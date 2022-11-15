Read news from:
EXPLAINED: Will Germany’s controversial Bürgergeld still come into force?

On Monday, the German government's plans to reform unemployment benefits were blocked in the Bundesrat. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 15 November 2022 10:39 CET
Hubertus Heil (SPD), Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, follows the debate on citizen's income in the Bundestag. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

What’s happening?

The government‘s plans to replace the current Hartz IV unemployment benefits system with a new “citizens’ income” from January 1st next year have been voted down in the Bundesrat. In a special session on Monday, several states led by, or in cooperation with, the CDU/CSU voted against the new measure or abstained.

Why is Bürgergeld so controversial?

The opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) and its sister CSU party has opposed the planned Bürgergeld reform from the outset and has been making clear for weeks that it wants to prevent it from coming into force. CDU leader Friedrich Merz refers to the reform as the “so-called citizens’ income” and considers it to be a path toward an unconditional basic income. Bavaria’s regional leader Markus Söder (CSU)  has also repeatedly voiced his opposition and finds the citizen’s income “socially unjust and unfair.”

While the CDU/CSU are in favour of higher standard payments for benefits recipients, their criticism is directed against individual rules, which they argue set the “wrong incentives”.

One of the main sticking points for the Union is the fact that, under the new rules, there will be an initial six-month “trust period” during which claimants would face only limited benefit cuts if they miss several appointments at the job centre or turn down a reasonable job offer.

Bavarian regional leader Markus Söder called it “completely absurd” that, despite a labour shortage, “there might not even be the possibility of motivating someone to take a job.”

Another sticking point is the fact that benefits are to be granted for 24 months even if there are “substantial assets”. Under the new plans, claimants would be able to have €60,000 in savings, and still claim unemployment allowance. 

CDU Secretary General Mario Czaja criticized the amount of the tax-free assets as “deeply antisocial” in regard to families who have worked and paid taxes to finance the citizen’s income. The Federal Audit Office also called the exemption limits “disproportionately high”. 

Another controversial part of the proposed Bürgergeld reforms relates to the home size of the recipients. As with Harz IV, rental costs would be paid by the Jobcentre for recipients of the new citizens’ income, but the first two years would be a grace period, meaning that recipients would not have to downsize their homes. Only after two years, would the Jobcentre be able to demand that claimants seek a smaller home, measuring 45 square meters for a one-person household and 15 square meters for each additional person. 

What will happen now?

Now the mediation committee of the Bundestag and Bundesrat will aim to find a compromise by the end of November – otherwise the citizen’s income could fail completely.

Members of the Bundesrat sit in special session on planned citizen’s income. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

The Mediation Committee of the Bundestag and Bundesrat is a kind of political arbitration body. If a bill passed by the Bundestag does not receive approval in the Bundesrat chamber, a compromise can be sought here.

The 32 members – 16 each from the Bundesrat and Bundestag – will meet, break down the present law into individual parts and find common lines point by point. If it succeeds, which is usually the case, then the bill must be passed again in its new version by the Bundestag and then also by the Bundesrat.

The committee could meet as early as next week and Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) stressed that he is now counting on a quick mediation. “With good will on the part of all involved,” a compromise could be found and decided at the next Bundesrat meeting on November 25th, Heil said. He stressed that his hand was “outstretched for a solution.”

Vocabulary

Trust period – (die) Vertrauenszeit

Protected assets – (das) Schonvermögen

Apartment size – (die) Wohnungsgröße

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

EXPLAINED: 10 ways to save money on your groceries in Germany

With inflation at its highest level in 70 years, consumers in Germany are really feeling the pinch, particularly in the supermarket. Here are some simple tips on how you can save money on your grocery shopping.

Published: 14 November 2022 17:13 CET
EXPLAINED: 10 ways to save money on your groceries in Germany

1. Buy seasonal products

Fruit and vegetables are less expensive when they are in season in Germany, as they don’t have to be kept in cold storage which – thanks to high energy prices – incurs high costs which are passed onto the customer. So going for produce that is naturally abundant at the time of year can really pay off. 

At the moment, vegetables such as kale, squashes, leaks and cabbages are currently in season, but you can refer to an online Saisonkalendar (season calendar), such as this one, to keep an eye on which fruits and veggies are in season at different times of the year.

Regional organic vegetables on sale in Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Bernd Settnik

2. Go easy on butter 

The price of butter in Germany has increased by over 40 percent in the last year – in some cases, a 250-gram packet of butter now costs €3. 

As a substitute for butter in cooking, go for vegetable oils such as olive oil, linseed or soybean oil or certain types of margarine and, for spreadable treats, consider alternatives such as quark or cheese spreads. 

3. Have a meal plan and a shopping list

One golden rule for saving money in the supermarket – wherever you live – is to plan your meals and write down the ingredients in a list. Having a shopping list often helps avoid expensive spontaneous purchases and helps you to really only buy the things you will definitely use.

A woman writes a shopping list. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

4. Buy less meat

The prices of meat products, such as sausages and fish have also risen by 19.3 percent since last October. As a result, German consumer advocate groups advise shoppers to replace some of their meat products with plant-based foods, pulses or legumes instead, such as lentils, peas, beans, chickpeas, and soybeans.

5. Visit markets

Consumer advice groups also advise shoppers in Germany to visit their local fruit and vegetable markets, as fresh produce can often go for a lot cheaper than in the supermarkets.

6. Compare prices by weight 

Another good tip for buying groceries on the cheap is to compare prices by weight, not simply by the retail price on display. In addition to the retail price, you will usually see how much 100 grams of each product costs and you should use this number as a basis for comparison.

A customer stands at the scales for fruit and vegetables in the Eisenstein village store in Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Armin Weigel

For example, if you want to buy Parmesan cheese and there are two different varieties marked at €4 and €6, the €4 package may seem cheaper. But if you then look at the price by weight, you may find that the €6 Parmesan comes to €1 per 100 grams, while the €4 package comes to €2 per 100 grams.

7. Use apps to find deals 

The price for the same product can sometimes vary greatly between supermarkets in Germany, so it can pay to shop around.

But, if you don’t have time to go from store to store hunting down the cheapest products, there are several apps – including Smhaggle, Marktguru and KaufDA – available which you can use to find and compare deals in local supermarkets. 

Another great app for those looking to make serious savings on their foodstuffs is Too Good to Go – an app which connects people to local restaurants, bakeries and food shops which are looking to get rid of surplus food. 

8. Get an advantage card

With an advantage card such as the Payback Card or DeutschlandCard, you can collect points every time you shop in a variety of stores, and then ultimately transform these points into monetary discounts. 

A customer uses their Payback app at the supermarket checkout. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/PAYBACK GmbH | PAYBACK GmbH

These cards are free to get and just require registration. Using them regularly, along with extra point-collecting coupons, can amount to quite a savings. 

9. Check out the bottom shelf

The bottom shelves in German supermarkets are often where you will find the most economically-priced products, including the supermarkets’ own-brand products. If you reach for the private labels “Rewe”, “Ja”, “Gut & Günstig”, “Edeka”, “Penny”, “Grandessa” or “Maribel”, you can get almost the identical product as the branded variety for half the price. 

10. Shopping just before closing time

If you shop just before closing time, you can often find great deals in German supermarkets – especially at the vegetable, fruit, meat and yoghurt counters. 

