COVID-19 RULES

Two German states stop enforcing mandatory Covid-19 isolation

People infected with Covid-19 in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg will no longer have to go into isolation as of Wednesday.

Published: 16 November 2022 13:05 CET
Face mask Nurenburg.
A face mask lies on the floor of a public pool in Nuremberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH | Daniel Karmann

“Protective measures for those tested positive will take the place of mandatory isolation,” said Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) on Tuesday. 

A mask-wearing obligation and entry bans, for example in medical and nursing facilities, will still be required for anyone infected who tests positive for Covid-19 from Wednesday.

In neighboring Baden-Württemberg, infected people will also be required to wear masks outside their own homes for five days, the Ministry of Health in Stuttgart announced on Tuesday. 

“Basically, if you are sick and have symptoms, you should also stay at home and take sick leave, just as before,” said Baden-Württemberg Health Minister Manne Lucha of the Greens.

Holetschek defended the decision to lift the isolation requirement, saying that the new protective measures were made in consultation with experts.

“What is clear is that we are not giving the pandemic free rein,” he said, adding that the new regulations are a balance between personal responsibility and the protection of vulnerable groups of people.

The German Patient Protection Foundation, however, criticised the regulations as “contradictory” and “chaotic,” questioning how they would be effectively enforced.

Representatives of the Bavarian teachers’ associations called for clear and enforceable rules, as well as a clear definition of what “sick” or “contagious” meant. 

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education in Munich had previously announced that, “anyone who is sick does not go to school.”

The Bavarian Economic Advisory Council, on the other hand, called the end of the isolation requirement “the right step at the right time.”

The two southern states, as well as Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein, had announced that they would be repealing the isolation requirement last week. 

Hesse left the exact date of the rule change open. In Germany’s northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein, which has also announced it will end a mask wearing requirement on public transportation as of January, the isolation requirement is expected to be lifted on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Bavaria had a 7-day-incidence of 140 cases per 100,000 people, while Baden-Württemberg had a 7-day-incidence of 157, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Germany-wide, the weekly incidence stands at 204.

COVID-19 RULES

Will Germany get rid of masks in public transport?

One German state has announced it will not continue the mask requirement on buses and trains beyond the end of the year. But will other Bundesländer follow suit?

Published: 14 November 2022 10:45 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 12:27 CET
Will Germany get rid of masks in public transport?

On long-distance trains in Germany, there is a nationwide obligation to wear an FFP2 mask. But, under the Infection Protection Act, it’s up to the individual states to decide whether passengers on local transport must wear a mask.

Currently, all 16 states have some form of mandatory mask-wearing in place on public transport, but this could soon change.

Following the announcement that he will not extend the mask requirement on local transport next year, Schleswig-Holstein’s State Premier Daniel Günther (CDU) said on Friday that he hopes other states will do the same.

Günther spoke of “steps towards normality” and justified the action by saying that the situation in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany’s most northern state, was under control. 

The health policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Andrew Ullmann, is also in favour of less stringent mask-wearing rules, and told Die Welt: “We advocate a mask recommendation instead of a mask requirement.”

However, the health policy spokesman for the Greens in the Bundestag, Janosch Dahmen, opposes the idea of relaxing the mask requirement in public transport, telling the same publication: “There are no new, medically evident reasons why we should now deviate from the previously legally provided segregation and isolation obligations or the mask obligation in mass transit.”

On Friday, the states of Schleswig-Holstein, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and Hesse, announced that they would get rid of the mandatory isolation rules for people infected with Covid.

Lower Saxony’s Minister President Stephan Weil, is also opting for a cautious approach for the coming winter.

The SPD politician told Die Welt newspaper: “Even if we all wish otherwise, the pandemic is not over. This is proven not least by the relatively high death toll that we continue to record.”

He pointed out that, in the last couple of years during the pandemic, the colder months have been particularly difficult in terms of rising Covid infection numbers. “Against this background, we will remain cautious in Lower Saxony,” he said.

On Monday, the nationwide seven-day incidence – the average daily number of newly detected Covid-19 cases over a 7-day period – was 216.7. This is a decrease of more than 50 since the previous week when this stood at 269.2.

As of Monday, the states with the highest seven-day incidences are Bremen with 329.8, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 307.5 and Lower Saxony with 302.

