IMMIGRATION
How to apply for or renew your US passport from Germany
Americans living in Germany are likely to have to apply for a new passport at some point - and thankfully it's not as tricky as it sounds. Here's our guide to getting a US passport while in Germany, whether you're a first-time applicant or a longstanding citizen.
Published: 4 November 2022 17:12 CET
An American flag flies at Pariser Platz in Berlin. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | Rainer Jensen
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
INTERVIEW: ‘Germany must finally allow dual or multiple citizenship’
The German Bundestag will debate a draft law allowing dual citizenship in December. The Local spoke to Hakan Demir, rapporteur for the legislation, about the big changes to dual citizenship rights that he’s pushing for.
Published: 2 November 2022 10:11 CET
Updated: 3 November 2022 11:20 CET
