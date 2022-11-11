For members
KEY POINTS: Germany’s inflation relief measures to support people in cost of living crisis
The German Bundestag has passed tax relief and other measures to help people deal with rising inflation amid the cost of living crisis. Here's a look at what you need to know.
Published: 11 November 2022 11:54 CET
Shoppers in Stralsund, northern Germany, on November 6th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer
FAMILY
Germany poised to increase child benefit to €250 ‘from next year’
As part of its energy relief package, the German government has agreed to increase child benefits by more than expected for the first, second and third child in the family.
Published: 10 November 2022 10:35 CET
