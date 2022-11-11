Read news from:
GERMANY IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Munich rents, the €49 ticket and what was life like in East Germany?

This week we talk about the significance of November 9th in German history, why a Munich landlord is being punished for offering low rent prices, the new Deutschlandticket, cost of living demonstrations and what life was like in East Germany.

Published: 11 November 2022 09:00 CET
In the latest episode of Germany in Focus, host Rachel Loxton is joined by regular panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett as well as historian and author Katja Hoyer

The teams starts off by talking about why November 9th is known as the “day of fate” in German history. 

Then we hear the story of a Munich landlord who has received a fine from the tax office for charging too little for rent. 

Imogen talks about her experience of living in Munich and how the city’s rental market has changed over the years. The panelists also talk about rent developments across Germany, and why it’s difficult for tenants to challenge illegally high rents. 

After the federal government and states finally reached an agreement on funding for the €49 public transport card, we discuss what it means for people in Germany and when it’s likely to be rolled out. 

We also look at Berlin’s extended public transport offer and €9 ticket for certain groups. 

The team then discuss various demonstrations that have been happening across Germany in response to the rising cost of living as well as the government’s energy policies and other factors. We also hear more details about the situation in eastern Germany and why there are Monday demonstrations. 

We then hear from German history expert Katja Hoyer about how East Germans experienced the turbulent time after the Berlin Wall came down 33 years ago this week, and what life was like in East Germany during the separation between East and West.  

Lastly, the team discuss how Germans mark St Martin’s Day, before talking about the start of carnival season and the rivalry between Cologne and Düsseldorf. 

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

We hope you're enjoying the Germany in Focus podcast! Please let us know if you have any feedback by emailing [email protected].

GERMANY IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Germany’s complicated relationship with cars, and how dual citizenship law could work

This week we talk about Berlin's 'car free' debate and the German love of driving fast, as well details of the plans to change dual citizenships laws, unusually warm weather, support for tenants in the cost of living crisis and November events.

Published: 4 November 2022 09:06 CET
Updated: 4 November 2022 10:27 CET
In the latest episode of Germany in Focus, host Rachel Loxton is joined by regular panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett as well as Anna Baatz, who is part of the Autofrei Berlin campaign group, which is calling for a referendum on reducing the number of cars in a large part of the capital. 

We talk about the unusually warm October, why it’s so mild and what the effects on the energy crisis are. 

The podcast team also discuss what kind of support Germany is offering tenants who are struggling in the cost of living crisis – and look at why some renters in Germany are seeing massive rent hikes. 

Aaron then shares an important update on how Germany’s citizenship changes are likely to look, including how people in future will be able to get fast-track German citizenship. 

The panelists dig into a row about part of Berlin’s Friedrichstraße being car-free (or not), and talk about the wider debate on mobility in Germany. And no chat about cars in Germany would be complete without talking about speeding on the Autobahn. 

Lastly, Rachel, Imogen and Aaron share some of the events they recommend in Germany this month. And yes, you may indeed find Aaron listening to Mariah Carey and drinking Glühwein at a Weihnachtsmarkt near you soon. 

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

We hope you're enjoying the Germany in Focus podcast! Please let us know if you have any feedback by emailing [email protected].

