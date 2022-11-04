Read news from:
How to apply for or renew your US passport from Germany

Americans living in Germany are likely to have to apply for a new passport at some point - and thankfully it's not as tricky as it sounds. Here's our guide to getting a US passport while in Germany, whether you're a first-time applicant or a longstanding citizen.

Published: 4 November 2022 17:12 CET
American flag at Pariser Platz, Berlin
An American flag flies at Pariser Platz in Berlin. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | Rainer Jensen

Official matters such as renewing your foreign passport from Germany can seem quite daunting, but our step-by-step guide will show you what to do, whether you’re applying for a US passport for the first time, renewing your passport or renewing your child’s passport. 

According to the US Embassy in Berlin, standard passport applications generally take around 4-6 weeks to process, so you should plenty of time for any upcoming trips to apply for one. However, if you happen to be travelling within the next fortnight and require an emergency travel document, there are ways to do this. Consult the U.S. Embassy website for more details. 

Firstly, though, here’s how to apply for a first-time passport for a child or new citizen and how to go about renewing an old passport.

How to apply for US passport for the first time

If you have a child who’s entitled to a US passport or if you’re a US citizen who’s never held a US passport before (i.e. a dual citizen), you may be wondering how you can get hold of your first US passport while in Germany.

In situations like these, the first step is to make sure that citizenship has actually been granted. For children of American parents who are born in Germany, a Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) is the first step to getting the right to citizenship recognised. An appointment for CRBA can be booked at the Berlin Embassy or either of the consulates in Munich or Frankfurt using this online form

Adults with US citizenship should book an in-person appointment at the US Embassy in Berlin or the Frankfurt or Munich Consulates to get their first passport. This can be done online through the Embassy’s appointment wizard tool. 

You’ll need to prepare your passport application ahead of the appointment. This involves providing proof of US citizenship such as a US birth certificate, consular report of birth abroad and naturalisation certificate. Applicants should bring both original proof of citizenship and a photocopied version. Remember to also bring along a government-issued ID such as a driver’s licence. 

You will also need to fill out form DS-11 here https://pptform.state.gov/ noting your US social security number on the form. 

Remember not to sign the form, since you will do this at the embassy or the consulate under oath in front of a Consular Officer.

If you were born in the US, you must also present the passport you used to leave the US and enter Germany.

US Embassy Berlin

The US flag flies outside of the Embassy in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Soeren Stache

You also need to bring a 5x5cm passport picture and a pre-paid, self-addressed envelope (more details on that here), as well as paying the corresponding fee of $165.

For under-16s, the process is similar, except both parents will need to be present at the appointment and show their own government-issued IDs (both original and photocopied). If one parent cannot be present, they will need to fill out a DS-3053 statement of consent and have it notarised. Passport applications for children are also subject to a reduced fee of $135. 

How to renew a US passport for an adult

In most cases, you can apply to renew your US passport by mail from Germany by sending your application and supporting documents to the Frankfurt Consulate at the following address:

U.S. Consulate General Frankfurt 
Attn: Passport Section
Gießener Str. 30
60435 Frankfurt am Main

This applies to you, if:

  • You were at least 16 years old when your most recent passport book was issued;
  • You hold a 10-year passport which was issued within the past 15 years;
  • Your U.S. Passport has not been limited from the normal 10-year validity period due to passport damage/mutilation or multiple passport thefts/losses; and
  • You are not requesting a change in the passport data, other than a name change due to marriage or divorce or court order for which you can submit official documentation (marriage certificate, divorce decree, or court order) to support the name change.
  • You are only applying for a new passport book, not a passport card as well.

If this applies to you, simply fill in form DS-82 online and submit it along with your most recent passport (and a photocopy of it), a passport photo, name-change documents (if applicable) and a pre-paid envelope, which must contain a DHL ExpressEasy shipping label. (More information on that can be found here.)

You’ll also need to pay a processing fee of $130 via the US government’s online payment portal.

In all other cases – including passport renewals for under-16s – you will need to fill in form DS-11 and book an in-person appointment, as if you were applying for a passport for the first time.

INTERVIEW: ‘Germany must finally allow dual or multiple citizenship’

The German Bundestag will debate a draft law allowing dual citizenship in December. The Local spoke to Hakan Demir, rapporteur for the legislation, about the big changes to dual citizenship rights that he’s pushing for.

