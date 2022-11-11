Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Four German states poised to end mandatory Covid isolation

Since the start of the pandemic, people with proven Covid infections have had to self-isolate at home for several days. That's now set to change as a handful of German states lift their mandatory isolation rules.

Published: 11 November 2022 13:11 CET
Covid masks mandatory isolation
A Covid mask hanging on a window during self-isolation. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Zacharie Scheurer

In a statement from the Baden-Württemberg health ministry in Stuttgart, the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hessen and Schleswig-Holstein announced that they would be ending compulsory isolation for people with Covid. 

The new regulations will come into force “promptly”, the ministry said, adding that the details were still being worked out.

According to the statement, other rules and recommendations will be in place for people with a confirmed infection to help prevent the spread of Covid. 

“The states will introduce adapted mandatory protective measures such as a limited masking requirement for persons tested positive, as well as urgent recommendations,” it reads. 

Health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) named November 16th as the date for getting rid of compulsory isolation in Bavaria. The deadline for scrapping mandatory isolation in the other three states is still undecided.

“We are ushering in a new phase in dealing with the pandemic,” said Baden-Württemberg’s health minister Manne Lucha (Greens). “It is time to give people more personal responsibility again.”

The Austrian example

The four states are basing their decision partially on the example set by neighbouring countries such as Austria, where measures replacing mandatory isolation have been in place since summer 2022. 

“Declining infection figures, an effective protective vaccination, a basic immunity within the population of more than 90 percent, usually no severe courses of the disease as well as effective antiviral drugs justify taking this step promptly, in the view of the states,” the statement explains. 

Joint recommendations agreed by the state lay out a number of basic rules that could be in place instead of the obligation to self-isolation.

This includes wearing a mask indoors, social distancing while outdoors and avoiding visiting medical and nursing facilities.

The four federal states, which have now jointly announced the lifting of the isolation obligation, had asked Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) at the end of September to change the Robert Koch Institute’s official isolation recommendations for people infected with Covid-19.

At the time, Lauterbach was quick to reject the proposals, but Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) pointed out that the states could override the RKI’s recommendations at any time. 

The RKI recommends that the states mandate at least five days’ isolation for infected people. In addition, they suggest a “test to release” system where people require a negative self-test result to end the isolation after this point.

According to the RKI, healthcare workers should also be symptom-free for at least 48 hours before returning to work.

COVID-19 LATEST

EXPLAINED: What will the Covid situation look like in Germany this winter?

Covid infection numbers are currently falling in Germany, but this could change as temperatures begin to drop. Here’s what we know so far about what the coming winter will look like.

Published: 31 October 2022 15:50 CET
EXPLAINED: What will the Covid situation look like in Germany this winter?

Endemic rather than pandemic?

One factor that makes this winter different from the previous two years is that a much higher percentage of the population has now had some form of contact with the Covid virus.

A recent study funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, for example, detected Covid antibodies in the blood of more than 95 percent of study participants.

In an interview with Bavarian Radio last week, Thomas Mertens, chairman of the Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko), assessed the Covid-19 situation in Germany as an “endemic viral infection”.

A disease is considered endemic if it occurs permanently in a region with a relatively constant number of cases. In a pandemic, on the other hand, “an unknown pathogen encounters a human population that has no immunological experience with it”, Mertens explained.

Thomas Mertens, Chairman of the Standing Commission on Vaccination (STIKO), speaks during a press conference. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | David Young

As a large part of the German population has now developed basic immunity against Covid-19, this means that the situation in  Germany is becoming more endemic.

However, recent projections published by the Technical University (TU) in Berlin, have shown that Germany could still be hit with a new winter wave of Covid infections, even if no new dominant variant emerges.

Bremen epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb also told DPA that: “I don’t assume that the current wave – which appears to be waning slightly – is already the last one this autumn/winter”.

Vaccinations and medication

Since October 1st, a booster vaccination has been required in order to be considered fully vaccinated in Germany.

There are currently several advanced vaccines available that have been adapted to the current Omicron virus variants BA.1 and BA.4/BA.5. Currently, the official recommendation from the Standing Commission on Vaccination (STIKO) stipulates that people over the age of 60 should get a further booster vaccination, as well as those over the age of 12 who have an underlying health conditions and residents and staff in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

A steep increase in Covid cases could see Omicron vaccinations being recommended for all age groups, however.

Drug treatments for Covid patients will also be more widely promoted over the next few months and doctors’ offices are now able to dispense the drug Paxlovid directly without patients having to go to the pharmacy.

New variants

As reported by The Local, experts expect new sub-variants of the Omicron BA.5 to spread rapidly in the coming weeks. The European disease control agency (ECDC) expects case numbers to increase due to the Omicron sub-variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. 

Which rules might come back?

Under the current Covid regulations, which came into force on October 1st and apply nationwide, mask-wearing is only mandatory on long-distance trains and for residents and staff in nursing and care homes.  

Whether or not to increase restrictions is up to the states. It’s likely that, in the event of rising numbers, states will broaden the mask-wearing rule, rather than reintroduce the so-called 2G and 3G rules, which set restrictions on public life based on vaccination and recovery status.

A notice indicating that masks are mandatory in doctors’ offices is posted at the entrance to a doctor’s office. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Harald Tittel

Most states have already taken measures to enforce mask-wearing on their own transport networks, though some differ on whether passengers have to wear an FFP2 mask or if a surgical mask suffices. 

Last week, Johannes Nießen, chairman of the Federal Association of Public Health Physicians, urged ministers to establish a clear measure for what constitutes a “critical” situation after which Covid measures must be tightened.  

Speaking to ARD’s Morgenmagazin show, he said that it should be clear which rules will apply in both Hamburg and Munich “if the incidence reaches 500 or 1,000”.

Though some states, like Lower Saxony, have come up with their own thresholds for loosening and tightening measures, there is no clear guidance in the Infection Protection Act about what constitutes a “critical” situation. 

In mid-October, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also urged states to reintroduce the obligation to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

How will the situation look in hospitals?

Most researchers, experts and politicians no longer see the health threat posed by the virus itself as the biggest problem. What is a cause for concern, however, is the serious staffing problems in hospitals due to high infection numbers.

In Lower Saxony, for example, the incidence of weekly hospitalisations and the proportion of beds occupied by Covid patients – rather than Covid infection numbers – are the two key benchmarks for deciding which Covid measures to bring in. It could be that as the winter progresses, other states introduce such benchmarks. 

Hospital beds stand in a corridor at Großhadern Hospital in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lukas Barth

Intensive care physician and member of the German government’s Corona Expert Council, Christian Karagiannidis, warned that the already precarious situation in nursing is becoming even more dramatic because so many employees are catching Covid.

Speaking to the Rheinische Post on Monday he said: “Our main problem in the health care system is currently the multiple staff shortages and the associated bed closures.” 

“If the number of patients increases significantly in the winter, the system will come under extremely heavy strain. I can’t imagine this happening without limiting regular care,” Karagiannidis said.

Bremen epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb also said that he expects care facilities to be “under more or less permanent pressure this winter”. 

