GERMANY AND CHINA

Scholz defends China trip with accord on anti-nuke message

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday defended a controversial trip to China as "worth it" due to an agreement to oppose the use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Published: 5 November 2022 17:08 CET
Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 4, 2022. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/ POOL/AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday defended a controversial trip to China as “worth it” due to an agreement to oppose the use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to a meeting of his Social Democrats a day after his 12-hour visit to Beijing, Scholz hailed an accord with Chinese President Xi Jinping that a nuclear escalation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must be avoided.

“I think that in light of all the debate about whether it was the right thing to travel there or not — the fact that the Chinese government, the president and I could state that there must not be any nuclear weapons used in this war — for that alone, this trip was worth it,” he said.

Scholz said after talks with Xi on Friday that he had insisted “the Russia war in Ukraine is a dangerous situation for the whole world” and urged Russia’s ally Beijing to use its “influence” on Moscow to avert an escalation and stop the invasion.

“Xi underscored the need for China and Germany, two major countries with great influence, to work together in times of change and instability and contribute more to global peace and development,” Beijing’s Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

The White House said this week that repeated discussion by Russian officials of the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine has left Washington worried it could become a reality.

Russia’s foreign ministry responded that the world’s “top priority” should be to avoid a clash of nuclear powers “in the current difficult and turbulent situation.”

The German chancellor was the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which he undertook accompanied by a large business delegation.

The trip prompted criticism in Germany and among European partners over Berlin’s growing economic reliance on Beijing, and sparked controversy for coming so soon after Xi strengthened his hold on power in China just last month.

Germany’s Scholz arrives in China to boost economic ties

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing Friday seeking to bolster a vital economic relationship but facing criticism about his country's heavy reliance on a nation growing more authoritarian under Xi Jinping.

Published: 4 November 2022 08:51 CET
Scholz is the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted the world’s number two economy to largely close its borders.

Accompanied by top executives, he is due to hold talks on the one-day trip with President Xi, as well as Premier Li Keqiang.

But the visit has sparked controversy, coming so soon after Xi strengthened his hold on power and as tensions run high between the West and Beijing on issues ranging from Taiwan to alleged human rights abuses.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why is Olaf Scholz’s stance on China so controversial in Germany?

German industry’s heavy dependence on China is also facing fresh scrutiny, as Berlin reels from an over-reliance on Russian energy imports that left it exposed when Moscow turned off the taps.

Scholz’s approach is still underpinned by the idea that “we want to keep doing business with China, no matter what that means for the dependence of our economy, and for our ability to act”, opposition lawmaker Norbert Röttgen told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Concern about China has also come from within the ruling coalition, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock saying mistakes made in the past with Russia must not be repeated.

The sensitivity of the issue was highlighted when a row erupted last month about whether to allow Chinese shipping giant Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal.

Ultimately, Scholz defied calls from six ministries to veto the sale over security concerns, instead permitting the company to acquire a reduced stake.

‘Going it alone’

The German and Chinese economies are deeply intertwined. Some in Berlin view the relationship as particularly important as Germany, battling an energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war, hurtles towards recession.

China is a major market for German goods, from machinery to vehicles made by the likes of Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The leader of Europe’s top economy has defended the trip, insisting direct talks with Chinese leaders were “all the more important” after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

In a newspaper article, he said that “we will not ignore controversies”, and listed thorny topics that would figure in talks, from respect for civil
liberties to the rights of minorities in Xinjiang.

READ ALSO: Scholz vows not to ignore controversies on China visit

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China was looking forward to a “successful” visit, and that “cooperation far exceeds competition” between the countries.

But he also warned that “the Chinese side is opposed to interference in our internal affairs, and smearing us under the guise of discussing human rights issues”.

There are concerns that the trip – coming on the heels of Xi securing a historic third term at a Communist Party Congress last month — may have
unsettled the United States and the European Union.

“The chancellor is pursuing a foreign policy which will lead to a loss of trust in Germany among our closest partners,” said Röttgen, from the conservative CDU party, accusing Scholz of “going it alone”.

Berlin, however, says there have been consultations with key partners, while Scholz has insisted he is visiting China as a “European” as well as the leader of Germany.

By Peter WUETHERICH

