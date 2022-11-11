Read news from:
Austria
GERMANY AND RUSSIA

British ex-embassy guard admits spying for Russia in Germany

A British security guard at the UK's embassy in Germany has pleaded guilty to violating the Official Secrets Act after he passed information to Russia, officials said Friday.

Published: 11 November 2022 17:39 CET
British Embassy in Berlin
The Union Jack flies at half mast outside the British Embassy in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

David Ballantyne Smith, 58, was said in court to be motivated by an intense hatred for his homeland.

Smith, who worked at the Berlin embassy for eight years, was also said to have been angered at its flying the Rainbow flag in support of gay people.

He admitted to eight charges last week, but that could not be reported at the time as he was denying a ninth count.

Prosecutors have now said they will not press for a trial on the ninth charge, removing the reporting restrictions.

Smith lived beyond his means, but €800 in cash was found at his home in Potsdam when he was arrested by German police in August last year, the Old Bailey court heard.

Searches of his electronic devices found the draft of a letter dated May 2020 in which he offered his services to a Russian diplomat.

After that letter, he was in contact with Sergey Chukhurov, the Russian military attache in Berlin, handing over information on various British civil servants.

He collected intelligence on the operation of the embassy and delivered some material that was officially marked “Secret”.

Smith faces a maximum jail term of 14 years for spying. He will be sentenced at a later date.

CRIME

German court jails three ex-bankers in tax fraud scam

A German court on Monday handed prison terms to three former banking executives for their involvement in a tax fraud scandal that cost the government billions of euros.

Published: 8 November 2022 09:30 CET
First exposed in 2017, the “cum-ex” scam involved numerous participants across Europe swiftly exchanging company shares amongst themselves around dividend day, in order to claim multiple tax rebates on a single payout.

The German boss of the now defunct Maple Bank was sentenced to four years and four months in jail for serious tax fraud by Frankfurt’s regional court.

It also handed him a fine of €96,000, while €2.9 million of his wealth will be confiscated.

A second ex-banker was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and a fine of €60,000, while a third received a three-and-a-half-year sentence.

The two defendants will also have to pay back their ill-gotten gains to the tune of €1 million and €800,000 respectively.

A fourth defendant was handed a two-year suspended sentence, but prosecutors will recover €5.7 million of his wealth.

Dozens of people have already been indicted over the “cum-ex” scandal in Germany, including bankers, stock traders, lawyers and financial consultants, and investigations are underway on more than 400 linked cases.

German authorities have searched top banks over the course of 2022 in relation to the case, including Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase.

Authorities in the northern city of Hamburg came under fire for their 2016 decision to drop a bid to claw back €47 million in taxes from private bank M.M. Warburg over the trades.

Warburg eventually had to pay back tens of millions of euros under pressure from the federal government under former chancellor Angela Merkel.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018, has been repeatedly forced to deny allegations he was involved in the decision to let the bank off the hook.

