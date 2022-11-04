Read news from:
GERMANY AND CHINA

Germany’s Scholz arrives in China to boost economic ties

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing Friday seeking to bolster a vital economic relationship but facing criticism about his country's heavy reliance on a nation growing more authoritarian under Xi Jinping.

Published: 4 November 2022 08:51 CET
President of China Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his arrival on November 4th.
President of China Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his arrival on November 4th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa Pool | Kay Nietfeld

Scholz is the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted the world’s number two economy to largely close its borders.

Accompanied by top executives, he is due to hold talks on the one-day trip with President Xi, as well as Premier Li Keqiang.

But the visit has sparked controversy, coming so soon after Xi strengthened his hold on power and as tensions run high between the West and Beijing on issues ranging from Taiwan to alleged human rights abuses.

German industry’s heavy dependence on China is also facing fresh scrutiny, as Berlin reels from an over-reliance on Russian energy imports that left it exposed when Moscow turned off the taps.

Scholz’s approach is still underpinned by the idea that “we want to keep doing business with China, no matter what that means for the dependence of our economy, and for our ability to act”, opposition lawmaker Norbert Röttgen told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Concern about China has also come from within the ruling coalition, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock saying mistakes made in the past with Russia must not be repeated.

The sensitivity of the issue was highlighted when a row erupted last month about whether to allow Chinese shipping giant Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal.

Ultimately, Scholz defied calls from six ministries to veto the sale over security concerns, instead permitting the company to acquire a reduced stake.

‘Going it alone’

The German and Chinese economies are deeply intertwined. Some in Berlin view the relationship as particularly important as Germany, battling an energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war, hurtles towards recession.

China is a major market for German goods, from machinery to vehicles made by the likes of Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The leader of Europe’s top economy has defended the trip, insisting direct talks with Chinese leaders were “all the more important” after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

In a newspaper article, he said that “we will not ignore controversies”, and listed thorny topics that would figure in talks, from respect for civil
liberties to the rights of minorities in Xinjiang.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China was looking forward to a “successful” visit, and that “cooperation far exceeds competition” between the countries.

But he also warned that “the Chinese side is opposed to interference in our internal affairs, and smearing us under the guise of discussing human rights issues”.

There are concerns that the trip – coming on the heels of Xi securing a historic third term at a Communist Party Congress last month — may have
unsettled the United States and the European Union.

“The chancellor is pursuing a foreign policy which will lead to a loss of trust in Germany among our closest partners,” said Röttgen, from the conservative CDU party, accusing Scholz of “going it alone”.

Berlin, however, says there have been consultations with key partners, while Scholz has insisted he is visiting China as a “European” as well as the leader of Germany.

By Peter WUETHERICH

GERMANY AND CHINA

Germany’s Scholz vows not to ignore ‘controversies’ on China visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged on Wednesday not to ignore "controversies" during a high-stakes trip to China this week, which has sparked a storm of criticism.

Published: 3 November 2022 09:56 CET
Germany's Scholz vows not to ignore 'controversies' on China visit

“We seek cooperation, when it is in the interest of both sides. We will not ignore controversies,” he wrote in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, ahead of his visit Friday together with a business delegation.

Scholz listed “difficult topics” that he would raise, including respect for civil liberties, the rights of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and free and fair world trade.

He will be the first European Union leader to visit China since late 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, even as Beijing continues to pursue its tough zero-Covid policies.

But the leader of Europe’s largest economy has faced a backlash for undertaking the trip, and even members of his own coalition have raised concerns about Germany’s heavy reliance on increasingly authoritarian Beijing.

Such fears have grown after Germany was left exposed by its dependence on Russian gas imports: the country has been plunged into an energy crisis after Moscow slashed supplies as tensions soared over the Ukraine war.

Germany would continue to demand “reciprocity” in its relations with China, Scholz said.

He said both sides were “far away” from that goal, listing areas including market access, legal certainty and protection of intellectual property.

Scholz also sought to play down concerns that Germany was going it alone and seeking to look out for its own interests with the visit, despite the concerns of EU partners.

“When I travel to Beijing as German chancellor, then I do so also as a European,” he wrote of the visit, during which he will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Scholz stressed he would not speak on behalf of the whole EU, but that German foreign policy could “only be successful” as part of a common European strategy towards China.

He also pointed out the last trip by a German leader was three years earlier. “Such meetings have not been possible for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Beijing’s strict coronavirus policies,” Scholz said.

“That makes direct talks all the more important now.”

Blinken arrives for G7

Washington has frowned on the visit, even though a senior US state department official told journalists on Wednesday: “I think what we’ve seen over the last couple of years is increasing alignment between us and Europe on the challenges posed by China.”

The topic was likely to come up in a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Thursday on the sidelines of Group of Seven industrialised nations talks in the western city of Münster.

Blinken landed in Germany on Wednesday evening.

Annalena Baerbock and Anthony Blinken

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) gives a press conference alongside US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa Pool | Bernd von Jutrczenka

The United States has in particular raised concern over Germany allowing Chinese shipping giant Cosco to buy a stake in a port terminal in the northern city of Hamburg.

“The embassy was very clear that we strongly suggested that there be no controlling interests by China and as you see they adjusted the deal,” another high-ranking US diplomat said.

Ultimately, Scholz defied calls from six ministries to veto the sale over security concerns, instead permitting the company to acquire a reduced stake.

