Germany blocks sale of two chipmakers to China

Elmos, which primarily builds components for the automobile industry, said late last year it intended to sell the production facility at its headquarters.
Silex was seeking to buy the site for €85 million.
But business weekly Wirtschaftswoche said Elmos had been the recipient of €5.9 million from the German state for two research projects. It had also received €8.1 million from an EU project on autonomous driving.
Habeck said that Germany remained open to investors, but that “we are also not naive”.
Beijing has been trying to glean knowledge about production and development, underlined the minister, saying that the “statements from China are very clear”.
Habeck, of the ecologist Greens party, has recently locked horns with Chancellor Olaf Scholz over investments from China.
He deeply opposed a plan by Chinese shipping firm Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal, forcing Scholz to pull rank to force through the deal by allowing the purchase of a reduced stake.
Scholz has repeatedly underlined the importance of strong trade ties with Beijing, something that German industry leaders have also stressed.
China is a major market for German goods, particularly for auto giants Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and many jobs in Europe’s top economy depend directly on the relationship.
On a controversial visit to Beijing last week, Scholz, accompanied by a delegation of German business bosses, told Chinese leaders that Berlin expected equal treatment on trade.
But Scholz’s trip has sparked controversy for coming so soon after Xi Jinping strengthened his hold on power in China last month.
With tensions between the West and Beijing running high on issues ranging from Taiwan to alleged human rights abuses, there had been concerns that the high-profile trip may have unsettled both the United States and the European Union.
