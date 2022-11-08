Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
POLITICS

POLITICS

Germany wants to block chip factory sale to Chinese firm

The German economy ministry has recommended that the sale of a chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm should be blocked as it poses a security threat, government sources said Tuesday.

Published: 8 November 2022 13:48 CET
Germany wants to block chip factory sale to Chinese firm
Elmos' mascot stands outside of its headquarters in Dortmund. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Dieter Menne

Sweden’s Silex, a unit of Chinese company Sai MicroElectronics, had been seeking to take over Dortmund-based Elmos.

But economy ministry sources said the acquisition would “constitute a threat to public order and… security.

“The ministry has therefore suggested that the federal cabinet prohibits the acquisition of Elmos,” they said.

READ ALSO: Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The ministry is headed by Robert Habeck from the Greens, one of three parties in Germany’s ruling coalition.

The cabinet still needs to give final approval to block the deal.

The move came after intelligence agencies reportedly raised concerns that Chinese control of key production capacity could allow Beijing to apply pressure on Germany.

The micro-chip industry is particularly sensitive. German car giants last year saw production heavily disrupted due to chip shortages caused by supply chain problems.

Fears have been growing in Europe’s economic powerhouse about an over-reliance on Beijing, and letting critical infrastructure fall into the hands of Chinese state-linked companies.

Elmos, which primarily builds components for the automobile industry, said late last year it intended to sell the production facility at its headquarters.

Silex is seeking to buy the site for €85 million, which would allow Elmos to shed its own production activities and begin to sell

Silex chips to its manufacturing clients. Business daily Handelsblatt had earlier reported that Berlin originally intended to approve the deal, as the company’s technology was not state of the art, but the domestic security watchdog raised concerns.

German industry’s heavy reliance on China is under fresh scrutiny after Berlin was left badly burned when Russia slashed crucial gas supplies following its invasion of Ukraine.

On a controversial visit to Beijing last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Chinese leaders that Berlin expected equal treatment on trade.

Ahead of the trip, a row erupted over whether to allow Chinese shipping firm Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal.

Scholz resisted calls to block the deal, instead permitting the company to acquire a reduced stake.

READ ALSO: Why is Olaf Scholz stance on China so controversial?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

German retirement pension payments to increase next July

Amidst the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, there is some good news ahead – at least for the approximately 21 million pensioners living in Germany – as retirement pension payments are set to rise again next July.

Published: 6 November 2022 19:22 CET
German retirement pension payments to increase next July

According to an official estimate, statutory retirement pensions are to go up by around 3.5 percent in West Germany and a good 4.5 percent in East Germany next July.

This data is from the draft of the 2022 pension insurance report, which German newspaper Bild am Sonntag had sight of.

“According to the data available now, pensioners can again expect a noticeable increase in pensions in the summer,” employment minister Hubertus Heil told the paper.

For a pension of €1,000, the expected rise means people will receive €35 more in the west and €42 more in the east.

Pensions are expected to climb by a total of almost 43 percent by 2036, which corresponds to an average growth rate of 2.6 percent per year, according to the report.

However, the 2023 estimate is less than the rise pensioners received this July when pensions increased by 5.35 percent in the west and 6.12 percent in the east.

Back in 2021, the pandemic was still having an effect, so there was no increase in the west and only a 0.72-percent rise in the east.

Calculations for the period up to 2027 are made on the basis of the government’s economic projections from October 12th of this year.

According to the provisional calculations, the contribution rate to the statutory pension insurance scheme should remain at the current value of 18.6 percent until 2026.

Heil told Bild am Sonntag that, contrary to many forecasts, they had been able to keep the contribution rate stable for longer than expected.

This was good news in the current cost-of-living crisis, he said, as it meant that “working people can be confident that the contribution rate will not increase”.

The 2022 pension insurance report is set to be passed by the cabinet on November 30th, according to current plans. 

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS