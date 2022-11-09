Deutsche Bahn offers limited €17.50 ticket for travel anywhere in Germany

Children up to the age of 14 can furthermore ride along for free.

But the offer is only valid until next Tuesday, November 15th, or whenever all of the bargain tickets are snatched up

These apply in 2nd class for one-way journeys within Germany, with an upgrade to 1st class including a seat reservation possible for an additional charge.

Depending on the time of travel and passenger load, Deutsche Bahn is also releasing some return ticket for the savings price. That means that a weekend trip from Munich to Hamburg, for example, would cost just €35.80.

With BahnCard 25 or BahnCard 50, there is even a further 25 or 50 percent discount. Tickets can be booked shortly before departure or up to 180 days in advance.

However, Bahn riders can cancel a maximum of 12 hours after booking, with the window closing after that.

‘Doesn’t matter where you travel’ ticket

Anyone who does not meet the deadline, and wants to travel cheaply around the Bundesrepublik in 2023, can still snag Deutsche Bahn’s ‘Egal-Wohin-Ticket’, which has been available since July.

Available at German supermarket Edeka, the ticket redemption code has a pricetag of €39.90 and is valid on both long-distance trains (ICE, IC/EC) and local trains (IRE, RE, RB, S-Bahn) which travel anywhere within Germany’s borders.

The code is redeemable until June 30th, 2023, and the journey must take place by December 9th, 2023.

These actions are among the latest in Germany to encourage public transport, and relieve commuters of steep costs.

The new monthly €49 ticket, set to be launched early next year, will be valid on local public transport through the country, including Deutsche Bahn’s regional trains.

It followed this summer’s €9 ticket, where for the months of June, July and August, anyone could travel around the Bundesrepublik on regional transport for a mere fraction of the normal ticket price.

