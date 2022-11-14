Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Will Germany get rid of masks in public transport?

One German state has announced it will not continue the mask requirement on buses and trains beyond the end of the year. But will other Bundesländer follow suit?

Published: 14 November 2022 10:45 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 12:27 CET
Will Germany get rid of masks in public transport?
Passengers wearing FFP2 masks board a tram in the city centre in Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska

On long-distance trains in Germany, there is a nationwide obligation to wear an FFP2 mask. But, under the Infection Protection Act, it’s up to the individual states to decide whether passengers on local transport must wear a mask.

Currently, all 16 states have some form of mandatory mask-wearing in place on public transport, but this could soon change.

Following the announcement that he will not extend the mask requirement on local transport next year, Schleswig-Holstein’s State Premier Daniel Günther (CDU) said on Friday that he hopes other states will do the same.

Günther spoke of “steps towards normality” and justified the action by saying that the situation in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany’s most northern state, was under control. 

The health policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Andrew Ullmann, is also in favour of less stringent mask-wearing rules, and told Die Welt: “We advocate a mask recommendation instead of a mask requirement.”

However, the health policy spokesman for the Greens in the Bundestag, Janosch Dahmen, opposes the idea of relaxing the mask requirement in public transport, telling the same publication: “There are no new, medically evident reasons why we should now deviate from the previously legally provided segregation and isolation obligations or the mask obligation in mass transit.”

On Friday, the states of Schleswig-Holstein, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and Hesse, announced that they would get rid of the mandatory isolation rules for people infected with Covid.

Lower Saxony’s Minister President Stephan Weil, is also opting for a cautious approach for the coming winter.

The SPD politician told Die Welt newspaper: “Even if we all wish otherwise, the pandemic is not over. This is proven not least by the relatively high death toll that we continue to record.”

He pointed out that, in the last couple of years during the pandemic, the colder months have been particularly difficult in terms of rising Covid infection numbers. “Against this background, we will remain cautious in Lower Saxony,” he said.

On Monday, the nationwide seven-day incidence – the average daily number of newly detected Covid-19 cases over a 7-day period – was 216.7. This is a decrease of more than 50 since the previous week when this stood at 269.2.

As of Monday, the states with the highest seven-day incidences are Bremen with 329.8, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 307.5 and Lower Saxony with 302.

COVID-19 RULES

Four German states poised to end mandatory Covid isolation

Since the start of the pandemic, people with proven Covid infections have had to self-isolate at home for several days. That's now set to change as a handful of German states lift their mandatory isolation rules.

Published: 11 November 2022 13:11 CET
Four German states poised to end mandatory Covid isolation

In a statement from the Baden-Württemberg health ministry in Stuttgart, the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hessen and Schleswig-Holstein announced that they would be ending compulsory isolation for people with Covid. 

The new regulations will come into force “promptly”, the ministry said, adding that the details were still being worked out.

According to the statement, other rules and recommendations will be in place for people with a confirmed infection to help prevent the spread of Covid. 

“The states will introduce adapted mandatory protective measures such as a limited masking requirement for persons tested positive, as well as urgent recommendations,” it reads. 

Health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) named November 16th as the date for getting rid of compulsory isolation in Bavaria. The deadline for scrapping mandatory isolation in the other three states is still undecided.

“We are ushering in a new phase in dealing with the pandemic,” said Baden-Württemberg’s health minister Manne Lucha (Greens). “It is time to give people more personal responsibility again.”

The Austrian example

The four states are basing their decision partially on the example set by neighbouring countries such as Austria, where measures replacing mandatory isolation have been in place since summer 2022. 

“Declining infection figures, an effective protective vaccination, a basic immunity within the population of more than 90 percent, usually no severe courses of the disease as well as effective antiviral drugs justify taking this step promptly, in the view of the states,” the statement explains. 

Joint recommendations agreed by the state lay out a number of basic rules that could be in place instead of the obligation to self-isolation.

This includes wearing a mask indoors, social distancing while outdoors and avoiding visiting medical and nursing facilities.

The four federal states, which have now jointly announced the lifting of the isolation obligation, had asked Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) at the end of September to change the Robert Koch Institute’s official isolation recommendations for people infected with Covid-19.

At the time, Lauterbach was quick to reject the proposals, but Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) pointed out that the states could override the RKI’s recommendations at any time. 

The RKI recommends that the states mandate at least five days’ isolation for infected people. In addition, they suggest a “test to release” system where people require a negative self-test result to end the isolation after this point.

According to the RKI, healthcare workers should also be symptom-free for at least 48 hours before returning to work.

