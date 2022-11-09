Read news from:
Deutsche Bahn offers limited €17.50 ticket for travel anywhere in Germany

Valid for travel around the country, Deutsche Bahn is selling a million tickets with a “Super-Sparpreis” (super savings price) of only €17.90.

Published: 9 November 2022 12:10 CET
Updated: 9 November 2022 15:55 CET
People walk next to a high speed train in Stuttgart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Schmidt

Children up to the age of 14 can furthermore ride along for free. 

But the offer is only valid until next Tuesday, November 15th, or whenever all of the bargain tickets are snatched up

These apply in 2nd class for one-way journeys within Germany, with an upgrade to 1st class including a seat reservation possible for an additional charge. 

Depending on the time of travel and passenger load, Deutsche Bahn is also releasing some return ticket for the savings price. That means that a weekend trip from Munich to Hamburg, for example, would cost just €35.80.

With BahnCard 25 or BahnCard 50, there is even a further 25 or 50 percent discount. Tickets can be booked shortly before departure or up to 180 days in advance. 

However, Bahn riders can cancel a maximum of 12 hours after booking, with the window closing after that. 

‘Doesn’t matter where you travel’ ticket

Anyone who does not meet the deadline, and wants to travel cheaply around the Bundesrepublik in 2023, can still snag Deutsche Bahn’s ‘Egal-Wohin-Ticket’, which has been available since July.

Available at German supermarket Edeka, the ticket redemption code has a pricetag of €39.90 and is valid on both long-distance trains (ICE, IC/EC) and local trains (IRE, RE, RB, S-Bahn) which travel anywhere within Germany’s borders. 

The code is redeemable until June 30th, 2023, and the journey must take place by December 9th, 2023.

These actions are among the latest in Germany to encourage public transport, and relieve commuters of steep costs. 

The new monthly €49 ticket, set to be launched early next year, will be valid on local public transport through the country, including Deutsche Bahn’s regional trains. 

It followed this summer’s €9 ticket, where for the months of June, July and August, anyone could travel around the Bundesrepublik on regional transport for a mere fraction of the normal ticket price. 

When will Germany’s €49 monthly travel ticket start?

Germany has agreed a new monthly public transport ticket as a follow-up to summer's €9 ticket. But there are question marks over when it will be rolled out.

Published: 4 November 2022 10:24 CET
The new ticket, which will be valid on public transport networks throughout Germany, was agreed on Wednesday following a meeting between Germany’s federal and state governments.

The news has been welcomed across the country, with transport experts saying it was a step forward in changing mobility behaviour and protecting the climate. 

It comes after the hugely successful €9 monthly deal which ran in June, July and August. 

Under the new proposals, people will be able to travel on local buses, trams and trains – as well as regional train services – for €49 per month. 

Politicians have said they want to see the offer – dubbed the Deutschlandticket – come into force on January 1st 2023. 

But doubts have been raised on whether that’s possible, with transport firms saying they don’t consider this feasible.

Oliver Wolff, managing director of the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), said a March 1st launch is more realistic. 

He said the ticket is a paradigm shift and poses challenges.

“And in this respect, we actually have the task of preparing the digital channels now,” he said. “That takes a bit of time. I therefore assume that we will have a transitional period where old sales formats will also continue to run, i.e. paper tickets too for a certain time. But in the end, we will just have to go digital.”

According to Wolff, Transport Minister Volker Wissing’s idea is that a central platform will be set up for this purpose. “Of course, that will take a bit of preparation time,” he said.

Baden-Württemberg state premier Winfried Kretschmann also said this week that a roll-out was more likely in spring 2023.

Transport Minister Wissing expressed caution after initially pushing for a January 1st start date. He said: “It won’t help if we rush into something now and technical problems make the launch difficult.”

Wissing said the next steps would be for the federal states to clarify the implementation “quickly” with the government, “so that we can name a binding start date in a few weeks”.

‘Climate protection’

Following the announcement on the ticket, Wissing rejected accusations that people in rural areas will not benefit from the offer.

“Especially in rural areas, citizens will benefit greatly from the ticket,” Wissing told the Rheinische Post and the Bonner General-Anzeiger. He added that public transportation is “usually much more expensive” in rural areas than in cities and metropolitan areas.

Now it will be “cheaper for people in rural areas and they can use the ticket in everyday life,” Wissing said.

The Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) said it saw huge potential in the new Deutschlandticket.

People could use it to permanently change their mobility behaviour, said managing director Wolff.

“We expect it to make a contribution to climate protection, to get more passengers,” he added. “For citizens, it’s a very good offer because it also takes away the complexity in local transport: one ticket for everything. It’s in line with today’s flat-rate mentality.”

However, he pointed that bicycle transport would not be free with the offer, meaning that people will have to buy an additional ticket to take their bike on board. 

Wolff went on to say that the Deutschlandticket only makes sense if extra funding continues to be ploughed into transport.

“It’s no use to anyone, either in rural areas or in cities, to have this ticket if there is no reasonable transport service,” he said.

The federal government’s increase in regionalisation funding is a positive step, he said. “I assume that politicians will now continue to ramp up the service.”

