LISTEN: Munich rents, the €49 ticket and what was life like in East Germany?

In the latest episode of Germany in Focus, host Rachel Loxton is joined by regular panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett as well as historian and author Katja Hoyer.

The teams starts off by talking about why November 9th is known as the “day of fate” in German history.

Then we hear the story of a Munich landlord who has received a fine from the tax office for charging too little for rent.

Imogen talks about her experience of living in Munich and how the city’s rental market has changed over the years. The panelists also talk about rent developments across Germany, and why it’s difficult for tenants to challenge illegally high rents.

After the federal government and states finally reached an agreement on funding for the €49 public transport card, we discuss what it means for people in Germany and when it’s likely to be rolled out.

We also look at Berlin’s extended public transport offer and €9 ticket for certain groups.

The team then discuss various demonstrations that have been happening across Germany in response to the rising cost of living as well as the government’s energy policies and other factors. We also hear more details about the situation in eastern Germany and why there are Monday demonstrations.

We then hear from German history expert Katja Hoyer about how East Germans experienced the turbulent time after the Berlin Wall came down 33 years ago this week, and what life was like in East Germany during the separation between East and West.

Lastly, the team discuss how Germans mark St Martin’s Day, before talking about the start of carnival season and the rivalry between Cologne and Düsseldorf.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

We hope you’re enjoying the Germany in Focus podcast! Please let us know if you found it helpful or if you have any feedback by emailing [email protected]. And don’t forget to share it, leave a comment or give us a rating on whichever platform you listen on. Danke!