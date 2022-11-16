Read news from:
Germany to see first snowfall after warm November weather

Following a mild October and November, winter weather is set to come to Germany this week.

Published: 16 November 2022 11:02 CET
Updated: 16 November 2022 13:24 CET
Hanover
Hanover on Wednesday morning. Northern cities will see especially large temperature dips this week, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

Last month temperatures crept up to an unusually warm 25 degrees, making it the warmest October in German history.

November has been met with unusually mild and sunny weather too, with the mercury hovering around 10 to 12C across the Bundesrepublik.

But starting Wednesday, temperatures will take a frosty turn in many parts of the country. They will continue to dip during the week, with the first snowfall forecast for Friday in Berlin and across eastern and northern Germany.

“In the coming week, it will be time to slowly say goodbye to the stable and partly very mild weather,” said Florian Bilgeri of the German Weather Service (DWD). 

In several parts of the Bundesrepublik, the weather front ‘Erik’ will move in from Denmark, bringing “cold continental air,” wrote DWD in its Wednesday weather report.

A DWD weather report shows temperatures gradually declining throughout the week, from Tuesday through Sunday.

The southwest and western parts of Germany are still set to see milder temperatures in the coming days, but the mercury will continue to go down.

On Thursday, rain will fall heavily across the country. But while the western half of Germany will see temperatures above 10C, “only maximum single-digit highs will be reached,” in the north and northeast, wrote DWD.

Snowfall comes Friday

“Winter will knock on the door, with possibly the first snowflakes coming down” on Friday. With the mercury slightly above zero degrees during the day and frost at night, DWD urged drivers to get their winter tires ready for slippery roads. 

But in the south and southwest, temperatures will hover around a mild 7 to 12C.

The snowfall is set to continue over the weekend, with northern cities like Berlin and Hamburg seeing negative temperatures at night.

Vocabulary

snowflakes – (die) Schneeflocken

slippery – rutschig/glatt

snowfall – (der) Schneefall

winter tires – (die) Winterreifen

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