Published: 2 November 2022 10:11 CET
Updated: 3 November 2022 11:20 CET
INTERVIEW: 'Germany must finally allow dual or multiple citizenship'

Although the three traffic light parties in Germany’s current government agreed to reform the country’s restrictive citizenship law in their coalition agreement, The Local only recently found out precisely when lawmakers might get around to changing it.

Hakan Demir – a Bundestag member and Social Democrat representing Berlin-Neukölln – serves as rapporteur on the citizenship law reform.

In a special interview with The Local Germany, he laid out some more of the reforms foreigners in Germany can expect – and what kind of new nationality law he wants to see.

What are the next steps for this law to come into force and also for you as you review it? What will you be looking for in the draft law?

Hakan Demir, MdB: According to our current expectations, Cabinet will pass the citizenship law reform before the year is out. Then the law will be presented to the Bundestag. Once in the Bundestag, I am committed to processing and advancing the law as fast as we can. When it comes to what’s in the law, these are my particular priorities:

  • Germany must finally allow dual or multiple citizenship – in all directions. People who naturalise in Germany should be able to keep the passport of their country of origin. It also means that Germans who accept the passport of a third country (outside the European Union), should be able to keep their German passport. People can have a close connection to several states. This should be reflected in nationality.
  • I want to see faster naturalisation for people who have arrived in Germany, where you can be naturalised after five years instead of eight. And, for example, anyone who speaks German very well – at level B2 or better – or is very integrated and involved in our society, should be able to naturalise after three years. This would make Germany one of the most open countries in the world.
  • I advocate for better hardship regulations and easier naturalisation for the guest worker generation. People who have been living in Germany for decades should no longer have to prove themselves in language and integration courses in order to become an equal part of our society through naturalisation.

Why is this an important issue for Germany and for you in particular?

Demir: Citizenship determines who has the legal rights to take part fully in our society. For example, only people with a German passport can take part in all elections – whether local, state, federal, or European. Yet in my Neukölln constituency, I find myself discussing rent, minimum wage, or the energy crisis and then at the end of the conversation, they tell me they’re not allowed to vote. That’s often because they don’t want to give up their old citizenship or haven’t lived in Germany long enough yet. We must overcome this situation. We can’t again have a federal election in which 10 million people living in Germany aren’t allowed to vote.

On top of all that, naturalisation is also an emotional issue. Whoever receives a German passport is fully included. It doesn’t matter whether you were born in Germany or chose to make Germany home over the course of your life. I think it’s right for us to send that signal – we’re lowering the hurdles. Germany is an open country. No one should have to somehow decide against their home country to come here.

Immigrants recieve citizenship documents in Berlin

Two men recieve their German citizenship documents the Berlin district of Neukölln. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb | Miguel Villagran

How far would the right to dual citizenship extend? Would children and grandchildren of naturalised Germans remain eligible, for example?

Demir: As long as the foreign state allows someone to acquire or keep citizenship, it will be possible to be a dual citizen under German law. After this reform, there will no longer be any restrictions on dual or multiple citizenship from the German side. If a child in Germany has a foreign nationality due to the origins of their parents or grandparents, whether foreign students or workers naturalise here after a few years and want to keep their old nationality, or whether Germans living abroad naturalise there – dual citizenship will be possible across all possible constellations.

In addition to introducing dual citizenship, we also agreed in the coalition agreement to test out the so-called generational cut. This is because the FDP, unlike the SPD and Greens, wants to restrict multiple citizenship again from the third generation (grandchildren). I am in favour of tackling this audit mandate at a later date, so as to not delay urgent reforms. That said, it’s also clear to me that we don’t need a new obligation for grandchildren to choose, but rather an open and modern nationality law, where people no longer have to choose between two identities.

We’re expecting many naturalisation applications to come in at once when the new law comes into force. Are there any plans to make any extra resources available to local offices to meet the demand?

Demir: More people being eligible for naturalisation will also require more administrative resources. From my point of view, at least three improvements are needed – more staff, more specialised skills for the offices in question, and more digitalisation. The state of Berlin is already taking this path as part of introducing the so-called state naturalisation centre. Other federal states will also have to increase capacities so that the high number of additional people entitled to naturalisation doesn’t lead to a backlog in procedures.

Is there any advice you would like to share with our readers as we await this law change?

Demir: Keep up the political pressure. Write to your constituency MP, so that everyone knows how important this issue is for all of us.

