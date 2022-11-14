Read news from:
Energy crisis: Which everyday German products are increasing the most in price?

Inflation in Germany reached 10.4 percent in October – the highest level in 70 years. The Federal Statistical Office has now announced which prices have risen particularly sharply.

Published: 14 November 2022 13:09 CET
A woman takes a €5 banknote out of her purse.
A woman takes a €5 banknote out of her purse. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

Energy prices

Energy prices in Germany have risen significantly as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the squeeze on cheap energy supplies and high energy prices are the biggest driver of inflation.

Despite the relief measures taken by the federal government over the past year, energy prices in October were 43 percent higher than in the same month last year.

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: Germany’s inflation relief measures to support people in cost of living crisis

According to the German Federal Statistical Office, household energy in particular has become significantly more expensive.

Prices for natural gas, for example, have more than doubled since last October – increasing by 109.8 percent.

The cost of heating with other energy sources has also risen sharply – the price of firewood, wood pellets or other solid fuels has increased by 108.1 percent since October 2021, while the price of heating oil has increased by 83 percent. Electricity prices have also increased by 26 percent.

A man fills up his car at a gas station in Duisburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Reichwein

Prices for gasoline and diesel have also risen by more than 22 percent since last year. In October, an average 40-litre tank of Super E10 cost €76 – €10 more than a year ago and €26 more than in 2020. 

Groceries

According to the Federal Statistical Office’s report, private households are now paying on average 20.3 percent more for groceries than in October 2021.

The biggest price hike has been for edible fats and oils – such as butter and cooking oil – which have increased by 49.7 percent since last October.

A girl spreads butter on a slice of bread. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

Dairy products and eggs are 28.9 percent more expensive than a year ago, while vegetables and cereal products are 23.1 and 19.8 percent more expensive respectively.

The statisticians attribute the price increases to supply bottlenecks and problems in the upstream stages of the production chain as the main reasons for these cost hikes. 

READ ALSO: Fact check: Is Germany heading into a recession next year?

Prices for meat have also risen by 19.3 percent within the last year, as the cost of energy, fertilizer and feed has risen sharply, while labour shortages and minimum wage increases have made personnel costs more expensive.

Vocabulary 

Price increases – (die) Preiserhöhungen

Wood pellets – (die) Holzpellets

Heating oil – (das) Heizöl

Dairy products – (die) Molkereiprodukte

Cereal products – (die) Getreideprodukte

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

For members

MONEY

KEY POINTS: Germany’s inflation relief measures to support people in cost of living crisis

The German Bundestag has passed tax relief and other measures to help people deal with rising inflation amid the cost of living crisis. Here's a look at what you need to know.

Published: 11 November 2022 11:54 CET
KEY POINTS: Germany's inflation relief measures to support people in cost of living crisis

The Inflation Compensation Act, which was passed with a majority in the Bundestag on Thursday, is aimed at offsetting the effects of high inflation on income tax.

The German parliament has also agreed on the largest increase in child benefit in the history of Germany. 

The changes are set to come into force after the Bundesrat – which represents the states – has given its approval.

Here’s a roundup of the planned relief:

Tax system will be adjusted to high inflation

The inflation compensation act, which was put forward by the coalition government of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats, provides that taxation will be adjusted to inflation, to help around 48 million people in Germany avoid additional burdens.

The law provides for two relief stages in the coming years. 

The total amount of tax relief will be over €12 billion in 2023, going up to around €18 billion in 2024.

It’s aimed at addressing cold progression, which refers to a situation where a pay rise is ‘eaten up’ by inflation. The result is that people have less money at the end of the day, despite getting paid more.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner, of the pro-business FDP, recently argued that if an income of €43,000 has a purchasing power of only €39,000 in the coming year due to inflation, the state should not levy as many taxes as if it were still €43,000 in buying power.

To compensate for this, the government is turning the screws on the income tax scale.

The basic tax-free amount, i.e. the income up to which no tax has to be paid, is to rise – by €561 to €10,908 next year. Furthermore, the top tax rate of 42 percent will not apply until taxable income reaches €62,827 next year. Currently, it’s charged on incomes above €58,597.

In 2024, this benchmark is set to rise to €66,779. The federal government is deliberately not touching the limit for the even higher wealth tax rate of 45 percent because it does not consider any additional relief necessary in this income bracket.

A person in Germany holds cash. The government has pledged to clamp down on gas prices.

A person in Germany holds cash. The government has pledged to clamp down on gas prices. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

Rise in child benefit

Families can look forward to extra relief from January 2023. Child benefit (Kindergeld) is to be raised to a uniform €250 per month per child, and €275 per month for their third child.

This translates to an increase of €31 a month for the first and second child and €25 per month for the third child. Child benefit for any additional children will remain unchanged at €250 per month. 

Child allowance (Kinderfreibetrag), which guarantees that the parents’ income remains tax-free up to a certain amount, will also be increased, as will the maximum amount of tax-deductible child support, for example for students.

READ ALSO:

The increase in child welfare support is intended to ease the burden on families, as they suffer more from the rising cost of living than households without children, the coalition government said.

One-off payment for gas and district heating

A billion-euro emergency aid grant funded by taxpayers for gas and district heating customers in Germany has also been agreed. 

In December, consumers will have their instalment payments waived for a month.

The one-off relief is meant to bridge the gap until the general gas price cap takes effect – at the latest for consumers in March next year.

READ ALSO: How much could households save with Germany’s gas price cap?

A person turning on their radiator in Germany.

A person turning on their radiator in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

Households and small businesses with an annual consumption of up to 1.5 million kilowatt hours will receive the one-off relief payment.

Certain institutions in the care and education sector and in medical care will also receive the emergency aid – even if their consumption is higher.

The amount of relief is calculated on the basis of one-twelfth of the annual consumption forecast by the supplier in September 2022 and the December gas price.

In this way, the prices, some of which have risen significantly at the end of the year, are to be taken into account.

When it comes to district heating, the amount of the September bill and a “flat-rate adjustment factor” are to be used, which takes into account the price increases up to December.

Tenants are to receive the December relief with their next annual heating bill. Landlords have one year to prepare and submit the statement – but must provide notice of the estimated credit this December.

READ ALSO: When will people in December get their gas bill paid?

Sharing of CO2 costs

The Bundestag also passed a regulation for sharing the costs of the climate levy between tenants and landlords.

Up to now, landlords have been able to pass on the CO2 levy on heating oil and natural gas, which has been payable since the beginning of 2021, in full to tenants.

In future, the additional costs are to be divided between tenants and landlords. Authorities say there will be a graduated model which will encourage tenants to to save energy, and will give landlords an incentive to make structural improvements.

Landlords will bear a higher share (up to 95 percent) of the climate levy the more carbon dioxide emissions their building causes, for example because of an old heating system or poor insulation. If a building is in good energy condition, tenants pay the larger share of the CO2 levy (up to 100 percent).

READ ALSO: German liberals delay plans to cut CO2 for tenants

Reform of housing benefit (Wohngeld)

The Bundestag has also passed a far-reaching reform of housing benefit.

As a result, the benefit will be available to more people from next year and will also be higher: instead of the previous figure of around 600,000 households, around two million households will be entitled to Wohngeld.

The average amount is to rise significantly too – from around €180 to about €370 per month.

Housing benefit will also be restructured. There is to be a permanent heating-cost component, which will be included in the allowance calculation as a supplement to rent. A climate component takes into account rent increases due to energy-efficiency measures.

Furthermore, the general formula for calculating housing benefit will be changed.

READ ALSO: Wohngeld – How people in Germany can get help with rising living costs

