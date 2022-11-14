Read news from:
Lufthansa’s German World Cup plane carries ‘DiversityWins’ slogan

Lufthansa said Monday it will be using an aircraft bearing the sign "#DiversityWins!" to fly Germany's football team to their World Cup campaign, one of the most controversial tournaments in history.

Published: 14 November 2022 13:36 CET
world cup team
The team boarded the plane in Frankfurt on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

The plane takes off on Monday with players, coaches and support staff to their training camp in Muscat, Oman, ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

“The aircraft assigned to the flight — an Airbus A330 — will be sporting a special livery that sends a clear message to the world: #DiversityWins!,” said Lufthansa in a statement.

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community has come under the spotlight, as it prepares to host the tournament. Qatar has angrily rebuffed most of the attacks and local media on Sunday blasted the “arrogance” of some Western countries.

Organised fan groups from several high-profile German clubs, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin and St Pauli have frequently criticised the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar in recent weeks, with some calling for widespread supporter boycotts.

On Sunday, Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm said that Qatar should never have been allowed to host the World Cup and vowed to stay away from the tournament.

“Awarding the World Cup to Qatar was a mistake,” Lahm wrote in a column for Die Zeit newspaper. “It doesn’t belong there.”

“Homosexuals are still criminalised, women do not have the same rights as men, freedom of the press and freedom of expression are restricted,” Lahm added.

POLITICS

Germany wants to block chip factory sale to Chinese firm

The German economy ministry has recommended that the sale of a chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm should be blocked as it poses a security threat, government sources said Tuesday.

Published: 8 November 2022 13:48 CET
Germany wants to block chip factory sale to Chinese firm

Sweden’s Silex, a unit of Chinese company Sai MicroElectronics, had been seeking to take over Dortmund-based Elmos.

But economy ministry sources said the acquisition would “constitute a threat to public order and… security.

“The ministry has therefore suggested that the federal cabinet prohibits the acquisition of Elmos,” they said.

The ministry is headed by Robert Habeck from the Greens, one of three parties in Germany’s ruling coalition.

The cabinet still needs to give final approval to block the deal.

The move came after intelligence agencies reportedly raised concerns that Chinese control of key production capacity could allow Beijing to apply pressure on Germany.

The micro-chip industry is particularly sensitive. German car giants last year saw production heavily disrupted due to chip shortages caused by supply chain problems.

Fears have been growing in Europe’s economic powerhouse about an over-reliance on Beijing, and letting critical infrastructure fall into the hands of Chinese state-linked companies.

Elmos, which primarily builds components for the automobile industry, said late last year it intended to sell the production facility at its headquarters.

Silex is seeking to buy the site for €85 million, which would allow Elmos to shed its own production activities and begin to sell

Silex chips to its manufacturing clients. Business daily Handelsblatt had earlier reported that Berlin originally intended to approve the deal, as the company’s technology was not state of the art, but the domestic security watchdog raised concerns.

German industry’s heavy reliance on China is under fresh scrutiny after Berlin was left badly burned when Russia slashed crucial gas supplies following its invasion of Ukraine.

On a controversial visit to Beijing last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Chinese leaders that Berlin expected equal treatment on trade.

Ahead of the trip, a row erupted over whether to allow Chinese shipping firm Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal.

Scholz resisted calls to block the deal, instead permitting the company to acquire a reduced stake.

