPLAINED: Will Germany’s controversial Bürgergeld still come into force?

What’s happening?

The government‘s plans to replace the current Hartz IV unemployment benefits system with a new “citizens’ income” from January 1st next year have been voted down in the Bundesrat. In a special session on Monday, several states led by, or in cooperation with, the CDU/CSU voted against the new measure or abstained.

Why is Bürgergeld so controversial?

The opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) and its sister CSU party has opposed the planned Bürgergeld reform from the outset and has been making clear for weeks that it wants to prevent it from coming into force. CDU leader Friedrich Merz refers to the reform as the “so-called citizens’ income” and considers it to be a path toward an unconditional basic income. Bavaria’s regional leader Markus Söder (CSU)  has also repeatedly voiced his opposition and finds the citizen’s income “socially unjust and unfair.”

While the CDU/CSU are in favour of higher standard payments for benefits recipients, their criticism is directed against individual rules, which they argue set the “wrong incentives”.

One of the main sticking points for the Union is the fact that, under the new rules, there will be an initial six-month “trust period” during which claimants would face only limited benefit cuts if they miss several appointments at the job centre or turn down a reasonable job offer.

Bavarian regional leader Markus Söder called it “completely absurd” that, despite a labour shortage, “there might not even be the possibility of motivating someone to take a job.”

Another sticking point is the fact that benefits are to be granted for 24 months even if there are “substantial assets”. Under the new plans, claimants would be able to have €60,000 in savings, and still claim unemployment allowance. 

CDU Secretary General Mario Czaja criticized the amount of the tax-free assets as “deeply antisocial” in regard to families who have worked and paid taxes to finance the citizen’s income. The Federal Audit Office also called the exemption limits “disproportionately high”. 

Another controversial part of the proposed Bürgergeld reforms relates to the home size of the recipients. As with Harz IV, rental costs would be paid by the Jobcentre for recipients of the new citizens’ income, but the first two years would be a grace period, meaning that recipients would not have to downsize their homes. Only after two years, would the Jobcentre be able to demand that claimants seek a smaller home, measuring 45 square meters for a one-person household and 15 square meters for each additional person. 

What will happen now?

Now the mediation committee of the Bundestag and Bundesrat will aim to find a compromise by the end of November – otherwise the citizen’s income could fail completely.

Members of the Bundesrat sit in special session on planned citizen’s income. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

The Mediation Committee of the Bundestag and Bundesrat is a kind of political arbitration body. If a bill passed by the Bundestag does not receive approval in the Bundesrat chamber, a compromise can be sought here.

The 32 members – 16 each from the Bundesrat and Bundestag – will meet, break down the present law into individual parts and find common lines point by point. If it succeeds, which is usually the case, then the bill must be passed again in its new version by the Bundestag and then also by the Bundesrat.

The committee could meet as early as next week and Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) stressed that he is now counting on a quick mediation. “With good will on the part of all involved,” a compromise could be found and decided at the next Bundesrat meeting on November 25th, Heil said. He stressed that his hand was “outstretched for a solution.”

Vocabulary

Trust period – (die) Vertrauenszeit

Protected assets – (das) Schonvermögen

Apartment size – (die) Wohnungsgröße

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

