For members
WORKING IN GERMANY
What employees in Germany need to know about Weihnachtsgeld
When winter rolls around, many workers in Germany can look forward to a special Christmas bonus from their employer. But who's entitled to it - and how much should it be? Here's everything you need to know about 'Weihnachtsgeld'.
Published: 16 November 2022 18:14 CET
Small presents lie on top of a pile of euro notes. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska
MONEY
EXPLAINED: Will Germany’s controversial Bürgergeld still come into force?
On Monday, the German government's plans to reform unemployment benefits were blocked in the Bundesrat. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 15 November 2022 10:39 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments