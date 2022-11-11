IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands of people flock to Cologne for carnival launch

Countless Jecken (revellers) gathered in the parts of Germany that celebrate Karneval – known as the fifth season – on November 11th.

The event starts every year on this date at 11:11 am, and stretches into February or March, when colourful parades spill into the streets.

Cologne always holds a large celebration on this date, with people pouring into its Altstadt (old town).

Revellers in Cologne, as shown in the photos, get ready for carnival season by getting dressed up in various outfits.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Banneyer

A carnival enthusiast, below, waves to the camera in Cologne.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

Events were taking place throughout Cologne, including in the Heumarkt. There was set to be a stage programme all day with bands including the Bläck Fööss, the Paveiern and Brings.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

Cologne’s Kölsch beer was being sold in some areas. People are known to start drinking alcohol early on in the day.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

Below is a view of Zülpicher Strasse in Cologne on Friday morning before carnival kicked off.

It’s not just Cologne that’s celebrating the start of the “fifth season”. Other areas – including Mainz and Bonn as mentioned in the tweets below – are also marking the occasion.

The bakeries are chock full of Kreppel and I’m sharing a train carriage with five bumble bees, a tiger and a kangaroo that cracked open a tin of Jack Daniels at 10am. Happy carnival season, Mainz. pic.twitter.com/6pJtJmZDmt — Christie Dietz (@[email protected]) (@asausagehastwo) November 11, 2022

Another carnival stronghold – Düsseldorf – also marked the start of carnival season.

Feeling a bit under dressed this morning. It’s the beginning of the Karneval season and Düsseldorf is busy with lots of revellers in fancy dress and bright colours. Will be a lot of very drunk people later I expect judging by the morning drinking taking place. pic.twitter.com/by2NejdNjV — 𝗕𝗲𝗯𝗯𝘇 (@bebbz) November 11, 2022

The Düsseldorf carnival figure Hoppeditz, below, awakens from his sleep at 11:11am, marking the start of carnival. The motto of the 2022 carnival season is: “Düsseldorf Helau – we celebrate life”.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Strauch

People wear outlandish outfits – with lots of colour involved – like these dudes shown below outside Cologne cathedral.