ENERGY

How much could households save under Germany’s new gas price cap?

Germany is bringing in new energy relief measures, including a gas price 'brake'. Here's what it could mean for your budget.

Published: 4 November 2022 15:20 CET
A person in Germany holds cash. The government has pledged to clamp down on gas prices.
A person in Germany holds cash. The government has pledged to clamp down on gas prices. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

What’s happening? 

Germany has agreed on an energy price cap as part of a huge €200 billion package to help households and businesses with rising costs.

A gas price brake or cap – or Gaspreisbremse – will come into force as part of this package. A total of 25,000 larger businesses, as well as almost 2,000 hospitals and schools will benefit from the cap from January 1st next year, according to the plan agreed between the federal government and state leaders.

Households and smaller businesses may have to wait until March 1st for the price brake to come into force. But politicians said they would try to apply the relief retroactively from February.

Why is it coming into force?

Heating with gas has become exceptionally expensive as wholesale prices for natural gas rise.

The problem began because of supply and demand issues in the Covid pandemic.

The situation worsened dramatically due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year, with Russia cutting back its supplies of gas to Germany, meaning suppliers had to buy gas from elsewhere at extortionate prices. 

Meanwhile, numerous countries – including Germany – have this year been reducing their energy dependence on Russia and looking for new suppliers.

All of this has resulted in unprecedented price hikes for customers.

Just under half of all households in Germany use gas for heating, with gas customers largely concentrated in urban areas.

“The source for these consequences and great challenges is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier this week.

The support package is Germany’s response “so that citizens do not have to fear their bills”, added Scholz.

How will the gas price cap work?

The government will set a maximum fixed price that energy suppliers can charge their customers.

The current plans call for the price to be about 12 cents per kilowatt hour of gas usage. For new customers, the price at the beginning of November averaged 21 cents per kilowatt-hour.

A person turning on their radiator in Germany.

A person turning on their radiator in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

But the capped price does not apply to the entire consumption that gas customers use in Germany. The plan is for gas to cost a maximum of 12 cents per kilowatt hour for 80 percent and will be based on the previous year’s consumption. Anyone who consumes more than the basic quota will then pay the more expensive market price.

So, for an estimated annual consumption of 5000 kilowatt hours, the price cap only applies to 4000 kilowatt hours. It’s been designed like this because the government wants households to save on gas as much as possible.  

If the affected gas households reduce consumption, the monthly savings for households with old gas contracts will be fairly minimal, but it will make a big difference to those having to take out newer contracts.

How much could people save?

For a single household with a previous year’s forecast usage of 5000 kilowatt hours, there are a few options. 

If the person’s consumption drops to 4000 kilowatt hours, they will pay on average €480 per year or €40 per month throughout the gas price brake period, German news site Focus estimates.

Without a gas price brake, the household with the same usage and contract would have to pay €624 (€52 a month). If the person has a new gas contract, however, the cost could be about €836 (around €70 per month).

If the consumption remains unchanged at 5,000 kilowatt hours, the monthly payment would be about €53 (old contracts) or €57.42 (new contract).

What about a two-person household?

The savings are similarly high for an average two-person household. If a couple used about 10,000 kilowatt hours of gas in the previous year, consumption would have to drop to 8000 kilowatt hours for the household to take full advantage of the gas price brake and not have to spend more money on gas.

With the cap in place, the household pays €960 at 8000 kilowatt hours – or €80 a month.

Without a gas price cap, a two-person household with an older contract would pay about €1248 per year – and with new contract that could even amount to €1672. 

When will the gas price cap come into effect?

The gas price brake is to be introduced on March 1st, 2023, and will apply until April 2024. But it could actually apply from February. 

“A retroactive effect to February 1st, 2023, is being sought,” the federal and state governments said in their resolution paper. 

The cap will be implemented along with other regulations such as a skimming of so-called windfall profits at electricity producers, Scholz said.

The government also plans to pay the December gas bill for customers. But that leaves the current month of November and the month of January – often the coldest of the year – where people could struggle. 

ENERGY

When will people in Germany get their December gas bill payout?

The German government is planning to cover the cost of December's gas bill to support households with soaring energy costs. Here's how much to expect and when you can expect it.

Published: 3 November 2022 13:32 CET
When will people in Germany get their December gas bill payout?

The energy relief measures have been coming thick and fast in Germany lately. Following two earlier relief packages that included tax breaks and a €300 payout for German workers, the government has been fleshing out plans for a gas and energy price cap that will be rolled out for households and businesses next year. 

On Wednesday, the cabinet also green lit proposals for a bridging measure to assist with high energy costs this year. The move will see the state covering gas bills for households and small businesses for the month of December.

The idea originally came from the recently established Gas Price Commission, a panel of experts that was set up to advise the government on potential relief measures.

It will affect some 20 million gas and district heating (i.e. Fernwärme) customers across Germany. 

How much money will people get?

The amount people will receive will depend on their previous gas usage. The government will calculate the payout for December’s bill based on the bill for September 2022. This amount will reflect a household’s average monthly usage throughout 2021. 

It means that a larger household is likely to get a heftier payout than a smaller household, and that people who saved energy in 2021 will also receive less than people who were less cautious about their usage.

People who pay their gas bills directly should be able to find out how much they’re entitled to by referring to their previous bank statements or looking at their energy provider’s online portal. 

A gas customer reads their latest bill.

A gas customer reads their latest bill. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

Under the timeline set out by the government, suppliers will need to determine the amount of money that the state should reimburse by mid-November. They will then need to make this information available on their websites by November 21st. 

It’s also worth noting that, unlike measures such as the €300 one-off payment to workers in September, the gas bill payment won’t be subject to taxation. 

“The taxation of the discount was waived after examining the various implementation options, taking into account, among other things, the bureaucratic burden,” a government paper published on Wednesday explained.

How will it be paid out?

For tenants who pay for their bills through their Nebenkosten (additional charges), the relief for December should be passed on in the form of a credit or reduction in warm rent from their landlords.

Specifically, the government says landlords should factor any over payments in December into the calculation of next year’s Nebenkosten.  

Tenants who have already received an increase in their advance service charge payment in the last nine months, and tenants who have signed a new lease with higher service charges in the last nine months, will be able to withhold a portion of their advance service charge payment in December – or they will receive that portion as a credit in the 2022 service charge statement.

For home owners and businesses who pay their bills directly to their providers, the payment will be made in the form of a discount to the December bill. 

Is it still worth saving energy in December?

The government has stressed that it still makes sense to save energy in spite of the cost reduction.

That’s because the amount of relief people will get in December is based on previous usage, rather than actual usage. If people reduce their consumption by 20 percent, for example, they’ll not only get their monthly payment waived but will also receive deductions on future bills as well, or a credit from their gas provider. 

What kind of businesses are eligible for support?

Along with households that use either gas or district heating, small and medium-sized enterprises that consume less than 1.5 million kilowatt hours of gas per year will have their December installment payment waived.

A number of other non-profit organisations are also eligible for aid. These include approved care, preventive care and rehabilitation facilities, state or non-profit educational, scientific and research institutions, and workshops for people with disabilities.

What are the next steps?

Following the cabinet’s agreement on the December payout, the Bundestag and Bundesrat are expected to approve the measure on December 10th and 11th respectively.

Gas suppliers will then have until mid-November to determine the amount of the discount and until November 21st to post this information on their websites. They should then receive the payment from the government on December 1st. 

