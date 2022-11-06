Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

German retirement pension payments to increase next July

Amidst the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, there is some good news ahead – at least for the approximately 21 million pensioners living in Germany – as retirement pension payments are set to rise again next July.

Published: 6 November 2022 19:22 CET
euros in envelope
Pensioners are set to receive higher pension payments next summer. Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

According to an official estimate, statutory retirement pensions are to go up by around 3.5 percent in West Germany and a good 4.5 percent in East Germany next July.

This data is from the draft of the 2022 pension insurance report, which German newspaper Bild am Sonntag had sight of.

“According to the data available now, pensioners can again expect a noticeable increase in pensions in the summer,” employment minister Hubertus Heil told the paper.

For a pension of €1,000, the expected rise means people will receive €35 more in the west and €42 more in the east.

Pensions are expected to climb by a total of almost 43 percent by 2036, which corresponds to an average growth rate of 2.6 percent per year, according to the report.

However, the 2023 estimate is less than the rise pensioners received this July when pensions increased by 5.35 percent in the west and 6.12 percent in the east.

Back in 2021, the pandemic was still having an effect, so there was no increase in the west and only a 0.72-percent rise in the east.

Calculations for the period up to 2027 are made on the basis of the government’s economic projections from October 12th of this year.

According to the provisional calculations, the contribution rate to the statutory pension insurance scheme should remain at the current value of 18.6 percent until 2026.

Heil told Bild am Sonntag that, contrary to many forecasts, they had been able to keep the contribution rate stable for longer than expected.

This was good news in the current cost-of-living crisis, he said, as it meant that “working people can be confident that the contribution rate will not increase”.

The 2022 pension insurance report is set to be passed by the cabinet on November 30th, according to current plans. 

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

IMMIGRATION

Italy accepts some migrants from German-flagged boat, not others as tensions rise

Italy readied Sunday to allow vulnerable migrants off a second charity rescue vessel in Sicily, but sources close to firebrand minister Matteo Salvini warned those not eligible to remain would be forced back into international waters.

Published: 6 November 2022 12:51 CET
Updated: 6 November 2022 17:28 CET
Italy accepts some migrants from German-flagged boat, not others as tensions rise

Minors and the sick were let off the German-flagged Humanity 1 in the early hours at the port of Catania, but 35 adult male migrants were refused permission to set foot on Italian soil, charity SOS Humanity said.

A total of 144 people disembarked.

Fellow humanitarian vessel Geo Barents, run by Doctors Without Borders’ and sailing under a Norwegian flag, said it too has been summoned so authorities could “evaluate vulnerable cases” among the 572 rescued people on board.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi earlier said those who do not “qualify” would have to “leave territorial waters”, after refusing requests by four charity vessels for a safe port.

The Geo Barents, Ocean Viking and Rise Above are still carrying 900 migrants between them.

Italy’s new far-right government, which was sworn in last month, has vowed to crack down on boat migrants attempting the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe.

Over 87,000 people have landed in Italy so far this year, according to the interior ministry — though only 14 percent of those were rescued at sea and brought to safety by charity vessels.

Sources close to far-right transport minister Matteo Salvini, who controls the ports, said Sunday the Geo Barents was only being allowed in temporarily.

“Those who remain on the vessel will be provided with the assistance necessary to leave territorial waters,” the sources said.

‘Extremely depressed’

The 35 migrants refused permission to leave the Humanity 1 were “extremely depressed”, SOS Humanity’s press officer Petra Krischok told AFP.

It was not clear whether the ship would be ordered to leave.

“For now, we stay here and wait,” she said.

The leader of the main opposition party, Democratic Party chief Enrico Letta, accused the government on Twitter of breaking international law.

Piantedosi should explain his actions to parliament, the party said.

Member of parliament Aboubakar Soumahoro, present as those chosen from the Humanity 1 were disembarked, slammed the “selection of shipwrecked migrants”.

He said far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government was treating “the worn-out bodies of shipwrecked people, already exhausted by cold, fatigue, trauma and torture… as objects”.

“If the remaining castaways are rejected… we will challenge this decision in all appropriate institutions,” he said on Twitter.

‘No responsibility’

Piantedosi said Saturday those migrants not allowed to disembark would have to be “taken care of by the flag state” — a reference to the national flags under which the vessels sail.

The Humanity 1 and Mission Lifeline charity’s Rise Above sail under the German flag.

The Geo Barents and SOS Mediterranee’s Ocean Viking are registered in Norway.

The Norwegian foreign ministry said Thursday it bore “no responsibility” for those rescued by private Norwegian-flagged ships in the Mediterranean.

Germany insisted in a diplomatic “note” to Italy that the charities were “making an important contribution to saving human lives” and asked Rome “to help them as soon as possible”.

READ MORE:

SHOW COMMENTS