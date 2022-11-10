Read news from:
Germany poised to increase child benefit to €250 ‘from next year’

As part of its energy relief package, the German government has agreed to increase child benefits by more than expected for the first, second and third child in the family.

Published: 10 November 2022 10:35 CET
Two children play with toys
Two children play with toys at nursery. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert

Under plans agreed by the traffic-light coalition parties, families are set to receive €250 per month for their first and second child and €275 per month for their third child from January 2023.

This marks an increase of €31 per month for the first and second child, and an increase of €25 for the third child. Child benefit for any additional children will remain unchanged at €250 per month. 

“I’m glad that we have succeeded in providing much more relief for families and in increasing child benefits once again,” Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) told DPA on Thursday. 

She said families with children had suffered more from inflation, especially the increase in rent, food and energy costs, since they often have to spend more on their living costs than households without children. 

According to DPA sources, the opposition CDU/CSU parties are also supporting the plans to relieve families in light of the higher cost of living.

The proposals will be voted on in the Bundestag on Thursday before being put to a vote in the Bundesrat (upper house of parliament) on Friday. 

‘Largest increase in history’

The governing Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) had initially set their sights on a much more modest increase to child benefits.

Under the previous plans laid out in the second energy relief package, families with up to three children were set to receive €237 per child per month. This represents an increase of €18 per child for the first two children and €12 for the third. 

Speaking to DPA on Thursday, Rolf Mützenich, the chairman of the SPD parliamentary fraction, said the government had decided to go “one step further” in order to offer more tangible relief for low- and middle-income families.

The move was also hailed as the “largest increase to child benefits in the history of Germany” by FDP parliamentary group vice-chairman Christoph Meyer. 

He said that ensuring families had more money in their pockets at the end of the month was a priority for the traffic-light coalition.

Basic child allowance

In their coalition pact agreed last November, the traffic-light parties set out plans to reform the benefits system for families and introduce a ‘basic child allowance’ to replace child benefits.

This would see multiple forms of social support for families bundled into one.

It would also guarantee a basic monthly stipend for all children and young people, regardless of their family’s income. However, people on lower incomes would be eligible for additional financial support.

Andreas Audretsch, the vice-chairman of the Greens, said the hike in child benefits was a “step in the right direction” towards the implementation of the basic allowance.

Currently, the traffic-light coalition intends to roll out the new system by 2025, but has not released details of how much families will be entitled to. 

German retirement pension payments to increase next July

Amidst the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, there is some good news ahead – at least for the approximately 21 million pensioners living in Germany – as retirement pension payments are set to rise again next July.

Published: 6 November 2022 19:22 CET
German retirement pension payments to increase next July

According to an official estimate, statutory retirement pensions are to go up by around 3.5 percent in West Germany and a good 4.5 percent in East Germany next July.

This data is from the draft of the 2022 pension insurance report, which German newspaper Bild am Sonntag had sight of.

“According to the data available now, pensioners can again expect a noticeable increase in pensions in the summer,” employment minister Hubertus Heil told the paper.

For a pension of €1,000, the expected rise means people will receive €35 more in the west and €42 more in the east.

Pensions are expected to climb by a total of almost 43 percent by 2036, which corresponds to an average growth rate of 2.6 percent per year, according to the report.

However, the 2023 estimate is less than the rise pensioners received this July when pensions increased by 5.35 percent in the west and 6.12 percent in the east.

Back in 2021, the pandemic was still having an effect, so there was no increase in the west and only a 0.72-percent rise in the east.

Calculations for the period up to 2027 are made on the basis of the government’s economic projections from October 12th of this year.

According to the provisional calculations, the contribution rate to the statutory pension insurance scheme should remain at the current value of 18.6 percent until 2026.

Heil told Bild am Sonntag that, contrary to many forecasts, they had been able to keep the contribution rate stable for longer than expected.

This was good news in the current cost-of-living crisis, he said, as it meant that “working people can be confident that the contribution rate will not increase”.

The 2022 pension insurance report is set to be passed by the cabinet on November 30th, according to current plans. 

