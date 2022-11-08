Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

German court jails three ex-bankers in tax fraud scam

A German court on Monday handed prison terms to three former banking executives for their involvement in a tax fraud scandal that cost the government billions of euros.

Published: 8 November 2022 09:30 CET
Warburg bank M.M. Warburg
View of the entrance to M.M. Warburg, a private bank that was also embroiled in the Cum Ex scandal. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Bockwoldt

First exposed in 2017, the “cum-ex” scam involved numerous participants across Europe swiftly exchanging company shares amongst themselves around dividend day, in order to claim multiple tax rebates on a single payout.

The German boss of the now defunct Maple Bank was sentenced to four years and four months in jail for serious tax fraud by Frankfurt’s regional court.

It also handed him a fine of €96,000, while €2.9 million of his wealth will be confiscated.

A second ex-banker was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and a fine of €60,000, while a third received a three-and-a-half-year sentence.

The two defendants will also have to pay back their ill-gotten gains to the tune of €1 million and €800,000 respectively.

A fourth defendant was handed a two-year suspended sentence, but prosecutors will recover €5.7 million of his wealth.

Dozens of people have already been indicted over the “cum-ex” scandal in Germany, including bankers, stock traders, lawyers and financial consultants, and investigations are underway on more than 400 linked cases.

German authorities have searched top banks over the course of 2022 in relation to the case, including Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase.

Authorities in the northern city of Hamburg came under fire for their 2016 decision to drop a bid to claw back €47 million in taxes from private bank M.M. Warburg over the trades.

Warburg eventually had to pay back tens of millions of euros under pressure from the federal government under former chancellor Angela Merkel.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018, has been repeatedly forced to deny allegations he was involved in the decision to let the bank off the hook.

READ ALSO: Germany’s Scholz denies influence in tax fraud probe

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BERLIN

Three hurt in attack on vigil at Berlin’s Iran embassy

Three men were injured early on Sunday when a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin was attacked, German police said.

Published: 30 October 2022 19:46 CET
Three hurt in attack on vigil at Berlin's Iran embassy

An officer guarding the property saw several men, whose faces were covered with scarves, tearing down flags and banners from a caravan parked outside.

They then sought to rip open the door of the caravan, and a scuffle and argument erupted between four men who were inside and the attackers.

The men from the caravan chased the other group — and were then attacked by them, police said. Three of the men from the vehicle were injured, with two needing hospital treatment.

The attackers fled by car.

The caravan had posters on it with slogans such as “Women, Life, Freedom”, which has been commonly used in anti-government protests in Iran, German media reported.

There have been large protests in Germany and other European countries in solidarity with women-led demonstrations in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

The Iranian protests, now in their seventh week, are the biggest seen in the Islamic republic for years.

SHOW COMMENTS