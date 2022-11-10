Read news from:
Austria
Sprachkitas: Germany to extend funding for language-learning daycares

Federal funding for 'Sprachkitas' was set to expire at the beginning of 2023, but now the government has announced it will temporarily be extended.

Published: 10 November 2022 12:46 CET
International kitas Berlin
Children from international backgrounds stand next to a wheel saying "hello" in different languages. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | Bodo Marks

Since 2016, the German government has been promoting the language development of children through special Sprachkitas. 

These specialised nurseries receive extra funding to focus on the German language acquisition of young children – particularly those who speak it as a second language.

Germany’s 16 states were set to take over the programme with their own resources at the beginning of 2023, but now the government is extending its support by another six months, according to Family Minister Lisa Paus of the Greens. 

The decision to end the popular programme at a federal level had been met by criticism, especially from state leaders, who questioned if there would be enough local funding to keep the Kitas running.

According to the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, the Sprachkita model program has reached around half a million children and created around 7,500 new part-time positions for specialists in early childhood language acquisition. 

There are around 6,600 daycares in Germany which bear the official Sprachkita seal. 

Germany is currently facing a growing shortage of Kita spots, particularly in the western part of the country.

‘Temporary solution’

Still, the extension is only a “temporary solution,” said Paus. It is intended to give the states another six months to “seamlessly transition language education from temporary project funding to permanent funding.”

“I appeal to the states that have not yet decided to establish language support in daycare centers on a permanent basis to also use this bridge.” 

Several states have already decided to do so, she said.

The government is financing the extension through the reallocation of €109 million from the Kita Quality Act (Gute-Kita-Gesetz), according to a spokeswoman for the ministry. 

The law obliges the states to meet certain standards in daycare centers, such as group sizes. But Paus said it should also require them to have a high level of language support. Language support is also to be handed over to the states in the future.

Munich neighbours sue to block construction of ‘noisy’ Kita

Four neighbors have sued to stop the building of a new Kita (daycare center) in Munich’s leafy Nymphenburg district.

Published: 8 November 2022 12:00 CET
The feud started when a property management company announced its plans to lease a neighboring property to a private provider of daycare centres for 25 years. 

The four residents initially filed a lawsuit against the building permit, citing the easement that lies on the property earmarked for the Kita.

Such an easement grants a property owner rights to a neighboring property, and thus the ability to protest a noisy construction next door, be it a gas station or inn.

But the noise of children – whether heard in Kitas or on playgrounds – is now regularly classified by courts as tolerable, because it is part of their normal behavior and not something that can be prevented.

A change to Germany’s ‘Pollution Control Act’ a few years back ruled that kid’s noise – as opposed to other public sounds – could not constitute a “harmful environmental effect”.

“Children’s noise is socially acceptable, and on this basis the complaints are almost always rejected, unless it is something quite extreme,” Wilfried Schober of the Bavarian Municipal Association told local news outlet BR24.

In an estimated 90 percent of similar cases in Bavaria, the Kitas win similar lawsuits in full, said Schober. Sometimes they have to build a noise protection fence or pay the costs for noise protection windows.

The lawsuit – to be ruled upon by Bavaria’s highest regional court on Tuesday – comes as Germany faces a drastic shortage of Kita spots, particularly in the western part of the country. A full 384,000 Kita spots are predicted to be missing by 2023, with 250,300 of those in western states such as Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia. 

